Neuron triple Divergence

NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5

A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-bar: a signal is confirmed on the bar close and never moves. Indicator only — it analyses and draws; it does not place trades.

At a glance

  • Regular (reversal) and hidden (continuation) divergence on RSI + MACD + Stochastic.
  • Confluence filter — a signal prints only when your chosen number of oscillators agree.
  • 0–100 confidence score for every signal, with a minimum-confidence gate.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter so you only take divergences aligned with the bigger trend.
  • ATR-based entry / stop / target levels and a clean command dashboard.
  • Non-repainting, closed-bar. Alerts via pop-up, push and email.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Indicator — it does not trade.

The confluence engine

  • Three oscillators, one verdict — RSI, MACD and Stochastic are each checked for divergence against price swings; a signal is only confirmed when at least your chosen number of them agree (1–3).
  • Regular and hidden — regular divergence flags potential reversals; hidden divergence flags trend-continuation. Enable either or both.
  • Confidence score (0–100) — every confirmed signal is scored by how strongly the oscillators agree; a minimum-confidence gate keeps weak signals off the chart.
  • Swing-pivot detection — divergence is measured between confirmed swing pivots, with a configurable pivot strength and a maximum gap between pivots.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter — optionally keep only the signals that align with a higher-timeframe EMA trend, so you trade with the bigger picture.
  • Non-repainting — signals are evaluated on closed bars only and are locked once printed.

On the chart

  • Signal arrows — a bullish or bearish arrow on each confirmed divergence.
  • Divergence line — the line drawn between the two price pivots that produced the signal.
  • Show every oscillator — an optional mode that draws the individual RSI, MACD and Stochastic divergence lines so you can see exactly what agreed.
  • Trade levels — entry, stop and two ATR-based targets for the latest signal (reward unit = a configurable multiple of ATR).
  • Recent history — the last N signals stay on the chart for context.

Command dashboard

  • Current signal — direction, regular vs hidden, the confidence score, which of RSI / MACD / Stochastic agreed, and the entry / stop / target levels.
  • Live status — whether the latest signal is still open or has reached its first target, second target or stop, updated on each bar.
  • Multi-timeframe momentum — an RSI-momentum read across M15, H1, H4 and D1 so you can see if momentum lines up across timeframes.
  • Descriptive history — a plain breakdown of how the recent signals on this chart and timeframe resolved (first target, second target or stop). Descriptive context for the current chart — not a forecast or a performance claim.

Alerts

Optional alert on every new confirmed divergence signal, via terminal pop-up, push notification to your phone, and email — with de-duplication so you get one alert per signal.

How it works

Everything is computed locally on your chart from standard MetaTrader 5 oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic), ATR and a higher-timeframe EMA. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. Signals are confirmed on the bar close and do not repaint.

Inputs

Input Default What it does
Divergence engine (non-repainting, closed bar)
InpPivotN 5 Swing pivot strength (bars required each side of a pivot).
InpMaxGap 60 Maximum bars allowed between the two pivots of a divergence.
InpRegular true Detect regular (reversal) divergence.
InpHidden false Detect hidden (continuation) divergence.
InpMinAgree 2 Minimum oscillators that must agree to confirm a signal (1–3).
InpMinConf 55 Minimum confidence (0–100) required to mark a signal.
InpTrendFilter true Only signals aligned with the higher-timeframe trend.
InpTrendTF H1 Higher timeframe used for the trend filter.
InpTrendMA 50 Trend EMA period on the higher timeframe.
Oscillators
InpRSI 14 RSI period.
InpMACDfast / InpMACDslow / InpMACDsig 12 / 26 / 9 MACD fast EMA, slow EMA and signal periods.
InpStoch 14 Stochastic %K period.
InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (used for the reward unit and stats).
InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR (sets the target distance).
Visuals
InpArrows true Draw an arrow on each confirmed divergence.
InpDivLines true Draw the divergence line on price.
InpShowAllDiv false Show every oscillator's divergence (RSI / MACD / Stochastic) on the chart.
InpShowLevels true Show entry / stop / target of the latest signal.
InpHistoryMax 30 Maximum number of recent signals drawn.
InpBull / InpBear green / red Bullish / bearish colors.
Dashboard
InpDashboard true Show the command panel.
InpMTF true Show the multi-timeframe momentum row.
Alerts
InpAlertSig true Alert on a new divergence signal.
InpAlertPopup true Terminal pop-up alert.
InpAlertPush false Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app.
InpAlertEmail false Email alert.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Uses standard built-in oscillators; no external indicators or data feeds required.
  • Closed-bar, non-repainting — signals are confirmed on the bar close.

What it is NOT

  • It is an indicator — it analyses and draws on your chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.
  • It is not a signal-selling service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
  • Divergence is an analysis technique, not a guarantee — always combine it with your own plan and risk management.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.

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2 (2)
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5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
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Cardwell Range
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
Cardwell Range Analyze reads trend from the range the RSI holds, not from a fixed overbought or oversold line. Andrew Cardwell's observation was that in a genuine uptrend the RSI oscillates inside a higher band and rarely breaks below it, while in a downtrend it works a lower band and rarely breaks above — so the band the RSI is respecting is itself the trend signal. This indicator turns that reading into a confirmed regime, colours the chart by it, and projects a full ATR trade the moment the r
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. === HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS === A
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
专家
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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