Divergence Matrix Pro

Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5

Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts.

The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a prediction of trading results.

Confirmed closed-bar model

  • Signals are created only after the price pivot has the required number of closed bars on its right side.
  • The current forming candle is not used as a confirmed signal bar.
  • The divergence line connects the two price pivots.
  • The pivot label annotates the divergence pivot after confirmation.
  • The action marker, alerts and EA buffers are placed on the confirmation candle.

The default setting uses 2 right-side bars. A label may therefore appear on an older pivot candle when the structure becomes confirmed; this is expected and does not mean that the signal was available earlier.

Supported divergence types

  • BuR - Bullish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bullish reversal warning.
  • BeR - Bearish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bearish reversal warning.
  • BuH - Bullish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bullish continuation analysis.
  • BeH - Bearish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bearish continuation analysis.

Supported oscillators

  • RSI
  • MACD Main
  • MACD Histogram
  • Stochastic
  • CCI
  • Momentum
  • MFI
  • OBV
  • Awesome Oscillator

The default setup enables RSI, MACD Histogram and Stochastic with a minimum oscillator agreement of 2. Additional oscillators can be enabled when broader confirmation is preferred.

Signal labels and confluence score

A compact label may look like BuR 75 - RSI+Hist. It contains the divergence type, confluence score and confirming oscillators. Long oscillator lists are shortened on the chart and remain available in the object tooltip.

The score combines oscillator agreement, price movement quality, pivot distance and enabled validation checks. It is useful for comparing signals produced by the indicator, but it is not a probability, historical win rate or guarantee.

Validation and optional filters

  • Minimum oscillator agreement
  • Close-based, wick-based or disabled price-line validation
  • Optional oscillator-line validation
  • Optional ATR move filter
  • Optional EMA trend filter
  • Minimum score filter for chart display
  • Separate minimum score and type/direction filters for alerts

Visual elements and Matrix Panel

  • Price-pivot divergence lines
  • Pivot labels with compact signal information
  • Action markers on confirmation candles
  • Optional signal-code legend
  • Optional Matrix Panel for the current symbol and current timeframe

The Matrix Panel summarizes recent oscillator confirmation for BuR, BeR, BuH and BeH. Active cells respect the minimum display score and type/direction filters. The panel does not depend on whether individual lines or labels are hidden. It is not a multi-timeframe or multi-symbol scanner.

Alerts

Confirmed signals can trigger popup, push, email and sound alerts. Alerts support their own minimum score, regular/hidden and bullish/bearish filters, plus optional once-per-signal protection.

EA and iCustom buffers

  • 0 - Bullish Regular pivot price
  • 1 - Bearish Regular pivot price
  • 2 - Bullish Hidden pivot price
  • 3 - Bearish Hidden pivot price
  • 4 - Best bullish score
  • 5 - Best bearish score
  • 6 - Best signal type: 0 none, 1 BuR, 2 BeR, 3 BuH, 4 BeH
  • 7 - Oscillator bitmask for the best overall signal
  • 8 - Confirmed state: 0 none, 1 bullish, -1 bearish, 2 mixed
  • 9 - Pivot distance in bars for the best overall signal

All signal values are written at the confirmation bar. Expert Advisors can read the documented buffers through iCustom while keeping chart presentation settings independent from buffer data.

Recommended use

Use Divergence Matrix Pro together with your own trend context, support and resistance, session rules, price action, entry criteria and risk management. Regular divergence is commonly treated as a reversal warning, while hidden divergence is commonly used for continuation analysis. Neither type is a complete trading system by itself.

Important limitations

  • No indicator can guarantee that a divergence will lead to a profitable trade.
  • The score is not a probability or win rate.
  • Confirmed signals require right-side closed bars and therefore appear after the pivot candle.
  • Broker history corrections, deeper-history loading or gap filling can cause historical structures to be recalculated.
  • Results can differ slightly between brokers and between MT4 and MT5 because of price history, volume data and platform calculations.

MetaTrader 5 platform note

The MT5 build follows native MT5 oscillator and volume-source settings. Small differences from the MT4 build can occur because the platforms and broker histories do not always calculate price- and volume-based data identically.

Full User Guide

How to Use Divergence Matrix Pro

Also available for MetaTrader 4

Divergence Matrix Pro for MT4

Рекомендуем также
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Индикаторы
Что такое CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL это профессиональный Trend Direction Filter, разработанный для точного определения: доминирующего направления рынка структурного качества движения согласованности между основным трендом и фазами ускорения Это не индикатор прямого входа. Это не классический осциллятор. Это инструмент контекста, созданный для того, чтобы помочь трейдеру решать, когда торговать, а когда НЕ торговать, резко снижая рыночный шум и ошибки интерпретации. Базовая философия CCI FIXE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует допопнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, предназначенный для торговли по тренду, успешно используется практически на всех рынках. Данный индикатор уникален во многих отношениях, однако его главное преимущество заключается в предоставлении трейдерам множества ориентиров, позволяющих составить более глубокое и полное представление о движении цены. Эта глубина анализа и исключительная наглядность индикатора позволяет трейдерам быстро увидеть торговые возможности и выделить среди них наиболее перспективные. Пр
FOTSI Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
1 (1)
Индикаторы
FOTSI – Индекс истинной силы на Форекс Откройте истинную силу каждой валюты и торгуйте с преимуществом. Индикатор FOTSI — это мультивалютный осциллятор , который измеряет реальный импульс каждой основной валюты (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD) по всем парам. Вместо анализа одного графика FOTSI объединяет данные нескольких пар, сглаживает движение и применяет алгоритм True Strength Index (TSI) , чтобы дать вам четкое, стабильное и без задержек представление о относительной силе каждой вал
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Индикаторы
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR с 2 скользящими средними" для MT5, без перерисовки. - Сам по себе WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет видеть быстрые и медленные скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор дает возможность увидеть коррекцию цены на очень ранней стадии. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить через параметры, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображ
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Индикаторы
SlopeChannelB – инструмент технического анализа, который строит наклонный канал движения цены, предоставляя уникальные возможности для оценки текущего состояния рынка и поиска торговых сигналов. Основные особенности индикатора: Наклонный канал движения цены : Индикатор помогает визуализировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые могут указывать на возможные точки разворота или продолжения тренда. Различные цвета линий и фоновое выделение : Наклонные уровни поддержки и сопротивления от
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Индикаторы
Тип: осциллятор Индикатор схождения/расхождение скользящих средних Gekko (MACD) — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора MACD. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор MACD с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальной точке входа. Входные параметры Fast MA Period - период быстрой скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 12); Slow MA Period - - период медленной скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 26); Signal Average Offset Period - период у
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Индикаторы
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Rainbow Collection
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI. In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal. The Blue indicator is therefore used as
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
WaveTrend Clarity Pro
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
WaveTrend Clarity PRO was built for traders who use WaveTrend-style momentum analysis but want more context than a simple WT1/WT2 cross. On fast charts such as XAUUSD M5/M15, WaveTrend crosses can appear frequently. Some crosses happen near useful overbought or oversold areas, while others appear inside noisy price movement. Current price: $99 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $159 . Next price: $109 . Complete Buyer Kit: 45 Professional Resources inc
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
Accumulation Bar MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex Accumulation Bar Pattern для MT5. - Индикатор "Accumulation Bar" - очень мощный индикатор, ориентированный на прорывы, для торговли по ценовому действию. - Индикатор определяет накопление цены в узкой области в течение 1 бара и показывает: направление прорыва, отложенные ордера и положения SL. - Бычий накопительный бар - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий накопительный бар - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Не перерисовывается, не
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown Pro отображает плавный и точный обратный отсчёт до закрытия текущей свечи с круговой шкалой прогресса, позволяющей мгновенно видеть оставшееся время. В отличие от обычных таймеров, которые замирают между тиками или сбиваются, данный индикатор использует интерполяцию серверного времени и обеспечивает плавную работу на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы скальпинг на M1 или свинг на H4, точное знание времени закрытия свечи помогает правильно выбр
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Индикаторы
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет сигналы дивергенции - расхождения пиков цены и показаний осцилятора MACD. Сигналы отображаются стрелками в дополнительном окне и сопровождаются сообщениями во всплывающем окне, на электронную почту и на мобильное устройство. На графике и в окне индикатора линиями отмечаются условия, при которых сформирован сигнал. Параметры индикатора MacdFast - период быстрой линии MACD MacdSlow - период медленной линии MACD MacdSignal - период сигнальной линии MACD MacdPrice - цены индика
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Индикаторы
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
TheRealPrice Spread Line Indicator MT5
Denis De Oliveira Ramos
Индикаторы
TheRealPrice v3.0 | Ultimate Spread & Ask Visualizer TheRealPrice is a high-precision utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to expose the hidden cost of every trade: The Spread . While standard charts only display the Bid price, professional traders know that buy orders and short-exits happen at the Ask price. TheRealPrice bridges this gap by drawing a dynamic, real-time horizontal line that tracks the exact Ask level, providing a clear visual representation of the current market spread. Why do you
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Radar Trade Analytic
Jeverson Rodrigues Ferreira
Индикаторы
Radar Trade Analytic 2.0 – Количественная панель для MT5 Что такое Radar Trade Analytic? Radar Trade Analytic — это количественный модуль экосистемы Radar Trade. Он открывается в отдельном окне под основным графиком и отображает четыре синхронизированных слоя, построенных на едином фирменном движке Sigma, что обеспечивает прямое соответствие между тем, что вы видите на графике, и тем, что читаете на панели. Никаких сигналов на покупку или продажу. Никаких целей. Никаких алертов. Radar Tra
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Автоматизированный ИИ для торговли MT5: Ваш интеллектуальный партнер для успеха в торговле на Форекс Обзор: Добро пожаловать в будущее торговли на Форекс с помощью Автоматизированного ИИ для торговли MT5, вашего верного союзника в торговле. Этот Советник (EA) является шедевром искусственного интеллекта, созданным для упрощения вашего торгового опыта. Он легко интегрируется в ваш график и работает с замечательной простотой и эффективностью на парах XAU, EUR и GBP, совместим с любым брокером. Осно
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual t
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Эксперты
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 5. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT5 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with an Advanced, Professional VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is widely used by institutions and professional traders to evaluate fair value, market positioning and intraday bias. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this workflow to retail traders through an all-in-one indicator combining multi-mode VWAP, pers
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT5 to MT5 copying , MT5 to MT4 / MT4 to MT5 when used together with the MT4 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro stri
Local Account Monitor MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Local Account Monitor MT5 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT5 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Local Account Monitor MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Local Account Monitor MT4 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT4 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Public channel:   CLICK HERE Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers w
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT5 Full User Guide    –  Public channel:   CLICK HERE Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it e
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-cha
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring an Advanced Professional VWAP Workflow to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used benchmark for evaluating fair value, session bias and price positioning. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers a complete VWAP workflow optimised for the MT4 architecture, including persistent Anchored VWAP, multiple VWAP periods,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Phoenix Trend MT4 – ATR Grid/DCA with Trend Filter & Basket TP Phoenix Trend MT4 is a trend-following grid/DCA EA using a higher-timeframe MA filter, ATR-based dynamic grid steps, and basket-level take-profit. This product does not contain profit promises. Grid/DCA trading can experience prolonged drawdowns and may lead to margin call or full account loss in extreme conditions. Need MT5? See the Market version here: Phoenix Trend MT5 . Main features Higher-timeframe trend filter (Fast MA vs Slow
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual trad
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 4. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT4 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT4 to MT4 copying , MT4 to MT5 / MT5 to MT4 when used together with the MT5 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Telegram SDK MT4
The Hung Ngo
Библиотеки
Important: This product is a Library for developers . It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL4 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier. Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 4 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools. If you need the MetaTrader 5 version, it is available separately in the Market:   Telegram SDK M T5 . Main f
CDV Candle Engine Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
CDV Candle Engine Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to visualize Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) on the chart in a clean and customizable style. It helps traders observe buying vs selling pressure more clearly and add an extra layer of confirmation to their existing trading approach. If you trade on MetaTrader 5, you can get the MT5 edition here:  CDV Candle Engine Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Main Features CDV candle visualization with clear up/down coloring and smooth chart-frien
Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
GoldenTrend Master MT5: Высший по следованию за трендом эксперт-советник для торговли на Форекс Обзор: Представляем вашему вниманию GoldenTrend Master MT5 — незаменимый инструмент торговли для инвесторов, которые ищут точность и надежность на динамичном рынке Форекс. Благодаря надежному алгоритму следования за трендом, этот эксперт-советник (EA) гарантирует, что вы сможете захватить лучшие возможности для получения прибыли, минимизируя риски. Реальные сигналы счета:  https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Bullish AI Trader EA (MT5) – AI-Assisted Auto Trading for XAUUSD Bullish AI Trader is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with a rules-based, AI-assisted signal engine and built-in risk control. Important: Although the name is “Bullish”, the EA is NOT buy-only . It can open BUY or SELL trades — both directions follow the same logic, depending on market conditions and the detected signal. Key Features AI-Assisted Signal Engine: Uses a multi-factor model (p
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв