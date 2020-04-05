QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard

Title: QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard

Quick Overall Summary The QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard is a professional-grade, trend-following Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trading engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 Hedging accounts. Engineered for sophisticated portfolio managers, it utilizes a proprietary 6-point scoring system across a confluence of momentum and volatility indicators to calculate precise market bias. Whether you are trading Forex, Commodities like Gold (XAUUSD), or Cryptocurrencies, this EA delivers institutional-grade analytics directly to your chart. It is built to ride macro trends while executing on micro sniper entries, offering both fully autonomous algorithmic execution and a comprehensive real-time market monitoring mode for manual traders.

Two Powerful Modes of Operation

  1. Autonomous Algorithmic Execution: Let the EA execute, manage, and exit trades based on strict MTF confluence rules. It utilizes dynamic ATR trailing stops, prioritizing moving activation and distance points to ride trends to their maximum potential.

  2. Market Monitoring and Manual Bias Validation: Transform the EA into an advanced heads-up display (HUD). The dashboard provides a unified view of signal strengths, timeframe alignments, and institutional VWAP levels, drawing dynamic real-time price movement lines directly on your chart so you can visually monitor the market without executing a single automated trade.

Detailed Feature Breakdown

1. Flexible Omni-Timeframe Architecture (Up to 5 Timeframes) The core philosophy of this EA is strict trend-following across multiple dimensions. Unlike rigid systems restricted to two or three predefined timeframes, QuantView offers ultimate flexibility, allowing the user to select a total matrix of up to five distinct multi-timeframes for simultaneous analysis. The EA possesses the intelligence to automatically identify and categorize these selected inputs as either Higher Timeframes (HTF) or Lower Timeframes (LTF) relative to your active chart. It then dynamically applies the appropriate proprietary strength filters and directional bias rules across this entire matrix. A trade is only validated when user-defined confluence is met across the entire structure, ensuring you never trade against the dominant market momentum.

2. Dynamic Execution Precision (Tick vs. Bar Close) This EA provides granular control over how signals are processed. Users can configure the entry logic to operate in two distinct modes:

  • Real-Time Tick Execution: The EA calculates signal confluence on every single tick. This is optimal for capturing immediate breakouts, especially in high-volatility environments like XAUUSD or Cryptos.

  • Confirmed Bar Close Execution: The EA waits for the candle on the chosen entry timeframe to close before finalizing the 6-point score. This is essential for strategies that require signal confirmation, as it reduces false signals caused by temporary mid-candle spikes (whipsaws).

3. Proprietary 6-Point Signal Scoring System Instead of binary triggers, the engine evaluates six concurrent technical conditions to calculate a raw signal score from 0 to 6. Points are awarded for:

  • TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) directional slope matching the trade bias.

  • Williams %R momentum breaking the -50 threshold.

  • Price actively closing outside the Keltner Channels.

  • OBV (On-Balance Volume) trending above its Moving Average to confirm institutional volume.

  • MACD Histogram shifting into positive/negative territory.

  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index) breaking extreme momentum levels (+100/-100).

The EA automatically categorizes the resulting score into actionable tiers: Normal (2 points), Strong (3 points), Very Strong (4 points), Ultra Strong (5 points), and Hyper Strong (6 points). You can restrict the EA to only execute on your preferred strength tier, filtering out weak setups.

4. Multi-Asset Portfolio Scaling and Magic Number Management Designed for terminal-wide operation, the EA features strict Magic Number management. This allows you to run multiple independent copies of the EA on the same account. You can deploy completely different strategies, risk profiles, or timeframe configurations across various asset classes (Forex pairs, Crypto, Indices, or Metals) within a single MetaTrader 5 terminal without any order interference.

5. Institutional VWAP Gatekeeper with Broker Time Synchronization Built for professional flow analysis, the EA includes a advanced Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) engine, providing both Daily and Custom Session anchors. Critically, the Session VWAP anchor time is fully user-definable, allowing you to precisely adjust the anchoring moment (e.g., London, New York, or Asia Open) based entirely on your broker's specific server time for pinpoint accuracy in volume-weighted analysis. It actively draws dynamic VWAP trend lines directly on your chart, features a configurable Chop Zone buffer, and a unique maturity grace period to prevent false signals during the volatile market open.

6. Volatility and Momentum Profiling

  • ADX Momentum Scoring: Integrates ADX values to determine true signal strength and trend momentum, ensuring trades are only taken when the market has established clear directional intent.

  • ATR Volatility Gatekeeper: Prevents entries during dead market conditions by demanding a minimum point-based ATR threshold before trading.

  • Bollinger-Keltner Squeeze Filter: Detects extreme market compression, keeping you out of unpredictable chop and preparing you for the explosive breakout.

  • Trend Exhaustion Filter: Analyzes price distance from the EMA using a custom exhaustion multiplier to prevent buying the top or selling the bottom of a mature, overextended trend.

7. Proactive and Hybrid Position Management

  • Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop: Rides the trend automatically using ATR-based activation distances and step points.

  • Decoupled Exit Logic: Features unique hybrid exit parameters, including TEMA Bailout Exits, Opposite Signal Exits, and Strength Reduction Exits based on higher-timeframe decay.

  • Smart Profit Modes: Choose whether proactive exits trigger only when the position is in profit, or allow them to cut losses early if the macro bias shifts.

8. Comprehensive Market Bias Dashboard The on-chart UI provides real-time visual bias tracking. It displays the active states of all timeframes, current live P&L, daily win/loss statistics, live spread, and the exact operational status of all environmental filters (Squeeze, Exhaustion, ATR, and ADX).


User Note Regarding Updates Purchasing the QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard entitles you to all future updates, optimizations, and feature enhancements at no additional cost. We are committed to constantly refining the underlying algorithmic logic and adding new quantitative capabilities to maintain the EA’s high-performance edge in evolving market conditions.


Risk Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and there is always a potential for loss. While the QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard is designed to identify high-probability setups using complex technical and quantitative analysis, it cannot guarantee profits. Prior performance, whether generated in backtesting or live trading, is not indicative of future results. All trading decisions made using this tool are the sole responsibility of the user. We are not financial advisors, and this tool is meant for educational and analytical purposes only. Please manage your risk carefully and never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.


Рекомендуем также
Eurjpy Ichimoku Tema Breakout
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
EURJPY Ichimoku–TEMA Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture **confirmed trend breakouts** on EURJPY using an Ichimoku cloud direction filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** around a TEMA reference level adjusted by volatility. The EA was backtested on **EURJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **January 2, 2015 to August 22, 2025** using a **MetaTrader 5 (hedged)** backtest engine. No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized
FREE
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Эксперты
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Количественный скоринг и динамический риск Описание: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro — это высокоточная адаптация продвинутого финансового алгоритма Python для MT5. Этот советник (EA) сочетает в себе   механизм количественного скоринга   и   динамическое управление рисками   для профессионального управления портфелем. Основные характеристики: Многоуровневый механизм принятия решений:   Оценивает рынок в трех измерениях: обработка сигналов с низкой задержкой, подтверж
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Quantum Agent o1 Xau
Somya Ritesh Jaiswal
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
Quantum Agent-o1 XAU: Институциональная автоматизированная торговая система 1.0 Обзор продукта Quantum Agent-o1 XAU — это полностью автоматизированный торговый алгоритм институционального уровня, разработанный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Вместо того чтобы полагаться на розничные индикаторы или прогнозирование направления рынка, система использует передовую математическую логику для навигации в условиях рыночной волатильности и извлечения стабильной прибыли. 2.0 Уведомление об обновлени
FREE
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition
Koji Kuboyama
Эксперты
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition Overview Aegis XAU Extreme Edition is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD M1 . Rather than trading throughout the entire day, it focuses only on carefully selected trading sessions identified through extensive historical testing. By avoiding statistically unfavorable hours, the EA aims to improve overall trading efficiency while maintaining consistent long-term performance. The strategy combines: EMA Trend Filter EMA Pullback Entry ADX Tr
BreakoutMatrix Pro
Nadjib Amari
5 (2)
Эксперты
BreakoutMatrix Pro — Институциональная торговая система на пробой BreakoutMatrix Pro — это автоматизированная торговая система институционального уровня, разработанная для извлечения прибыли из рыночного импульса (моментума). Хотя она максимально оптимизирована как машина для торговли золотом (XAU/USD), ее универсальная архитектура позволяет адаптироваться к любому мажорному символу. Забудьте о бесконечной оптимизации. Основная стратегия опирается на один главный параметр: Коэффициент масштаби
Broom Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
When the market breaks the glass ceiling someone has to use the broom and pick up the glass from the floor. Broom is the system that detects this break and collects the crystals. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 100. You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety f
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Эксперты
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
Auto Breakeven and Partial Close Manager
Chan Wei Sik
Эксперты
Stop Staring at Charts. Let the "Auto breakeven" Secure Your Profits. You entered a perfect trade on XAUUSD, but then the market reversed while you were away, turning a winner into a loser. Never let that happen again. This Utility EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) volatility, but fully customizable for any currency pair. It acts as your personal risk manager, automatically moving your Stop Loss to Breakeven and banking partial profits as your trade moves in your favor. Key Featur
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
CRT Bollinger Bands
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Эксперты
EA CRT Bollinger Bands - Sistema CRT (Candle Range Theory) con Bandas de Bollinger Fundamento Teórico Implementación de la   Candle Range Theory (CRT)   integrada con análisis de Bandas de Bollinger para la identificación sistemática de oportunidades de trading. Candle Range Theory (CRT) Teoría del Rango : Análisis de la estructura completa de la vela (cuerpo y mechas) Proporciones Armónicas : Relaciones específicas entre componentes de la vela Umbrales Operativos : Parámetros definidos para mec
FREE
PO3 Session Protraction
Austine Wasike Simiyu
Эксперты
Название продукта PO3 Session Protraction Описание Этот советник применяет правила на основе диапазонов сессий и концепции рынка Power of 3. Он проверяет условия один раз в торговый день и исполняет сделки только при выполнении конкретных критериев сессий и волатильности. Обзор торговой логики Использует диапазоны азиатской сессии и сессии New York CBDR. Применяет проверки волатильности на основе перцентилей, адаптированные к символу. Включает логику Normal и Delayed Protraction для решений п
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Эксперты
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Эксперты
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Smart Score Executor PRO
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Эксперты
АНГЛІЙСЬКА ВЕРСІЯ ОБМЕЖЕНА ЦІНА ПРОПОЗИЦІЇ Поточна ціна: $80 Наступні 5 розпродажів: ціна зростає до 90 доларів Після 5 розпродажів: ціна зростає до 100 доларів Наступні кроки: +10 доларів за кожні 5 копій, доки остаточна ціна не досягне 150 доларів+ Отримайте свою довічну ліцензію зараз за найнижчою можливою ціною! Виконавець Smart Score PRO (версія 2.76) Smart Score Executor PRO — це професійний торговий термінал, який автоматизує вхід на ринок на основі гнучкої системи оцінювання . В
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.73 (26)
Эксперты
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) — это советник, специализирующийся на гипер-скальпинге. Он открывает несколько отложенных позиций в течение дня и, после достижения Take Profit , снова размещается рядом с ценой для быстрого получения прибыли. Внимание: QAS не использует Stop Loss. Пожалуйста, внимательно следуйте инструкциям по установке и управлению рисками. QAS — это стартовый продукт линейки Quantitative Trading System , представляющий нашу скальпинговую
FREE
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Эксперты
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Эксперты
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Overview LiquidX Hunter — это пробойный советник, построенный на уровнях ликвидности каналов Дончиана, сочетающий фильтрацию волатильности по ATR с процентным тейк-профитом и фильтром восстановления после убытка. Разработан и протестирован на XAUUSD, H1 , нацелен на чистые направленные пробои, избегая повторного входа на рынок, который ещё не отошёл от недавней убыточной сделки. How it works Советник отслеживает максимум и минимум за настраиваемый период канала Дончиана. Сделка открывается при
FREE
Painel V9 Light
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
Эксперты
Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
FREE
Wallstreet Pro EA
Leonit Ajvazi
3 (2)
Эксперты
Symbol                                       XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period                                        H1 timeframe Retail support                            YES Minimum deposit                       1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in another currency) Compatible with all brokers      YES (supports any account currency) Works without preset                YES Symbol XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period (Timeframe) H1 timeframe Retail support YES Minimum deposit 1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in ano
FREE
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
Эксперты
Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced . I have applied the same compliance standards: Safety First: Removed the "️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk , Strategy , and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Re
FREE
CasperIT Trade Info UltraLight MT5
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 is a modern and lightweight performance dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to monitor trading results clearly and efficiently directly from the chart. The indicator displays detailed daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly trading statistics in a clean and professional interface without slowing down the platform. It is optimized for low resource usage and suitable for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, a
FREE
EA Panel Full R3
Oliveira Dos Santos Reinaldo
Эксперты
EA Panel Full R3 TRD - Multi-Block Semi-Automatic Trading Terminal EA Panel Full R3 TRD is a semi-automatic trading assistant designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an on-chart control panel that allows traders to manage multi-target strategies. By dividing market entries into 3 distinct blocks, the EA automates partial profit-taking, risk protection, and manual breakeven management according to user-defined parameters. Key Features: Interactive Interface: Direct on-chart buttons f
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
EA Reversion Precio
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Эксперты
La estrategia de reversión del precio (o mean reversion ) se basa en la idea de que los precios de los activos financieros tienden a regresar a su promedio o valor "normal" después de desviarse significativamente. Esta desviación puede ocurrir por factores externos, emociones del mercado o movimientos inesperados. La estrategia busca aprovechar esos momentos de desviación para entrar al mercado, esperando el retorno del precio a su media. Componentes clave de una estrategia de reversión del prec
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantview Analytics Pro
Amit Gupta
Утилиты
QuantView Analytics Pro is  An on-chart graphical dashboard that tracks, aggregates, and analyzes your trading history. Calculate Profit Factors, Average Win/Loss, and long/short directional bias splits for every Symbol and Magic Number in your portfolio. Elevate Your Trading Forensics with QuantView Analytics Master You are currently using the free version of QuantView Analytics Pro. If you are a serious algorithmic developer or quantitative trader, it is time to upgrade your risk management wi
FREE
Quantview Analytics Master
Amit Gupta
Утилиты
LIMITED TIME OFFER to download for FREE for Unlimited use license ================================================================ QuantView Analytics Master Advanced On-Chart Portfolio Diagnostics & Equity Forensics for MetaTrader 5 Standard MT5 history reports simply show you how much money was made or lost. QuantView Analytics Master is designed to answer the "Why" and the "How." By segmenting your trading history across four distinct analytical dimensions, this institutional-grade terminal
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв