Gold Dominion

Gold Dominion

Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5
Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance.

Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantage is present.

Unlike many aggressive trading robots, Gold Dominion does not rely on Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk recovery techniques. Every position is managed independently with predefined risk parameters, providing a more sustainable approach to automated trading.

Key Features
✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Advanced market filtering algorithm
✔ Low trading frequency to reduce market noise exposure
✔ Single-position trading logic
✔ Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes available
✔ Built-in Time Filter
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Averaging
✔ No Hedging
✔ Uses Stop Loss protection
✔ Suitable for small accounts starting from $100
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Why Choose Gold Dominion?
Many trading robots achieve short-term profits by increasing risk exposure. Gold Dominion follows a different philosophy.

The system focuses on:
  • Capital preservation
  • Controlled drawdown
  • Stable long-term growth
  • Disciplined trade execution
  • Consistent risk management

By limiting unnecessary market exposure, Gold Dominion aims to deliver a smoother equity curve while avoiding the dangerous account fluctuations commonly associated with high-risk automated strategies.

Recommended Settings
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account Type: Any broker with stable execution
  • Mandatory Using this setfile. Go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771499
  • Broker: Any MT5 Broker. I recommend this broker TickmillHFMarketsRoboforexXMHeadway
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Only for 2 decimals broker
  • Only for Hedging MT5 Type Account


Trading Activity

Gold Dominion is designed to be selective rather than aggressive.

Typical trading frequency:
  • Approximately 1–2 trades per day
  • Trades are executed only when market conditions meet predefined criteria
  • This approach helps reduce overtrading and maintains focus on quality setups rather than quantity.

Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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