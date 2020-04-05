Aegis Aurora EA

Aegis Aurora EA

is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDNOK on the H1 timeframe.

Inspired by the calm strength of the Nordic landscape, Aurora focuses on capturing sustained market trends while avoiding unnecessary complexity.

The strategy combines trend identification, pullback entries, and risk management filters to seek stable long-term performance.

Key Features

• Optimized for USDNOK (H1)
• Trend-following strategy
• 7-Year Forward Test validation
• Multiple risk profiles available
• Designed for medium- to long-term operation

Forward Test Highlights

• Profit Factor: 5.44
• Maximum Drawdown: 19.33%
• Total Trades: 292
• Net Profit: $7,842

Risk Profiles

Stable – Conservative risk management

Default – Balanced performance and drawdown

Special – Recommended profile with enhanced profit potential

Growth – High-risk profile for aggressive traders

Aurora is built for traders who value consistency, transparency, and long-term robustness over short-term excitement.

Like the Northern Lights, opportunities often appear quietly—but can shine brightly when conditions align.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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