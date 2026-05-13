OMEGA ALGO FORGE AI — The No-Code Strategy Builder



"Stop buying rigid Expert Advisors. Start building your own."



> Omega Algo Forge AI is not just a trading robot. It is an "EA Builder" platform built directly into your MetaTrader 5 chart. It gives you the power to mix and match entry logic, trend filters, and exit strategies without writing a single line of code.



Why rely on someone else's strategy when the market is always changing? With the Omega Forge, you can instantly adapt. Want to trade MACD breakouts during a trend? Done. Want to trade RSI reversals with Trailing Stops during sideways markets? Done. You are the architect of your own elite trading system.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] THE INSTITUTIONAL TREND FOLLOWER (Best Overall / Default)

MACD crossover entry filtered by EMA 50 direction. Trailing stop rides the trend as far as possible.

- Entry:- MACD Trend / Filter:- EMA 50 / Exit:- Trailing Stop

- StopLossPts:- 300 / TakeProfitPts:- 600 / TrailingPts:- 200

- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%

- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON



[SETUP 2] THE SIDEWAYS SNIPER (High Win-Rate)

RSI reversal at extreme levels. Perfect for ranging, late-night markets.

- Entry:- RSI Reversal / Filter:- NONE / Exit:- Fixed SL/TP

- StopLossPts:- 200 / TakeProfitPts:- 400

- RiskPercent:- 1.5% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%

- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON



[SETUP 3] THE BREAKOUT BEAST (High Growth)

Donchian Channel breakout with ADX momentum confirmation. Holds until momentum dies.

- Entry:- Donchian Break / Filter:- ADX Momentum / Exit:- Trailing Stop

- StopLossPts:- 400 / TakeProfitPts:- 800 / TrailingPts:- 250

- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%

- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON



The Forge Architecture (Customize Your EA)



Inside the EA's Input Parameters, you have total control over 4 core pillars:



1. Entry Trigger (How to enter the market):

- MACD Trend: Enters on MACD momentum crossovers.

- RSI Reversal: Fades the market when RSI becomes overbought/oversold.

- Stoch Scalp: Executes rapid scalp trades based on stochastic momentum.

- Donchian Break: Buys/Sells when price breaks the 20-period highest high or lowest low.



2. Trend Filter (When to trade):

- NONE: Takes all signals (Aggressive).

- EMA 50: Only takes buy signals above the 50 EMA, and sells below it.

- ADX Momentum: Only trades when the ADX shows a strong trending market (>25).



3. Volatility Filter (The Crash Guard):

- ATR Spike Filter: Automatically halts trading if a sudden VIX-style volatility spike occurs, saving your account from Flash Crashes.



4. Exit Strategy (How to take profit):

- Fixed SL/TP: Strictly respects your predefined Points.

- Trailing Stop: Locks in profit dynamically to ride massive trends.

- Opposite Signal: Holds the trade until a valid opposite signal is generated.



- The Forge HUD:- A futuristic, transparent on-chart dashboard displaying exactly which Custom Strategy is currently active.

- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all trades and halts.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, EURUSD.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart for optimal indicator responsiveness.

- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).



2. Parameter Settings



=== THE FORGE: Strategy Builder ===

- Entry Trigger:- Select your preferred logic.

- Trend Filter:- Select your directional filter.

- Exit Logic:- Select how to close the trade.

- Enable VIX Crash Filter:- true



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (Strictly opens 1 trade at a time. No Grid, No Martingale).

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points).

- Trailing Stop Distance:- 200 (Points).

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.