Overview

SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith.

Key Features

Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes

M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary)

Long-only by default - the validated, recommended configuration

Drawdown circuit breaker with optional auto-reset and a non-resettable absolute floor

Partial-close profit-taking with break-even stop management

Optional daily profit limit and equity-milestone pause features

Full on-chart dashboard showing live score, recommendation, and trade plan

Telegram, push, sound, and popup alerts

Tested Performance

Tested on XAUUSD, M1 Counter-Trend mode, long-only, across three independent periods covering February 2025 through July 2026 (approximately 17 months, 2,900+ combined trades):

Feb-Sep 2025: Profit Factor 0.92, net -$127.41 on a $500 account

Sep 2025-Feb 2026: Profit Factor 1.17, net +$550.45

Feb-Jul 2026: Profit Factor 0.60, net -$196.41 (a genuinely adverse stretch - see Risk & Drawdown below)

Combined across all three periods: net +$226.63 on a $500 starting account.

Real win rate: approximately 27-29%, consistent across all three periods. This system does not win most individual trades - it is profitable over the combined period because winning trades are sized larger than losing ones, not because most trades succeed. If you need a high win-rate experience, this is not that product.

Risk & Drawdown

Drawdown risk is real and disclosed, not smoothed over. Maximum drawdown reached approximately 40% in two of the three tested periods and approximately 43% in the third.

The EA includes a tested circuit breaker that halts new trades at a configurable drawdown threshold (40% by default), plus a non-resettable absolute floor as a second safety layer. By default, once halted, the EA stays halted until you manually review the account and restart it - we tested an automatic recovery option and found it made a real adverse period worse, not better, so it ships off by default. Full detail is in the included User Manual.

H1 trend-following mode is included but not recommended - a diagnostic test showed it capable of a 96% drawdown once protective controls were removed. M1 Counter-Trend, long-only, is the primary configuration and the one all performance figures above describe.

Quick Start - What To Do After You Attach It

Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart. This is the primary, validated configuration - other timeframes and symbols are blocked by default (you can override this, but there's no measured edge behind it). Leave it in semi-automatic mode at first (the default). A confirmation panel appears on the chart before any real order is sent - nothing trades until you click Confirm, or the prompt times out and does nothing. This lets you watch it work before trusting it unattended. Check that InpEA_AllowShorts is false (the default) - this is the validated, recommended configuration. See "Tested Performance" above for why. Read the on-chart status banner. It tells you directly if something's blocking trades - warming up, a config issue, a drawdown halt, or reduced position sizing - rather than leaving you guessing why nothing happened. When you're ready to automate fully, set InpEA_RequireConfirmation to false (or use the on-chart Auto-Trade toggle button) - trades then execute immediately without a prompt. Read the full setup and risk guide for the complete explanation of every input, especially the drawdown circuit breaker and the profit-protection features - both are genuinely important to understand before running this unattended with real money: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773393

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, XAUUSD, a broker account with AutoTrading permitted. We strongly recommend running your own Strategy Tester validation before live use, regardless of the results above - past performance on these specific historical periods does not guarantee future results, and this system's behavior is known to vary meaningfully by market regime.

Recommended deposit: $200-$500. $500 is the exact account size used across all three tested periods above - the number we actually have evidence for. $200 is a viable minimum, but note that the default fixed lot size (0.01) doesn't automatically scale down with a smaller deposit, so the real per-trade risk relative to your account is higher at $200 than it was in our tested $500 runs. If you deposit toward the lower end of this range, consider reducing InpEA_FixedLotSize proportionally, or switch to risk-percent sizing (InpEA_UseRiskSizing) so position size scales with your actual balance. Remember the max drawdown figures above (~40-43%) are a percentage of whatever your account size is, not a fixed dollar amount - that percentage matters more, not less, on a smaller account.