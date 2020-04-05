Darkstone Fusion

  • Эксперты
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 1.4
  • Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5
Darkstone Fusion

Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework.

The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes.

Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk management, and consistent execution without emotional decision-making.

Initial Release Pricing

Darkstone Fusion is currently available at an introductory launch price of £399 for the first 5 customers.

As development continues and additional features, improvements, and updates are introduced, the licence price will increase for future customers.

Users who purchase during the initial release phase will retain their lifetime licence and continue receiving eligible updates included with their purchase.

Live Performance Tracking

A live monitoring account has been created to provide transparency and allow users to follow the system's performance in real market conditions.

Live Account Tracking:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384233

The tracked account demonstrates the operation of Darkstone Fusion on a live trading account. Performance results may vary depending on broker conditions, account settings, risk parameters, market conditions, and individual configuration choices.

Core Features

Multi-Asset Trading System

Designed to operate across multiple market environments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Cryptocurrency instruments.

Automated Market Analysis

The algorithm continuously evaluates price behaviour, market structure, volatility conditions, and trading opportunities.

Advanced Entry Logic

Uses a combination of internal trading models to identify potential trading opportunities based on predefined conditions.

Integrated Risk Management

Includes configurable risk management options, allowing traders to adjust exposure according to their account size and trading preferences.

Fully Automated Execution

Manages trade analysis, entries, position management, and exits automatically through the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Trading Approach

Darkstone Fusion uses a multi-layered market analysis model designed to evaluate different aspects of market behaviour.

The system considers:

  • Market structure

  • Price behaviour

  • Volatility conditions

  • Liquidity areas

  • Momentum and confirmation factors

By combining multiple analytical elements into one framework, the EA aims to filter lower-quality opportunities and focus on more favourable market conditions.

Supported Markets

Darkstone Fusion can be configured for:

  • Forex pairs

  • Gold and other metals

  • Major indices

  • Cryptocurrency markets

Performance may vary depending on symbol specifications, broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and selected settings.

Risk Management

Darkstone Fusion includes configurable risk management options, allowing users to define:

  • Risk percentage per trade

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Maximum exposure

  • Trading schedules

  • Maximum allowed positions

Proper risk management is essential when using any automated trading system.

Recommended Usage

For optimal results, users should:

  • Use a reliable MetaTrader 5 broker environment

  • Test settings using the Strategy Tester before live deployment

  • Apply appropriate risk parameters

  • Monitor performance regularly

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and log in using the MQL5 account associated with the purchase.

  2. Navigate to the Market section inside MetaTrader 5.

  3. Locate Darkstone Fusion within your purchased products and install the Expert Advisor.

  4. Open the Navigator window and locate Darkstone Fusion under the Expert Advisors section.

  5. Attach Darkstone Fusion to the preferred chart and configure the settings according to your trading requirements.

  6. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and all required permissions are activated before running the EA.

Important Information

Darkstone Fusion is a trading automation tool designed to assist with systematic trading.

It does not guarantee profits and should always be used with appropriate risk management.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable settings, monitoring performance, and maintaining appropriate account risk.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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William Brandon Autry
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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