Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro

What is Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro? 

It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), US30 (Dow Jones), and BTCUSD. Its trading logic is designed around a trend-following engine that runs several independent trading conditions in parallel, each with its own entry logic, risk management, and exit behavior. The EA automates trading in an environment where adaptability, disciplined risk control, and consistent execution are essential.

The system is focused on multi-condition trend trading, adaptive exit management, and layered drawdown protection. Its main idea is simple: run several distinct trading conditions side by side, each tuned to react differently to trend and momentum, so the EA can adapt to changing market behavior rather than applying one fixed strategy to every condition.

Note: Before purchasing, it is recommended to test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester. Trading these instruments carries risk, including the risk of loss, and this EA does not guarantee profit.

Core Concept

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who need an automated multi-instrument solution capable of adapting to different market behavior across Gold, US30, and BTCUSD.

Each trading condition uses its own configuration of moving averages combined with a momentum/trend-strength filter that determines whether the market is treated as trending. Because each condition weighs these factors differently, some hold trades longer while others cycle faster, depending on live market behavior.

Each condition also manages its own stop-loss distance and trailing stop using an independent ATR-based multiplier, allowing different conditions to run wider or tighter exits at the same time within the same EA. Position sizing can be set as a fixed lot size, a percentage of account equity, or a percentage of account balance, all configurable from the inputs.

Key Features

  • Developed for XAUUSD, US30, and BTCUSD
  • Multiple independent trading conditions running in parallel
  • Adaptive entry logic based on moving averages and momentum/trend-strength filters
  • Independent ATR-based stop-loss and trailing stop per condition
  • Flexible position sizing: fixed lot, % equity, or % balance
  • Two-layer drawdown protection system with configurable trigger and recovery levels
  • Margin-aware position sizing to fit available margin
  • Automatic handling of broker volume limits, minimum stop level, freeze level, and spread
  • Automatic pause on new entries around swap/rollover time
  • No martingale, no grid trading, no lot size averaging

Risk Management

The EA does not use martingale or grid methods to manage losing trades. Risk per trade is defined and managed directly rather than through position-size escalation.

Each trading condition includes a two-layer drawdown protection system: an initial risk reduction that engages on moderate drawdown, and a stricter second layer that engages if drawdown limits are triggered repeatedly. Both layers, including drawdown trigger levels and recovery thresholds, are configurable through the inputs.

Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor includes margin-aware position sizing that automatically reduces lot size when full-risk sizing would not fit available margin. It also handles broker-specific volume limits, minimum stop level, freeze level, and current spread conditions.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using real ticks with your chosen broker. Pay particular attention to test results over the most recent period, as they provide the most accurate indication of the EA's performance under current market conditions and your broker's execution quality.

How It Works

The EA evaluates its supported symbols on every tick, running each independent trading condition in parallel to determine entries based on trend direction and momentum strength.

After opening a position, each condition manages its trade using its own ATR-based stop-loss and trailing stop, allowing wider or tighter exits to run simultaneously across different conditions.

New trade entries pause briefly and automatically around swap/rollover time, though any position already open continues to be managed normally during that window. The EA also displays its internal reference lines and trend indicator on the chart.

Trading Conditions

  • Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), US30 (Dow Jones), BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 recommended
  • Starting balance: from 400 USD
  • Account type: Hedging account required
  • Leverage: at least 1:100
  • A VPS with low latency to the broker's server is recommended for consistent execution

This product is under active development, with updates released over time. Questions about configuration or broker compatibility can be asked through the product's comments section.

推荐产品
Tma Poc Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
創建 MT5 的指標“HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff”是為了方便交易時的分析。 HLC Bar 由 Richard Wyckoff 使用，目前廣泛用於“VSA”操作。 Wyckoff 發現使用 High、Low 和 Close 使圖表更清晰、更易於分析。 指標“HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff”允許： # 改變條寬； # 保持條形相同的顏色； # 並突出顯示以相同價格開盤和收盤的柱。 顏色和寬度很容易在設置中修改 要使用該指標，只需將其拖到圖表上即可。 當與成交量一起使用時，威科夫將 HLC 圖表稱為條形圖。 他們試圖隱藏這些信息多年，但現在每個人都可以訪問這些信息，並可以使用此類圖表改進他們的操作。 HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff Chart 可用於任何市場和任何圖表時間，使操作員更加舒適。
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
专家
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
专家
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 趋势捕捉版 — 针对 BTCUSD 的精准动量交易 大家好，交易者们！ 我是   BTC Trend Scalper MT5   — 一个智能的比特币交易专家顾问，旨在通过纪律严明的风险管理捕捉动量行情。 我 不是 马丁格尔策略。 我 不是 网格系统。 我 不是 赌博机器人。 我是一个 趋势跟踪型 scalper ，专为那些明白保护资本比追逐每一根蜡烛更重要的交易者而设计。 我的专长是什么？ 比特币 (BTCUSD) 我的使命是什么？ 在严格控险的同时，捕捉高概率的方向性行情。 为什么叫“趋势捕捉”？ 许多比特币 EA 试图预测顶部和底部。 许多 scalper 对市场的每一次波动都过度交易。 我采取不同的方法。 我等待。 我通过蜡烛结构识别动量，通过趋势分析确认方向，然后仅在市场条件一致时入场。 当动量出现时，我参与。 当动量消失时，我离开。 没有情绪。 没有犹豫。 我的三层智能系统 第一层：动量蜡烛识别 我的入场系统刻意简单而有效。 对于买入： 前一根蜡烛收盘看涨。 对于卖出： 前一根蜡烛收盘看跌。 如果启
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
专家
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
指标
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Supreme index
Wanderlei Alessandro Azevedo
专家
Title:   Institutional Breakout PRO: Multi-Currency Engine Description: Unlock the power of volatility with the   Institutional Breakout PRO . Originally designed for US Indices, this algorithm has proven to be a   Universal Trading Engine , capable of extracting profits from major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Commodities (Gold/XAUUSD), and Indices. The Strategy: The EA does not use lagging indicators. Instead, it utilizes a   Dynamic Box Logic . It identifies periods of market consolidat
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Aura Gold Automaton
Dwarakeswaran Udhayakumar
专家
Overview Dwara Gold Scalp is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It focuses on institutional volume clusters and volatility-tight price action to identify high-probability scalping opportunities. Key Features Volatility Filter: Automatically avoids low-liquidity periods and high-spread environments. Tight Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a structural Stop Loss based on signal candle extremes. Smart Execution: Optimized for M15 and H1
Meta Quant Grid Master
Savaliya Raj
专家
Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
Goldenify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
Goldenify 是一款专业的量化交易工作站，专为黄金及其他主要品种的高精度交易而设计。它采用集成决策流形，结合了经典技术分析、形态识别与高级风控协议。 该系统聚焦于资本保全与执行质量，内置机构级的动态头寸规模调整和隐形订单管理模块。 主要功能 Goldenify 采用多层次的市场分析方法： - 集成策略：EA 结合技术指标（MACD、RSI、EMA）、价格行为形态和波动率分析来评估市场状况。 - 机构级风控：包括分数凯利仓位计算、基于交易表现的动态风险缩放，以及锁定日内利润的权益卡扣功能。 - 隐形执行：具有隐形止损和止盈级别，以及虚拟挂单功能，最大程度减少在 broker 服务器上的交易痕迹。 - 时段控制：内置伦敦、纽约和亚洲时段的过滤器，专注于高流动性时段。 - 多周期共振：分析更高时间周期的趋势，确保入场方向与市场主趋势一致。 - 新闻过滤器：可选功能，在高影响新闻事件期间暂停交易。 输入参数 参数按逻辑模块组织，便于配置： 交易设置 - Symbol Name（品种名称）：指定交易品种（留空则使用当前图表品种）。 - Base Timeframe（基础时间
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
ApexEA
Htet Myet Lynn
专家
ApexEA AI 驱动的趋势/剥头皮混合 EA（基于 ONNX 机器学习的方向性交易，并采用波动率过滤入场）。 ApexEA 专为希望获得 机器学习级精准度 、同时不想进行复杂设置的交易者打造。它并不依赖单一指标触发，而是使用 多模型 AI 决策引擎 来识别市场状态、 预测价格波动潜力 ，并在进场前通过 信心过滤选择交易方向 。其结果是一套更智能、更简洁的交易流程，旨在 避开弱势行情 ，并 专注于高质量交易机会 。 如果你想要一款结合现代 ONNX AI 模型、严谨风险逻辑以及适用于真实 MT5 环境的实用交易管理功能的 EA，那么这是一个非常适合先在模拟账户立即测试、再逐步放大使用的强大系统。 加载它、运行它，让模型驱动逻辑完成主要工作。 价格： 299 美元，包含 5 次激活。 未来更新中价格可能上涨至 499 美元 。 购买后（默认设置）： 购买后请留言，以获取推荐的默认预设（ *.set ）文件   策略： 我们  在每根新的信号 K 线（默认 M5  ）上使用 三模型 ONNX 决策流程 。 市场状态模型检查行情是否偏多/可交易（概率过滤）。 价格窗口模型估算未来价格变动，
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
专家
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Ibovespa Quant EA
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
专家
Robô profissional para Mini Índice (WIN) desenvolvido para MetaTrader 5. O Ibovespa Quant EA foi projetado para identificar oportunidades de alta probabilidade no mercado futuro brasileiro através de um conjunto avançado de filtros quantitativos e análise estatística de comportamento do preço. O Expert Advisor utiliza uma arquitetura quantitativa com múltiplos módulos internos de decisão, combinando leitura de comportamento de preço, filtros estatísticos e controle automático de exposição. A lóg
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
专家
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
专家
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
专家
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - 量化评分与动态风险管理 描述： SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro 是将高级 Python 金融算法移植到 MT5 平台的高保真专家助手 (EA)。它结合了 量化评分引擎 与 动态风险管理 ，提供专业级的投资组合管理。 核心功能： 多层决策引擎：   从三个维度评估市场：低延迟信号处理、趋势偏差确认和动量评分。 Auto-Lot (动态风险)：   根据用户定义的可用保证金风险百分比自动计算手数，防止“资金不足”错误，确保资本的数学保护。 StopLevel Guard：   实时监控经纪商的“止损电位”和“冻结电位”。自动规范化止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 水平，以符合经纪商限制。 主动保证金检查：   在订单执行前计算所需保证金，如果余额不足则跳过交易，保持日志清洁。 市场合规性：   优化至 0 错误和 0 警告。具备自动填充类型检测 (FOK/IOC)，可在单边持仓 (Netting) 和锁仓 (Hedging) 账户上顺畅运行。
KT Trend Trading Suite EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
KT Trend Trading Suite EA 是一款全自动智能交易系统，基于我们最受欢迎的指标之一—— KT Trend Trading Suite 开发。它直接从指标获取买入和卖出信号，并通过内置分析引擎对信号进行优化，包括高级过滤器和智能优化模块，从而提升交易执行效率。 在确认趋势之后，EA 可以在趋势方向上连续开仓，在每次回调后的突破点进行交易。这种策略有助于抓住更大的行情走势，让你充分利用每一个趋势机会。 功能特点 可选择只启用买入模式或卖出模式，适合于某些在单一方向表现更强的交易品种。 支持根据反向信号或趋势反转进行退出，灵活适应个人交易风格。 包含指标设置，可根据需要微调进场条件，提高交易精度。 内置会话、趋势、波动率和日期过滤器，以筛选优质交易机会并提升入场质量。 支持固定点数或基于市场波动的止损、止盈和移动止损设置。 支持固定手数和按风险百分比自动计算的手数设置。 使用建议 交易品种： 黄金、GBPJPY、USDJPY、EURJPY、德国DAX（GER40）。 推荐时间周期： 1 小时 支持经纪商：任意 下载设置文件 结语 该 EA 自动化了趋势交易的核心
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Night Walker EA
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
专家
PROMO PRICE!  Only 7 copies available at  $99 ! Next price   $129 . Download Night Walker EA Presets >> Live Signal #1   >> Announcements Channel << Exclusive Bonus:   All buyers receive special access to   FX Monitor   ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. Night Walker EA is a profess
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
专家
Ay XAUUSD Expert 黄金专用M15趋势自动交易EA｜稳定型剥头皮&日内交易 黄金自动交易新标杆！ 高精度趋势识别 × 稳健型盈利逻辑 × 持续上升的业绩！ “Ay XAUUSD Expert”专为黄金（XAUUSD）M15周期设计，拥有高性能趋势跟踪算法。 采用独创算法，对剧烈波动与急变行情有极强适应力。 <主要特点> M15专用、黄金特化EA（XAUUSD自动交易） 独有逻辑精准捕捉趋势与回调 面对波动与噪声依然稳定运行 自动化资金管理与风险控制 日积月累型盈利策略 无需参数调整，即装即用 回测表现持续上升、曲线优美 剥头皮、日内和长期均适用 <使用方法> 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 周期：M15（15分钟图） <适合人群> 希望通过黄金自动交易稳定盈利者 重视长期持续盈利能力者 需要自动识别趋势与回调的用户 忙碌但想全自动交易者 偏好低风险、稳健收益风格者 <注意事项> 正式使用前请务必在模拟账户充分测试。 建议选择点差较低的经纪商。
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
United States Stock Market Index US500
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. United States Stock Market Index US500 trades the 5 minute charts.  The EA uses RSI and Stochastics  for entries and ATR for exits.  The building period was  From 2021-03-19 to 2022-08-18. Continually optimize the EA to find best settings and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization .  The EA does not use martingale and has a sl and tp on each trade with a fixed lot input.  Try it out in the back test, optimize for settings.  Risk Dis
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
筛选:
无评论
回复评论