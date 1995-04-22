Quantum Scalper X MT5

Quantum Scalper X MT5

Overview

Quantum Scalper X MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD. The trading system combines multiple market filters to identify potential trading opportunities and manage positions automatically according to the selected settings.

The Expert Advisor is designed to provide flexible configuration options while allowing traders to adjust risk management and trade management parameters to suit different trading styles.

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. Depending on the selected configuration, the trading logic may include:

  • Trend analysis
  • Momentum evaluation
  • Price action confirmation
  • Volatility filtering
  • Spread filtering
  • Trading session filtering
  • Optional news filtering

Orders are opened only after all enabled trading conditions are satisfied.

The exact implementation of the trading algorithm remains proprietary, while the overall operating principles are described above.

Main Features

Quantum Scalper X MT5 includes the following functions:

  • Automatic trade execution
  • Buy and sell trading
  • Configurable lot sizing
  • Fixed lot trading
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit management
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break-even function
  • Trading session filter
  • Spread protection
  • News filter (optional)
  • Magic Number support
  • Trading panel
  • VPS compatible operation

Supported Market

Recommended symbol:

XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:

M1

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor may also operate on other symbols after appropriate optimisation. Users are encouraged to test any alternative market before live trading.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor provides several position management options.

Available settings include:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break-even
  • Maximum simultaneous positions
  • Daily risk controls (if enabled)

These settings allow users to configure the Expert Advisor according to their preferred level of risk.

Input Parameters

The input settings are organised into logical groups.

Trading

General trading options including order direction, Magic Number and execution settings.

Money Management

Lot size configuration and automatic position sizing.

Trade Management

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop and Break-even settings.

Market Filters

Trading session, spread protection and optional news filtering.

Advanced Settings

Additional configuration options for experienced users.

Installation

  1. Copy the Expert Advisor into the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.
  3. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  4. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Configure the desired settings or load the recommended preset.
  7. Allow the Expert Advisor to trade automatically.

Recommendations

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test the selected settings on a demo account to ensure they are appropriate for your broker and trading conditions.

Trading results may vary depending on spread, execution quality, broker specifications and market volatility.

Strategy Tester

The Strategy Tester screenshots included with this product were generated using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Strategy Tester results are historical simulations based on the selected test conditions and should not be interpreted as real trading performance.

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial Market release

Future updates will be listed in this section together with a summary of changes.

Support

If you have questions regarding installation, configuration or operation of the Expert Advisor, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.

Regular updates may be released to improve compatibility, reliability and functionality.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance, including Strategy Tester results, does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should become familiar with the Expert Advisor before using it on a live trading account.

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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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