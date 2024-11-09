- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
272
Profit Trades:
206 (75.73%)
Loss Trades:
66 (24.26%)
Best trade:
19.50 USD
Worst trade:
-28.02 USD
Gross Profit:
857.03 USD (48 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-677.76 USD (32 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (66.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.78 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
17.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
184 (67.65%)
Short Trades:
88 (32.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-10.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.08%
Annual Forecast:
-1.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
87.04 USD (61.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.82% (86.90 USD)
By Equity:
18.30% (21.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|272
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|179
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trade using EA BreakZone
Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124930
Trade on XAUUSD
Use BreakOut Strategy single entry with tight stop loss
Not using any dangerous strategy like Grid, averaging, martingale
Best minimum to follow is $100 for smallest lot 0.01
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
429%
0
0
USD
USD
143
USD
USD
62
100%
272
75%
1%
1.26
0.66
USD
USD
52%
1:500