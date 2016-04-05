Kiwi Bull MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.22
Overview
Kiwi Bull MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines several technical analysis methods into a single trading framework.
Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. A confidence score is calculated from the active filters, helping reduce low-quality entries while maintaining regular trading activity.
The trading engine also includes portfolio-style risk management designed to manage open positions intelligently during changing market conditions.
Recommended
- MetaTrader 5
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- M5 timeframe (default)
- Low spread account
- Stable VPS for continuous operation
Main Features
• Multi-indicator entry engine
• Adjustable confidence score filter
• Smart market scanner
• Global equity management
• Break-even protection
• Peak equity trailing
• Three-level stress management
• Time-bounded recovery logic
• Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing
• Fast Tester Mode for quicker strategy testing
Entry Logic
The EA combines several market analysis techniques into one decision process.
Depending on the selected configuration, the system can evaluate:
- Moving Average
- ADX
- RSI
- MACD
- Bollinger Bands
- Ichimoku
Signals from the enabled indicators are combined into a confidence score. Positions are only opened when the required score threshold has been reached.
Confidence Score Engine
Every potential trade receives a score between 0 and 100.
This allows traders to control how selective the entry process should be.
Lower score values increase trading frequency.
Higher score values require stronger confirmation before a position is opened.
Portfolio Protection
Kiwi Bull MT5 includes several layers of capital protection.
The system can:
- protect profits after break-even
- trail account equity instead of using fixed money targets
- delay new entries during difficult market conditions
- automatically reduce trading activity when stress increases