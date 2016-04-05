Kiwi Bull MT5

Kiwi Bull MT5

Overview

Kiwi Bull MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines several technical analysis methods into a single trading framework.

Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. A confidence score is calculated from the active filters, helping reduce low-quality entries while maintaining regular trading activity.

The trading engine also includes portfolio-style risk management designed to manage open positions intelligently during changing market conditions.

Recommended

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • M5 timeframe (default)
  • Low spread account
  • Stable VPS for continuous operation

Main Features

• Multi-indicator entry engine

• Adjustable confidence score filter

• Smart market scanner

• Global equity management

• Break-even protection

• Peak equity trailing

• Three-level stress management

• Time-bounded recovery logic

• Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing

• Fast Tester Mode for quicker strategy testing

Entry Logic

The EA combines several market analysis techniques into one decision process.

Depending on the selected configuration, the system can evaluate:

  • Moving Average
  • ADX
  • RSI
  • MACD
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Ichimoku

Signals from the enabled indicators are combined into a confidence score. Positions are only opened when the required score threshold has been reached.

Confidence Score Engine

Every potential trade receives a score between 0 and 100.

This allows traders to control how selective the entry process should be.

Lower score values increase trading frequency.

Higher score values require stronger confirmation before a position is opened.

Portfolio Protection

Kiwi Bull MT5 includes several layers of capital protection.

The system can:

  • protect profits after break-even
  • trail account equity instead of using fixed money targets
  • delay new entries during difficult market conditions
  • automatically reduce trading activity when stress increases

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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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