Kiwi Tiger MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.132
Kiwi Tiger MT5
Five Independent Strategies. One Intelligent Portfolio. Kiwi Tiger MT5
Kiwi Tiger MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a diversified portfolio of five embedded trading strategies. Instead of relying on a single entry method, Kiwi Tiger continuously evaluates multiple market conditions and allows each strategy to operate independently with its own virtual trading profile and basket management.
The EA combines intelligent entry filtering, adaptive recovery logic, global equity protection and professional risk management into a single trading system.
Designed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution, Kiwi Tiger focuses on maintaining disciplined entries while protecting capital during changing market conditions.
Recommended
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- VPS recommended for continuous operation
Main Advantages
- Five strategies inside one EA
- Independent basket management
- Single Trade and Basket modes
- Multi-layer entry filtering
- Confidence score system
- Adaptive recovery logic
- Three-level stress engine
- Time-bounded recovery
- Global equity protection
- Dynamic peak equity trailing
- Professional dashboard
- Market validation margin guard
- Optimized for automated trading
Key Features
Five Independent Trading Strategies
Five embedded strategy profiles work simultaneously.
Each strategy has its own:
- Trading logic
- Virtual Magic Number
- Basket management
- Drawdown monitoring
- Recovery process
- Trading mode (Single Trade or Basket)
This allows the EA to diversify entries instead of depending on one signal.
Smart Entry Engine
Kiwi Tiger combines several layers before opening positions:
- Market Scanner
- Trend Analysis
- Momentum Confirmation
- Structure Validation
- Confidence Score Engine
Only high-quality opportunities are considered.
Intelligent Recovery Engine
Instead of aggressive averaging, Kiwi Tiger uses a staged recovery approach.
Features include:
- Three-Level Stress Detection
- Adaptive Grid Expansion
- Progressive Recovery
- Time-Bounded Recovery Regime
- Dynamic Recovery Delay
The system becomes more conservative during difficult market conditions.
Individual Basket Protection
Each strategy manages its own positions independently.
This includes:
- Basket profit target
- Basket recovery
- Basket drawdown monitoring
- Entry delay during stress
One strategy entering recovery does not interrupt the others.
Global Equity Protection
The EA also supervises the entire trading account.
Features include:
- Global Equity Monitoring
- Break-even Protection
- Peak Equity Trailing
- Exit-Only Mode
- Emergency Account Protection
No fixed money take-profit is used.
Profits are managed using dynamic equity protection.
Risk Notice
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account before using them on a live trading account and use appropriate risk management.