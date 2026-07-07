Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5

Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts.

The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a prediction of trading results.

Confirmed closed-bar model

Signals are created only after the price pivot has the required number of closed bars on its right side.

The current forming candle is not used as a confirmed signal bar.

The divergence line connects the two price pivots.

The pivot label annotates the divergence pivot after confirmation.

The action marker, alerts and EA buffers are placed on the confirmation candle.

The default setting uses 2 right-side bars. A label may therefore appear on an older pivot candle when the structure becomes confirmed; this is expected and does not mean that the signal was available earlier.

Supported divergence types

BuR - Bullish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bullish reversal warning.

- Bullish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bullish reversal warning. BeR - Bearish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bearish reversal warning.

- Bearish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bearish reversal warning. BuH - Bullish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bullish continuation analysis.

- Bullish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bullish continuation analysis. BeH - Bearish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bearish continuation analysis.

Supported oscillators

RSI

MACD Main

MACD Histogram

Stochastic

CCI

Momentum

MFI

OBV

Awesome Oscillator

The default setup enables RSI, MACD Histogram and Stochastic with a minimum oscillator agreement of 2. Additional oscillators can be enabled when broader confirmation is preferred.

Signal labels and confluence score

A compact label may look like BuR 75 - RSI+Hist. It contains the divergence type, confluence score and confirming oscillators. Long oscillator lists are shortened on the chart and remain available in the object tooltip.

The score combines oscillator agreement, price movement quality, pivot distance and enabled validation checks. It is useful for comparing signals produced by the indicator, but it is not a probability, historical win rate or guarantee.

Validation and optional filters

Minimum oscillator agreement

Close-based, wick-based or disabled price-line validation

Optional oscillator-line validation

Optional ATR move filter

Optional EMA trend filter

Minimum score filter for chart display

Separate minimum score and type/direction filters for alerts

Visual elements and Matrix Panel

Price-pivot divergence lines

Pivot labels with compact signal information

Action markers on confirmation candles

Optional signal-code legend

Optional Matrix Panel for the current symbol and current timeframe

The Matrix Panel summarizes recent oscillator confirmation for BuR, BeR, BuH and BeH. Active cells respect the minimum display score and type/direction filters. The panel does not depend on whether individual lines or labels are hidden. It is not a multi-timeframe or multi-symbol scanner.

Alerts

Confirmed signals can trigger popup, push, email and sound alerts. Alerts support their own minimum score, regular/hidden and bullish/bearish filters, plus optional once-per-signal protection.

EA and iCustom buffers

0 - Bullish Regular pivot price

1 - Bearish Regular pivot price

2 - Bullish Hidden pivot price

3 - Bearish Hidden pivot price

4 - Best bullish score

5 - Best bearish score

6 - Best signal type: 0 none, 1 BuR, 2 BeR, 3 BuH, 4 BeH

7 - Oscillator bitmask for the best overall signal

8 - Confirmed state: 0 none, 1 bullish, -1 bearish, 2 mixed

9 - Pivot distance in bars for the best overall signal

All signal values are written at the confirmation bar. Expert Advisors can read the documented buffers through iCustom while keeping chart presentation settings independent from buffer data.

Recommended use

Use Divergence Matrix Pro together with your own trend context, support and resistance, session rules, price action, entry criteria and risk management. Regular divergence is commonly treated as a reversal warning, while hidden divergence is commonly used for continuation analysis. Neither type is a complete trading system by itself.

Important limitations

No indicator can guarantee that a divergence will lead to a profitable trade.

The score is not a probability or win rate.

Confirmed signals require right-side closed bars and therefore appear after the pivot candle.

Broker history corrections, deeper-history loading or gap filling can cause historical structures to be recalculated.

Results can differ slightly between brokers and between MT4 and MT5 because of price history, volume data and platform calculations.

MetaTrader 5 platform note

The MT5 build follows native MT5 oscillator and volume-source settings. Small differences from the MT4 build can occur because the platforms and broker histories do not always calculate price- and volume-based data identically.

Full User Guide

How to Use Divergence Matrix Pro

Also available for MetaTrader 4

Divergence Matrix Pro for MT4