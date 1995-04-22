Kiwi Tiger MT5

Five Independent Strategies. One Intelligent Portfolio. Kiwi Tiger MT5

Kiwi Tiger MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a diversified portfolio of five embedded trading strategies. Instead of relying on a single entry method, Kiwi Tiger continuously evaluates multiple market conditions and allows each strategy to operate independently with its own virtual trading profile and basket management.

The EA combines intelligent entry filtering, adaptive recovery logic, global equity protection and professional risk management into a single trading system.

Designed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution, Kiwi Tiger focuses on maintaining disciplined entries while protecting capital during changing market conditions.

Recommended

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

VPS recommended for continuous operation

Main Advantages

Five strategies inside one EA

Independent basket management

Single Trade and Basket modes

Multi-layer entry filtering

Confidence score system

Adaptive recovery logic

Three-level stress engine

Time-bounded recovery

Global equity protection

Dynamic peak equity trailing

Professional dashboard

Market validation margin guard

Optimized for automated trading

Key Features

Five Independent Trading Strategies

Five embedded strategy profiles work simultaneously.

Each strategy has its own:

Trading logic

Virtual Magic Number

Basket management

Drawdown monitoring

Recovery process

Trading mode (Single Trade or Basket)

This allows the EA to diversify entries instead of depending on one signal.

Smart Entry Engine

Kiwi Tiger combines several layers before opening positions:

Market Scanner

Trend Analysis

Momentum Confirmation

Structure Validation

Confidence Score Engine

Only high-quality opportunities are considered.

Intelligent Recovery Engine

Instead of aggressive averaging, Kiwi Tiger uses a staged recovery approach.

Features include:

Three-Level Stress Detection

Adaptive Grid Expansion

Progressive Recovery

Time-Bounded Recovery Regime

Dynamic Recovery Delay

The system becomes more conservative during difficult market conditions.

Individual Basket Protection

Each strategy manages its own positions independently.

This includes:

Basket profit target

Basket recovery

Basket drawdown monitoring

Entry delay during stress

One strategy entering recovery does not interrupt the others.

Global Equity Protection

The EA also supervises the entire trading account.

Features include:

Global Equity Monitoring

Break-even Protection

Peak Equity Trailing

Exit-Only Mode

Emergency Account Protection

No fixed money take-profit is used.

Profits are managed using dynamic equity protection.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account before using them on a live trading account and use appropriate risk management.