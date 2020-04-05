Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro is an MQL5 Expert Advisor built around a proprietary trend-following engine. As of v1.4, it is specialized for US30 (Dow Jones) and BTCUSD, expanded from the original v1.1 release, which supported US30 only.

Before You Purchase

Please test this product using the demo or Strategy Tester version before purchasing. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading US30, BTCUSD, or any financial instrument involves risk, including the risk of loss. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Trading Approach

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro blends scalping and day-trading behavior within a single trend-following framework. Rather than one fixed rule, the EA runs several independent trading conditions in parallel. Each condition's entry logic is built on a distinct configuration of moving averages, layered with a momentum/trend-strength filter that shapes when it treats the market as trending versus not. Because no two conditions weigh these factors the same way, some hold trades longer in a day-trading style while others cycle faster, closer to scalping — the mix that plays out depends on how price is behaving at the time.

Every condition manages its own stop-loss distance and trailing-stop behavior independently, each with its own ATR-based multiplier. This means one condition can run a wider stop for a slower-moving trade while another trails tightly for a quicker, scalp-style exit — all within the same EA, at the same time.

Position sizing is flexible: a fixed lot, a percentage of account equity, or a percentage of account balance — configurable directly from the inputs.

No Martingale, No Grid

This Expert Advisor does not use a martingale approach — lot size is never increased to recover previous losses. It also does not use a grid approach; it does not place a series of pending orders at fixed price intervals to average into a position.

Two-Layer Capital Protection

Each trading condition carries its own two-layer defense system that continuously monitors that condition's performance and scales back its risk exposure when needed, independently of the others. The first layer engages on a moderate drawdown; the second, stricter layer engages if a condition trips the first layer repeatedly. Both layers are configurable from the inputs (drawdown trigger, risk-reduction level, and recovery thresholds), and the full internal mechanics are confidential and not disclosed publicly.

Trading Schedule

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro monitors its supported symbols continuously and evaluates its trading conditions on every tick. A brief daily pause (configurable) is applied to new trade entries only, around the time of swap/rollover, to avoid opening new positions during that transition — any position already open continues to be managed as normal.

Recommendations

Symbols: US30 (Dow Jones), BTCUSD

US30 (Dow Jones), BTCUSD Chart timeframe: M5 or M15

M5 or M15 Minimum deposit: $400

$400 Account type: Hedging

Hedging Leverage: 1:100 minimum

1:100 minimum VPS: Recommended for continuous operation, with low latency to your broker's server

Specifications

Trades US30 (Dow Jones) and BTCUSD

Multiple independent trading conditions, blending scalping and day-trading behavior

Per-condition stop-loss and trailing-stop, each with its own ATR-based multiplier

Two-layer capital protection system, applied per condition

Flexible position sizing: fixed lot, % equity, or % balance

Continuous, tick-based monitoring with a brief daily pause around swap/rollover for new entries only

Chart visualization of the EA's internal reference lines and trend indicator

Margin-aware position sizing, which reduces lot size if full-risk sizing would not fit available margin

Broker volume-limit handling, which caps total exposure to the broker's maximum allowed volume

Stop-distance handling that accounts for the broker's minimum stop level, freeze level, and current spread

Ongoing Development

This Expert Advisor is under active development. Updates and improvements may be released over time.

Pricing

Pricing is for unlimited use and is expected to increase gradually over time as development continues, eventually reaching its final premium valuation. Please refer to the price shown on this page for the current price. This Expert Advisor has been under continuous development since its launch, and updates and improvements may be released over time.