What is Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro?

It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), US30 (Dow Jones), and BTCUSD. Its trading logic is designed around a trend-following engine that runs several independent trading conditions in parallel, each with its own entry logic, risk management, and exit behavior. The EA automates trading in an environment where adaptability, disciplined risk control, and consistent execution are essential.

The system is focused on multi-condition trend trading, adaptive exit management, and layered drawdown protection. Its main idea is simple: run several distinct trading conditions side by side, each tuned to react differently to trend and momentum, so the EA can adapt to changing market behavior rather than applying one fixed strategy to every condition.

Note: Before purchasing, it is recommended to test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester. Trading these instruments carries risk, including the risk of loss, and this EA does not guarantee profit.

Core Concept

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who need an automated multi-instrument solution capable of adapting to different market behavior across Gold, US30, and BTCUSD.

Each trading condition uses its own configuration of moving averages combined with a momentum/trend-strength filter that determines whether the market is treated as trending. Because each condition weighs these factors differently, some hold trades longer while others cycle faster, depending on live market behavior.

Each condition also manages its own stop-loss distance and trailing stop using an independent ATR-based multiplier, allowing different conditions to run wider or tighter exits at the same time within the same EA. Position sizing can be set as a fixed lot size, a percentage of account equity, or a percentage of account balance, all configurable from the inputs.

Key Features

Developed for XAUUSD, US30, and BTCUSD

Multiple independent trading conditions running in parallel

Adaptive entry logic based on moving averages and momentum/trend-strength filters

Independent ATR-based stop-loss and trailing stop per condition

stop-loss and trailing stop per condition Flexible position sizing: fixed lot, % equity, or % balance

Two-layer drawdown protection system with configurable trigger and recovery levels

system with configurable trigger and recovery levels Margin-aware position sizing to fit available margin

position sizing to fit available margin Automatic handling of broker volume limits, minimum stop level, freeze level, and spread

Automatic pause on new entries around swap/rollover time

No martingale, no grid trading, no lot size averaging

Risk Management

The EA does not use martingale or grid methods to manage losing trades. Risk per trade is defined and managed directly rather than through position-size escalation.

Each trading condition includes a two-layer drawdown protection system: an initial risk reduction that engages on moderate drawdown, and a stricter second layer that engages if drawdown limits are triggered repeatedly. Both layers, including drawdown trigger levels and recovery thresholds, are configurable through the inputs.

Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor includes margin-aware position sizing that automatically reduces lot size when full-risk sizing would not fit available margin. It also handles broker-specific volume limits, minimum stop level, freeze level, and current spread conditions.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using real ticks with your chosen broker. Pay particular attention to test results over the most recent period, as they provide the most accurate indication of the EA's performance under current market conditions and your broker's execution quality.

How It Works

The EA evaluates its supported symbols on every tick, running each independent trading condition in parallel to determine entries based on trend direction and momentum strength.

After opening a position, each condition manages its trade using its own ATR-based stop-loss and trailing stop, allowing wider or tighter exits to run simultaneously across different conditions.

New trade entries pause briefly and automatically around swap/rollover time, though any position already open continues to be managed normally during that window. The EA also displays its internal reference lines and trend indicator on the chart.

Trading Conditions

Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), US30 (Dow Jones), BTCUSD

XAUUSD (Gold), US30 (Dow Jones), BTCUSD Timeframe: M5 or M15 recommended

M5 or M15 recommended Starting balance: from 400 USD

from 400 USD Account type: Hedging account required

Hedging account required Leverage: at least 1:100

at least 1:100 A VPS with low latency to the broker's server is recommended for consistent execution

This product is under active development, with updates released over time. Questions about configuration or broker compatibility can be asked through the product's comments section.