Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro is an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for trading US30 (Dow Jones), sometimes referred to as the Blue Chip Index because it tracks 30 large, established companies on the US stock market.

The strategy runs on a proprietary custom execution engine that includes multiple independent trading conditions, a two-layer capital-protection system, and per-condition trailing stops.

Before You Purchase

Please test this product using the demo or Strategy Tester version before purchasing. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading US30, or any financial instrument, involves risk, including the risk of loss. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Trading Approach

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro uses multiple independent trading conditions rather than a single signal. Each condition has its own logic and its own ATR-based trailing stop, instead of one fixed trailing distance applied across all trades.

Position sizing is based on a percentage of current account equity. As account equity changes, position size adjusts accordingly.

Strategy Overview

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro bases its trading conditions on four internal reference lines, referred to as BigJaw, Tongue, Decider, and CloseLine. These lines interact with price and with each other to help identify potential trend conditions. An additional trend-strength confirmation filter is used alongside these lines to help distinguish trending price action from sideways, range-bound conditions.

Multiple independent trading conditions are built from different combinations of these four lines and the trend-strength filter. Each condition operates independently and manages its own trailing stop, using its own ATR-based distance, which may differ from one condition to another.

Each trading condition also carries its own two-layer capital protection system — a proprietary internal safeguard that continuously monitors that condition's performance and adjusts its risk exposure accordingly. The full mechanics of both layers are confidential and not disclosed publicly.

No Martingale, No Grid

This Expert Advisor does not use a martingale approach. Lot size is not increased in an attempt to recover previous losses.

This Expert Advisor does not use a grid approach. It does not place a series of pending orders at fixed price intervals to average into a position.

The underlying strategy is a proprietary trend-following system built on multiple internal reference lines and a trend-strength confirmation filter.

Each trading condition manages its own trailing stop independently, using its own ATR-based distance. The trailing stop is of an aggressive type, adjusting stop-loss levels closely to price movement once a position is in profit.

This Expert Advisor is designed for a day-trading style of operation, near scalping.

How This EA Trades

This Expert Advisor runs several independent trading conditions in parallel rather than a single buy/sell rule. Each condition has its own entry logic and its own trailing-stop distance, so how often it enters and exits varies condition by condition.

Because of this, trade frequency on the chart is not uniform — it depends on which conditions are active and how price is behaving relative to each one's thresholds:

During some moves, you may see only a few markers as a position rides the trend with a wider trailing stop.

During others, including strong sustained moves and not only choppy ranges, markers may cluster tightly as a tighter-trailing condition exits and re-enters repeatedly to lock in gains along the way.

During consolidation, multiple conditions can fire close together simply because several independent reads agree at the same time.

Trading Schedule

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro monitors US30 continuously and is not limited to a specific market session. It evaluates its trading conditions on every tick.

A daily pause of approximately 2 hours 45 minutes (around 11 PM to 1:45 AM, broker server time) is applied to new trade entries only, around the time of swap/rollover, to avoid opening new positions during that transition. Any position already open continues to be managed as normal during this period.

Backtesting Information

Historical backtests were run using a simulated execution delay of approximately 150-155ms and cover a period of approximately 3 years of historical price data. Backtest results reflect simulated performance under historical conditions and do not represent real trading results. Past performance, whether from a backtest or live trading, does not guarantee future results.

For live trading, a connection latency of 170ms or lower to your broker's server is recommended, using a stable VPS. Higher latency may affect trade execution timing and trailing-stop accuracy.

Recommendations

Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones)

Chart timeframe: M5 or M15

Minimum deposit: $400

Account type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 minimum

VPS: recommended for continuous operation, with latency of 170ms or lower to your broker's server

Specifications

Trades US30 (Dow Jones)

Multiple independent trading conditions

Per-condition trailing stop, based on ATR

Two-layer capital protection system

Position sizing based on a percentage of current account equity

Continuous, tick-based monitoring with a brief daily pause around swap/rollover for new entries only

Chart visualization of the internal reference lines and trend indicator

Margin-aware position sizing, which reduces lot size if full-risk sizing would not fit available margin

Broker volume-limit handling, which caps total exposure to the broker's maximum allowed volume on US30

Stop-distance handling that accounts for the broker's minimum stop level, freeze level, and current spread

Ongoing Development

This Expert Advisor is under active development. Updates and improvements may be released over time.

Pricing

Pricing is for unlimited use and is expected to increase gradually over time as development continues, eventually reaching its final premium valuation. Please refer to the price shown on this page for the current price. This Expert Advisor has been under continuous development since its launch, and updates and improvements may be released over time.