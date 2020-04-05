Gold Dominion
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.7
- Обновлено: 27 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Gold Dominion
Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5
Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance.
Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantage is present.
Unlike many aggressive trading robots, Gold Dominion does not rely on Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk recovery techniques. Every position is managed independently with predefined risk parameters, providing a more sustainable approach to automated trading.
Key Features
✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Advanced market filtering algorithm
✔ Low trading frequency to reduce market noise exposure
✔ Single-position trading logic
✔ Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes available
✔ Built-in Time Filter
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Averaging
✔ No Hedging
✔ Uses Stop Loss protection
✔ Suitable for small accounts starting from $100
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
Why Choose Gold Dominion?
Many trading robots achieve short-term profits by increasing risk exposure. Gold Dominion follows a different philosophy.
The system focuses on:
- Capital preservation
- Controlled drawdown
- Stable long-term growth
- Disciplined trade execution
- Consistent risk management
By limiting unnecessary market exposure, Gold Dominion aims to deliver a smoother equity curve while avoiding the dangerous account fluctuations commonly associated with high-risk automated strategies.
Recommended Settings
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Any broker with stable execution
- Mandatory Using this setfile. Go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771499
- Broker: Any MT5 Broker. I recommend this broker Tickmill, HFMarkets, Roboforex, XM, Headway
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
- Only for 2 decimals broker
- Only for Hedging MT5 Type Account
Trading Activity
Gold Dominion is designed to be selective rather than aggressive.
Typical trading frequency:
- Approximately 1–2 trades per day
- Trades are executed only when market conditions meet predefined criteria
- This approach helps reduce overtrading and maintains focus on quality setups rather than quantity.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.