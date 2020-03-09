Pulse Momentum Pro MT4

Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for US30 trading.

The EA uses structured breakout conditions, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based breakout system with clear risk controls and a clean chart status panel.

Main Features

- Trend-based breakout logic
- Pending order entry system
- Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade trend filtering
- EMA trend direction filter
- Adjustable take profit and stop loss
- Breakeven protection
- Trading session filter
- Optional second trading session
- Spread filter for pending orders
- Optional live trade spread protection
- Pending order management
- Close-all time option
- Clean chart status panel
- Adjustable lot size
- Auto lot option
- Magic number support

Recommended Symbol

US30

Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is designed and optimized primarily for US30. Advanced users may test it on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings can vary significantly by broker, spread, contract size, session, stop level, commission, and execution speed.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

The EA can be attached to the US30 or NAS100 M5 chart. Users should test their own broker conditions before live trading.

Important Setup Notes

1. Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 chart.
2. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.
3. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.
4. Check that your broker allows the selected lot size.
5. Check the current spread before trading.
6. Test on demo before using a live account.
7. Use conservative risk settings.

Chart Panel

The chart panel shows the current EA status, symbol, trading condition, trend direction, spread, open trades, breakeven status, and active session. This helps users quickly see whether the EA is allowed to trade.

Spread Safety

The EA includes spread safety settings. MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips. If these settings are configured incorrectly, the EA blocks trading to help prevent unsafe behavior.

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ from backtests because of spread, slippage, broker execution, market conditions, stop levels, commissions, and account settings.

Users should test the EA on a demo account first and only trade with money they can afford to risk.

Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: install on chart, and set your preferred maximum allowed drawdown.  The EA can determine trade frequency and lotsize fully automatic 
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management
  • good results over the full historical data for US30
  • Easy to use for Prop Firms
  • Minimum account balance: 300$

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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система, оптимизированная и готовая к использованию. Вход в сделку совершается в определенное время на спокойном рынке. При достижении определенных условий сделка закрывается. Как правило, это небольшая прибыль. Для контроля убытков используется SL. Советник рекомендуется использовать на валютных парах, рекомендуемый рабочий временной интервал m5. Перед использованием на реальном счете рекомендуется провести тестирование в тестере стратегий в терминале. Для работы советни
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Goliath EA
Anvar Gadadov
1 (3)
Эксперты
Представляю вашему вниманию скальперский советник Goliath EA. Операции по торговым сделкам выполняются по определенному алгоритму. Единовременно по одному торговому инструменту может быть открыт лишь один ордер. Также при открытии ордеров всегда выставляются приказы: Stop Loss и Take Profit. Таймфрейм: M5 Параметры Lot - задаваемый размер торговой позиции; Risk - авто расчет для сделки; StopLoss - уровень максимально допустимого убытка; TakeProfit - уровень максимальной допустимой прибыли; Star
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
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