- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
467
Profit Trades:
323 (69.16%)
Loss Trades:
144 (30.84%)
Best trade:
45.00 USD
Worst trade:
-39.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 895.90 USD (77 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 893.50 USD (57 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (343.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.90 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
1.05%
Max deposit load:
11.58%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.81
Long Trades:
300 (64.24%)
Short Trades:
167 (35.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
2.15 USD
Average Profit:
12.06 USD
Average Loss:
-20.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-160.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.38%
Annual Forecast:
-16.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
356.85 USD (24.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.50% (356.85 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (37.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|467
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.00 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
