Neuron triple Divergence

NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5

A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-bar: a signal is confirmed on the bar close and never moves. Indicator only — it analyses and draws; it does not place trades.

At a glance

Regular (reversal) and hidden (continuation) divergence on RSI + MACD + Stochastic .

. Confluence filter — a signal prints only when your chosen number of oscillators agree.

0–100 confidence score for every signal, with a minimum-confidence gate.

for every signal, with a minimum-confidence gate. Higher-timeframe trend filter so you only take divergences aligned with the bigger trend.

ATR-based entry / stop / target levels and a clean command dashboard.

Non-repainting, closed-bar. Alerts via pop-up, push and email.

100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Indicator — it does not trade.

The confluence engine

Three oscillators, one verdict — RSI, MACD and Stochastic are each checked for divergence against price swings; a signal is only confirmed when at least your chosen number of them agree (1–3).

— RSI, MACD and Stochastic are each checked for divergence against price swings; a signal is only confirmed when at least your chosen number of them agree (1–3). Regular and hidden — regular divergence flags potential reversals; hidden divergence flags trend-continuation. Enable either or both.

— regular divergence flags potential reversals; hidden divergence flags trend-continuation. Enable either or both. Confidence score (0–100) — every confirmed signal is scored by how strongly the oscillators agree; a minimum-confidence gate keeps weak signals off the chart.

— every confirmed signal is scored by how strongly the oscillators agree; a minimum-confidence gate keeps weak signals off the chart. Swing-pivot detection — divergence is measured between confirmed swing pivots, with a configurable pivot strength and a maximum gap between pivots.

— divergence is measured between confirmed swing pivots, with a configurable pivot strength and a maximum gap between pivots. Higher-timeframe trend filter — optionally keep only the signals that align with a higher-timeframe EMA trend, so you trade with the bigger picture.

— optionally keep only the signals that align with a higher-timeframe EMA trend, so you trade with the bigger picture. Non-repainting — signals are evaluated on closed bars only and are locked once printed.

On the chart

Signal arrows — a bullish or bearish arrow on each confirmed divergence.

— a bullish or bearish arrow on each confirmed divergence. Divergence line — the line drawn between the two price pivots that produced the signal.

— the line drawn between the two price pivots that produced the signal. Show every oscillator — an optional mode that draws the individual RSI, MACD and Stochastic divergence lines so you can see exactly what agreed.

— an optional mode that draws the individual RSI, MACD and Stochastic divergence lines so you can see exactly what agreed. Trade levels — entry, stop and two ATR-based targets for the latest signal (reward unit = a configurable multiple of ATR).

— entry, stop and two ATR-based targets for the latest signal (reward unit = a configurable multiple of ATR). Recent history — the last N signals stay on the chart for context.

Command dashboard

Current signal — direction, regular vs hidden, the confidence score, which of RSI / MACD / Stochastic agreed, and the entry / stop / target levels.

— direction, regular vs hidden, the confidence score, which of RSI / MACD / Stochastic agreed, and the entry / stop / target levels. Live status — whether the latest signal is still open or has reached its first target, second target or stop, updated on each bar.

— whether the latest signal is still open or has reached its first target, second target or stop, updated on each bar. Multi-timeframe momentum — an RSI-momentum read across M15, H1, H4 and D1 so you can see if momentum lines up across timeframes.

— an RSI-momentum read across M15, H1, H4 and D1 so you can see if momentum lines up across timeframes. Descriptive history — a plain breakdown of how the recent signals on this chart and timeframe resolved (first target, second target or stop). Descriptive context for the current chart — not a forecast or a performance claim.

Alerts

Optional alert on every new confirmed divergence signal, via terminal pop-up, push notification to your phone, and email — with de-duplication so you get one alert per signal.

How it works

Everything is computed locally on your chart from standard MetaTrader 5 oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic), ATR and a higher-timeframe EMA. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. Signals are confirmed on the bar close and do not repaint.

Inputs

Input Default What it does Divergence engine (non-repainting, closed bar) InpPivotN 5 Swing pivot strength (bars required each side of a pivot). InpMaxGap 60 Maximum bars allowed between the two pivots of a divergence. InpRegular true Detect regular (reversal) divergence. InpHidden false Detect hidden (continuation) divergence. InpMinAgree 2 Minimum oscillators that must agree to confirm a signal (1–3). InpMinConf 55 Minimum confidence (0–100) required to mark a signal. InpTrendFilter true Only signals aligned with the higher-timeframe trend. InpTrendTF H1 Higher timeframe used for the trend filter. InpTrendMA 50 Trend EMA period on the higher timeframe. Oscillators InpRSI 14 RSI period. InpMACDfast / InpMACDslow / InpMACDsig 12 / 26 / 9 MACD fast EMA, slow EMA and signal periods. InpStoch 14 Stochastic %K period. InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (used for the reward unit and stats). InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR (sets the target distance). Visuals InpArrows true Draw an arrow on each confirmed divergence. InpDivLines true Draw the divergence line on price. InpShowAllDiv false Show every oscillator's divergence (RSI / MACD / Stochastic) on the chart. InpShowLevels true Show entry / stop / target of the latest signal. InpHistoryMax 30 Maximum number of recent signals drawn. InpBull / InpBear green / red Bullish / bearish colors. Dashboard InpDashboard true Show the command panel. InpMTF true Show the multi-timeframe momentum row. Alerts InpAlertSig true Alert on a new divergence signal. InpAlertPopup true Terminal pop-up alert. InpAlertPush false Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app. InpAlertEmail false Email alert.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.

Uses standard built-in oscillators; no external indicators or data feeds required.

Closed-bar, non-repainting — signals are confirmed on the bar close.

What it is NOT

It is an indicator — it analyses and draws on your chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.

It is not a signal-selling service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.

Divergence is an analysis technique, not a guarantee — always combine it with your own plan and risk management.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.