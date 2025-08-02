Supernova XAUUSD h1
- Эксперты
- Raphael Schwietering
- Версия: 4.0
- Обновлено: 28 ноября 2025
- Активации: 20
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests.
Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade management tools, making it suitable for a variety of trading scenarios.
Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready
Supernova is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Supernova is built to deliver.Why Supernova Excels
Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit
No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.
2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now
Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.
Long backtests can be misleading
Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Supernova focuses on relevant performance.
Stress-Tested for Live Volatility
Supernova is engineered to handle high spreads, slippage, and unpredictable price action—making it ideal for XAUUSD.
Built for Prop Firms
Includes all required protections like daily drawdown limits, session controls, and equity guards to meet funding requirements.
Main Features
General Settings
-
Backtest mode for faster simulation
-
Real-time information panel on chart
-
Custom order comment and unique Magic Number
-
Trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only
Money Management
-
Fixed lot or percentage-based risk (balance/equity)
-
Option to define a fixed risk amount per trade
Advanced Trade Management
-
Each trade includes stop loss and take profit
-
Trailing Stop-Loss Management:
-
Activates after defined profit distance (e.g., 50 points)
-
Adjustable trailing distance and step size
-
-
Trailing Take-Profit Management:
-
Enables dynamic take profit after reaching target profit (e.g., 100 points)
-
Customizable distance for trailing
-
-
Break-Even Management:
-
Moves stop loss to break-even after profit threshold
-
Optional extra buffer distance to secure gains
-
Entry Protections
-
Maximum spread filter
-
Limits for open positions, lot sizes, and per-bar entries
Daily and Account Protections
-
Daily loss and drawdown control
-
Minimum and maximum equity protection
-
Daily reset time to resume safe trading operations
Session Management
-
Full session time control per weekday
-
Options to disable Sunday trading
-
Auto-close trades at session or Friday close
Performance
Supernova has shown stable results in a two-year backtest from 2024 onward. Its design favors consistent performance in recent market conditions, avoiding reliance on outdated long historical data.
Requirements and Recommendations
-
Broker: Any low-spread broker (IC Markets recommended)
-
Minimum deposit: $500 with 1:500 leverage
-
Recommended deposit: $1000 with 1:500 leverage
-
Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 preferred)
-
Account type: Hedging
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading
Supernova# combines structure, control, and flexibility—engineered to perform under real conditions with a focus on safety and adaptability.
ANSWER: I don't want to become a millionaire, but at least buy an EA and make it work.