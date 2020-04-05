Kiwi Tiger MT5

Kiwi Tiger MT5

Five Independent Strategies. One Intelligent Portfolio. Kiwi Tiger MT5

Kiwi Tiger MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a diversified portfolio of five embedded trading strategies. Instead of relying on a single entry method, Kiwi Tiger continuously evaluates multiple market conditions and allows each strategy to operate independently with its own virtual trading profile and basket management.

The EA combines intelligent entry filtering, adaptive recovery logic, global equity protection and professional risk management into a single trading system.

Designed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution, Kiwi Tiger focuses on maintaining disciplined entries while protecting capital during changing market conditions.

Recommended

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • VPS recommended for continuous operation

Main Advantages

  • Five strategies inside one EA
  • Independent basket management
  • Single Trade and Basket modes
  • Multi-layer entry filtering
  • Confidence score system
  • Adaptive recovery logic
  • Three-level stress engine
  • Time-bounded recovery
  • Global equity protection
  • Dynamic peak equity trailing
  • Professional dashboard
  • Market validation margin guard
  • Optimized for automated trading

Key Features

Five Independent Trading Strategies

Five embedded strategy profiles work simultaneously.

Each strategy has its own:

  • Trading logic
  • Virtual Magic Number
  • Basket management
  • Drawdown monitoring
  • Recovery process
  • Trading mode (Single Trade or Basket)

This allows the EA to diversify entries instead of depending on one signal.

Smart Entry Engine

Kiwi Tiger combines several layers before opening positions:

  • Market Scanner
  • Trend Analysis
  • Momentum Confirmation
  • Structure Validation
  • Confidence Score Engine

Only high-quality opportunities are considered.

Intelligent Recovery Engine

Instead of aggressive averaging, Kiwi Tiger uses a staged recovery approach.

Features include:

  • Three-Level Stress Detection
  • Adaptive Grid Expansion
  • Progressive Recovery
  • Time-Bounded Recovery Regime
  • Dynamic Recovery Delay

The system becomes more conservative during difficult market conditions.

Individual Basket Protection

Each strategy manages its own positions independently.

This includes:

  • Basket profit target
  • Basket recovery
  • Basket drawdown monitoring
  • Entry delay during stress

One strategy entering recovery does not interrupt the others.

Global Equity Protection

The EA also supervises the entire trading account.

Features include:

  • Global Equity Monitoring
  • Break-even Protection
  • Peak Equity Trailing
  • Exit-Only Mode
  • Emergency Account Protection

No fixed money take-profit is used.

Profits are managed using dynamic equity protection.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account before using them on a live trading account and use appropriate risk management.


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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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