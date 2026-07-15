Nexus Advanced Trade Manager

The Ultimate All-In-One Trade Manager & Prop Firm Guardian for MT5.

Nexus Pro Trade Manager is the most advanced, all-in-one trading assistant designed for both manual traders and Prop Firm challengers. Featuring a stunning, lag-free UI (Dark/Light mode), it completely transforms your MT5 into a professional trading terminal.

Whether you are trading a personal account or trying to pass evaluations for FTMO, FundedNext, or other prop firms, Nexus Pro protects your capital, automates your risk calculations, and prevents emotional trading mistakes.

🔥 KEY FEATURES & MODULES

🛡️ 1. PROP FIRM GUARDIAN (Account Protector) Never fail a prop firm challenge again due to emotional mistakes or hidden rules!

  • Daily Loss & Max Drawdown Limits: Auto-blocks trading if your daily or overall loss hits your defined percentage.

  • Exposure & Lot Limits: Prevents over-leveraging by limiting max open lots or margin exposure.

  • Trading Session & Weekend Lock: Restricts trading outside your defined hours or blocks holding trades over the weekend (Friday stop to Monday start).

💰 2. ADVANCED RISK & POSITION SIZING Stop calculating lot sizes manually.

  • Auto-calculate lot size based on Fixed Risk %, Balance %, or Equity %.

  • Stop Loss modes: Fixed Points, Auto-ATR Multiplier, or Recent Swing High/Low.

  • Take Profit modes: Fixed Points, Risk-Reward Ratio (RR), or Auto-ATR Multiplier.

⚡ 3. SMART TRADE CO-PILOT (Execution)

  • One-Click Trading: Instant execution with pre-defined Risk and SL/TP.

  • Visual Pending Orders: Easily place Buy/Sell Limits and Stops.

  • Quick Management: One-click to "Close All", "Close Winners", "Close Losers", or "Move SL to Break-Even".

  • Partial Close: Close a specific percentage of your positions instantly.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Classic Step Trailing or Dynamic ATR Trailing.

📰 4. BUILT-IN NEWS FILTER Avoid high-volatility spikes using the built-in economic calendar.

  • Filter by Impact (High 🔴 / Medium 🟠) and specific Currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD).

  • Define a "Block Window" (e.g., 30 mins before and after news).

  • Auto-Close Feature: Automatically closes open positions before high-impact news hits.

  • Live Countdown on the dashboard.

📊 5. INTERACTIVE ACCOUNT MANAGER

  • Visual Profit/Loss Calendar directly on your chart.

  • Detailed Monthly & All-Time stats (Winrate, Average Daily PnL, Max Drawdown).

  • Visual Account Growth chart.

⚙️ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to any chart.

  2. Customize your Prop Firm limits and Risk parameters via the sleek UI.

  3. Drag and drop the panels anywhere on your screen.


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