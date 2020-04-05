Darkstone Fusion
- Эксперты
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Darkstone Capital LTDОбо мне
Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
- Версия: 1.4
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Overview
Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework.
The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes.
Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk management, and consistent execution without emotional decision-making.
Initial Release Pricing
Darkstone Fusion is currently available at an introductory launch price of £399 for the first 5 customers.
As development continues and additional features, improvements, and updates are introduced, the licence price will increase for future customers.
Users who purchase during the initial release phase will retain their lifetime licence and continue receiving eligible updates included with their purchase.
Live Performance Tracking
A live monitoring account has been created to provide transparency and allow users to follow the system's performance in real market conditions.
Live Account Tracking:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384233
The tracked account demonstrates the operation of Darkstone Fusion on a live trading account. Performance results may vary depending on broker conditions, account settings, risk parameters, market conditions, and individual configuration choices.
Core Features
Multi-Asset Trading System
Designed to operate across multiple market environments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Cryptocurrency instruments.
Automated Market Analysis
The algorithm continuously evaluates price behaviour, market structure, volatility conditions, and trading opportunities.
Advanced Entry Logic
Uses a combination of internal trading models to identify potential trading opportunities based on predefined conditions.
Integrated Risk Management
Includes configurable risk management options, allowing traders to adjust exposure according to their account size and trading preferences.
Fully Automated Execution
Manages trade analysis, entries, position management, and exits automatically through the MetaTrader 5 platform.
Trading Approach
Darkstone Fusion uses a multi-layered market analysis model designed to evaluate different aspects of market behaviour.
The system considers:
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Market structure
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Price behaviour
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Volatility conditions
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Liquidity areas
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Momentum and confirmation factors
By combining multiple analytical elements into one framework, the EA aims to filter lower-quality opportunities and focus on more favourable market conditions.
Supported Markets
Darkstone Fusion can be configured for:
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Forex pairs
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Gold and other metals
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Major indices
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Cryptocurrency markets
Performance may vary depending on symbol specifications, broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and selected settings.
Risk Management
Darkstone Fusion includes configurable risk management options, allowing users to define:
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Risk percentage per trade
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Fixed lot sizing
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Maximum exposure
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Trading schedules
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Maximum allowed positions
Proper risk management is essential when using any automated trading system.
Recommended Usage
For optimal results, users should:
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Use a reliable MetaTrader 5 broker environment
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Test settings using the Strategy Tester before live deployment
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Apply appropriate risk parameters
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Monitor performance regularly
Installation
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Open MetaTrader 5 and log in using the MQL5 account associated with the purchase.
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Navigate to the Market section inside MetaTrader 5.
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Locate Darkstone Fusion within your purchased products and install the Expert Advisor.
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Open the Navigator window and locate Darkstone Fusion under the Expert Advisors section.
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Attach Darkstone Fusion to the preferred chart and configure the settings according to your trading requirements.
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Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and all required permissions are activated before running the EA.
Important Information
Darkstone Fusion is a trading automation tool designed to assist with systematic trading.
It does not guarantee profits and should always be used with appropriate risk management.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Users are responsible for selecting suitable settings, monitoring performance, and maintaining appropriate account risk.