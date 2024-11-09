SignalsSections
Agus Wahyu Pratomo

BreakZone Scalper HFM

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 429%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
272
Profit Trades:
206 (75.73%)
Loss Trades:
66 (24.26%)
Best trade:
19.50 USD
Worst trade:
-28.02 USD
Gross Profit:
857.03 USD (48 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-677.76 USD (32 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (66.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.78 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
17.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
184 (67.65%)
Short Trades:
88 (32.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-10.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.08%
Annual Forecast:
-1.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
87.04 USD (61.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.82% (86.90 USD)
By Equity:
18.30% (21.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 272
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 179
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trade using EA BreakZone 

Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124930

Trade on XAUUSD

Use BreakOut Strategy single entry with tight stop loss

Not using any dangerous strategy like Grid, averaging, martingale

Best minimum to follow is $100 for smallest lot 0.01


No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 04:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 03:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 02:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 12:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 11:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 15:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.03 07:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.20 10:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 19:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.01 02:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.26 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
