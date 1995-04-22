Overview

Quantum Scalper X MT5

Quantum Scalper X MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD. The trading system combines multiple market filters to identify potential trading opportunities and manage positions automatically according to the selected settings.

The Expert Advisor is designed to provide flexible configuration options while allowing traders to adjust risk management and trade management parameters to suit different trading styles.

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. Depending on the selected configuration, the trading logic may include:

Trend analysis

Momentum evaluation

Price action confirmation

Volatility filtering

Spread filtering

Trading session filtering

Optional news filtering

Orders are opened only after all enabled trading conditions are satisfied.

The exact implementation of the trading algorithm remains proprietary, while the overall operating principles are described above.

Main Features

Quantum Scalper X MT5 includes the following functions:

Automatic trade execution

Buy and sell trading

Configurable lot sizing

Fixed lot trading

Automatic lot calculation

Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Trailing Stop

Break-even function

Trading session filter

Spread protection

News filter (optional)

Magic Number support

Trading panel

VPS compatible operation

Supported Market

Recommended symbol:

XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:

M1

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor may also operate on other symbols after appropriate optimisation. Users are encouraged to test any alternative market before live trading.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor provides several position management options.

Available settings include:

Fixed lot size

Automatic lot calculation

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Maximum simultaneous positions

Daily risk controls (if enabled)

These settings allow users to configure the Expert Advisor according to their preferred level of risk.

Input Parameters

The input settings are organised into logical groups.

Trading

General trading options including order direction, Magic Number and execution settings.

Money Management

Lot size configuration and automatic position sizing.

Trade Management

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop and Break-even settings.

Market Filters

Trading session, spread protection and optional news filtering.

Advanced Settings

Additional configuration options for experienced users.

Installation

Copy the Expert Advisor into the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Configure the desired settings or load the recommended preset. Allow the Expert Advisor to trade automatically.

Recommendations

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test the selected settings on a demo account to ensure they are appropriate for your broker and trading conditions.

Trading results may vary depending on spread, execution quality, broker specifications and market volatility.

Strategy Tester

The Strategy Tester screenshots included with this product were generated using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Strategy Tester results are historical simulations based on the selected test conditions and should not be interpreted as real trading performance.

Version History

Version 1.00

Initial Market release

Future updates will be listed in this section together with a summary of changes.

Support

If you have questions regarding installation, configuration or operation of the Expert Advisor, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.

Regular updates may be released to improve compatibility, reliability and functionality.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance, including Strategy Tester results, does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should become familiar with the Expert Advisor before using it on a live trading account.