Trades:
241
Profit Trades:
162 (67.21%)
Loss Trades:
79 (32.78%)
Best trade:
10.70 USD
Worst trade:
-15.19 USD
Gross Profit:
431.13 USD (45 265 pips)
Gross Loss:
-353.14 USD (34 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (29.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.97 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.12%
Max deposit load:
11.76%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.92
Long Trades:
166 (68.88%)
Short Trades:
75 (31.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
2.66 USD
Average Loss:
-4.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.77%
Annual Forecast:
154.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.95 USD
Maximal:
40.69 USD (33.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.13% (40.69 USD)
By Equity:
7.65% (7.65 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.70 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
Trade using EA BreakZone
Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124930
Trade on XAUUSD
Use BreakOut Strategy single entry with tight stop loss
Not using any dangerous strategy like Grid, averaging, martingale
Best minimum to follow is $100 for smallest lot 0.01
