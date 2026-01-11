ZumikoFx Trading Stats
- Индикаторы
- Michal Piotr Kochanski
- Версия: 3.0
Overview
ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart.
Key Features
📊 Complete Account Monitoring
- Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity including open positions
- Drawdown Analysis - Both maximum historical drawdown and current drawdown displayed in dollars and percentages
- Profit Tracking - Total profit since account inception and daily profit/loss tracking
- Win Rate Statistics - Accurate calculation of winning trades percentage
📈 Trading Performance Metrics
- Total Trades Counter - Complete history of all closed positions
- Daily Trades Counter - Tracks positions closed today (resets at midnight)
- Open Positions Monitor - Shows current number of active trades
- Volume Tracker - Cumulative lot size across all trades
🎨 Professional Design
- Clean, modern interface with customizable colors
- Positioned in the top-right corner for maximum chart visibility
- Color-coded values (green for profits, red for losses/drawdown)
- Transparent background with adjustable opacity
- Clear section separators for easy data reading
⚙️ Customizable Settings
- Text Color - Customize main text color
- Header Color - Adjust header/separator color
- Profit/Loss Colors - Set custom colors for positive/negative values
- Background Color - Change panel background
- Font Size - Adjust text size for your preference
- Panel Position - Move panel via X/Y coordinates
- Transparency - Control background opacity (0-255)
- Update Interval - Set refresh rate in seconds
Why Choose ZumikoFX Trading Stats?
✅ Accurate Calculations
- Properly handles multiple deposits and withdrawals
- Includes swap and commission in profit calculations
- Tracks peak balance through entire trading history
- Considers open positions in current drawdown
✅ Performance Optimized
- Uses timer-based updates (not tick-based) for efficiency
- Lightweight code with minimal CPU usage
- No lag or chart freezing
- Updates every 2 seconds by default (customizable)
✅ Professional Quality
- Clean, bug-free code
- Proper memory management
- No conflicts with other indicators
- Works on all timeframes and symbols
Perfect For
- Day traders monitoring multiple metrics
- Swing traders tracking long-term performance
- Prop firm traders needing drawdown awareness
- Anyone serious about trading accountability
Technical Details
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Type: Chart Indicator
- Resource Usage: Minimal
- Compatibility: All account types, all brokers
- Languages: Full Unicode support
Installation & Usage
- Drag indicator onto any chart
- Customize colors and position in settings if desired
- Dashboard updates automatically every 2 seconds
- All data persists across chart changes and MT5 restarts
What Traders Are Saying
"Finally, a dashboard that shows everything I need in one place. The drawdown tracking is especially helpful for prop firm challenges."
"Clean design, accurate calculations, and doesn't clutter my charts. Exactly what I was looking for."
"The daily profit tracker helps me stick to my trading plan. Great tool!"
Support & Updates
Regular updates and improvements based on user feedback. Dedicated support for any questions or issues.