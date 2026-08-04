Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro is an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for trading US30 (Dow Jones), sometimes referred to as the Blue Chip Index because it tracks 30 large, established companies on the US stock market.

The strategy runs on a proprietary custom execution engine that includes multiple independent trading conditions, a two-layer capital-protection system, and per-condition trailing stops.

Before You Purchase

Please test this product using the demo or Strategy Tester version before purchasing. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading US30, or any financial instrument, involves risk, including the risk of loss. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Trading Approach

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro uses multiple independent trading conditions rather than a single signal. Each condition has its own logic and its own ATR-based trailing stop, instead of one fixed trailing distance applied across all trades.

Position sizing is based on a percentage of current account equity. As account equity changes, position size adjusts accordingly.

Strategy Overview

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro bases its trading conditions on four internal reference lines, referred to as BigJaw, Tongue, Decider, and CloseLine. These lines interact with price and with each other to help identify potential trend conditions. An additional trend-strength confirmation filter is used alongside these lines to help distinguish trending price action from sideways, range-bound conditions.

Multiple independent trading conditions are built from different combinations of these four lines and the trend-strength filter. Each condition operates independently and manages its own trailing stop, using its own ATR-based distance, which may differ from one condition to another.

Each trading condition also carries its own two-layer capital protection system — a proprietary internal safeguard that continuously monitors that condition's performance and adjusts its risk exposure accordingly. The full mechanics of both layers are confidential and not disclosed publicly.

No Martingale, No Grid

This Expert Advisor does not use a martingale approach. Lot size is not increased in an attempt to recover previous losses.

This Expert Advisor does not use a grid approach. It does not place a series of pending orders at fixed price intervals to average into a position.

The underlying strategy is a proprietary trend-following system built on multiple internal reference lines and a trend-strength confirmation filter.

Each trading condition manages its own trailing stop independently, using its own ATR-based distance. The trailing stop is of an aggressive type, adjusting stop-loss levels closely to price movement once a position is in profit.

This Expert Advisor is designed for a day-trading style of operation, near scalping.

How This EA Trades

This Expert Advisor runs several independent trading conditions in parallel rather than a single buy/sell rule. Each condition has its own entry logic and its own trailing-stop distance, so how often it enters and exits varies condition by condition.

Because of this, trade frequency on the chart is not uniform — it depends on which conditions are active and how price is behaving relative to each one's thresholds:

  • During some moves, you may see only a few markers as a position rides the trend with a wider trailing stop.
  • During others, including strong sustained moves and not only choppy ranges, markers may cluster tightly as a tighter-trailing condition exits and re-enters repeatedly to lock in gains along the way.
  • During consolidation, multiple conditions can fire close together simply because several independent reads agree at the same time.

Trading Schedule

Quantum Alligator MT5 Pro monitors US30 continuously and is not limited to a specific market session. It evaluates its trading conditions on every tick.

A daily pause of approximately 2 hours 45 minutes (around 11 PM to 1:45 AM, broker server time) is applied to new trade entries only, around the time of swap/rollover, to avoid opening new positions during that transition. Any position already open continues to be managed as normal during this period.

Backtesting Information

Historical backtests were run using a simulated execution delay of approximately 150-155ms and cover a period of approximately 3 years of historical price data. Backtest results reflect simulated performance under historical conditions and do not represent real trading results. Past performance, whether from a backtest or live trading, does not guarantee future results.

For live trading, a connection latency of 170ms or lower to your broker's server is recommended, using a stable VPS. Higher latency may affect trade execution timing and trailing-stop accuracy.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones)
  • Chart timeframe: M5 or M15
  • Minimum deposit: $400
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum
  • VPS: recommended for continuous operation, with latency of 170ms or lower to your broker's server

Specifications

  • Trades US30 (Dow Jones)
  • Multiple independent trading conditions
  • Per-condition trailing stop, based on ATR
  • Two-layer capital protection system
  • Position sizing based on a percentage of current account equity
  • Continuous, tick-based monitoring with a brief daily pause around swap/rollover for new entries only
  • Chart visualization of the internal reference lines and trend indicator
  • Margin-aware position sizing, which reduces lot size if full-risk sizing would not fit available margin
  • Broker volume-limit handling, which caps total exposure to the broker's maximum allowed volume on US30
  • Stop-distance handling that accounts for the broker's minimum stop level, freeze level, and current spread

Ongoing Development

This Expert Advisor is under active development. Updates and improvements may be released over time.

Pricing

Pricing is for unlimited use and is expected to increase gradually over time as development continues, eventually reaching its final premium valuation. Please refer to the price shown on this page for the current price. This Expert Advisor has been under continuous development since its launch, and updates and improvements may be released over time.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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