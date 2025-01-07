- Growth
Trades:
247
Profit Trades:
167 (67.61%)
Loss Trades:
80 (32.39%)
Best trade:
23.86 USD
Worst trade:
-30.00 USD
Gross Profit:
911.37 USD (45 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-791.42 USD (39 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (60.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.58 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.39%
Max deposit load:
17.91%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
159 (64.37%)
Short Trades:
88 (35.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
5.46 USD
Average Loss:
-9.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-41.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.84%
Annual Forecast:
204.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
79.88 USD (39.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.61% (66.78 USD)
By Equity:
16.06% (24.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|247
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|120
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.86 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|0.17 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
159
USD
USD
55
100%
247
67%
1%
1.15
0.49
USD
USD
42%
1:500