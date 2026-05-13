Omega Algo Forge AI

 OMEGA ALGO FORGE AI — The No-Code Strategy Builder

"Stop buying rigid Expert Advisors. Start building your own."

> Omega Algo Forge AI is not just a trading robot. It is an "EA Builder" platform built directly into your MetaTrader 5 chart. It gives you the power to mix and match entry logic, trend filters, and exit strategies without writing a single line of code.

Why rely on someone else's strategy when the market is always changing? With the Omega Forge, you can instantly adapt. Want to trade MACD breakouts during a trend? Done. Want to trade RSI reversals with Trailing Stops during sideways markets? Done. You are the architect of your own elite trading system.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] THE INSTITUTIONAL TREND FOLLOWER (Best Overall / Default)
MACD crossover entry filtered by EMA 50 direction. Trailing stop rides the trend as far as possible.
- Entry:- MACD Trend / Filter:- EMA 50 / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 300 / TakeProfitPts:- 600 / TrailingPts:- 200
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

[SETUP 2] THE SIDEWAYS SNIPER (High Win-Rate)
RSI reversal at extreme levels. Perfect for ranging, late-night markets.
- Entry:- RSI Reversal / Filter:- NONE / Exit:- Fixed SL/TP
- StopLossPts:- 200 / TakeProfitPts:- 400
- RiskPercent:- 1.5% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

[SETUP 3] THE BREAKOUT BEAST (High Growth)
Donchian Channel breakout with ADX momentum confirmation. Holds until momentum dies.
- Entry:- Donchian Break / Filter:- ADX Momentum / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 400 / TakeProfitPts:- 800 / TrailingPts:- 250
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

 The Forge Architecture (Customize Your EA)

Inside the EA's Input Parameters, you have total control over 4 core pillars:

1. Entry Trigger (How to enter the market):
- MACD Trend: Enters on MACD momentum crossovers.
- RSI Reversal: Fades the market when RSI becomes overbought/oversold.
- Stoch Scalp: Executes rapid scalp trades based on stochastic momentum.
- Donchian Break: Buys/Sells when price breaks the 20-period highest high or lowest low.

2. Trend Filter (When to trade):
- NONE: Takes all signals (Aggressive).
- EMA 50: Only takes buy signals above the 50 EMA, and sells below it.
- ADX Momentum: Only trades when the ADX shows a strong trending market (>25).

3. Volatility Filter (The Crash Guard):
- ATR Spike Filter: Automatically halts trading if a sudden VIX-style volatility spike occurs, saving your account from Flash Crashes.

4. Exit Strategy (How to take profit):
- Fixed SL/TP: Strictly respects your predefined Points.
- Trailing Stop: Locks in profit dynamically to ride massive trends.
- Opposite Signal: Holds the trade until a valid opposite signal is generated.

- The Forge HUD:- A futuristic, transparent on-chart dashboard displaying exactly which Custom Strategy is currently active.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all trades and halts.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, EURUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart for optimal indicator responsiveness.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === THE FORGE: Strategy Builder ===
-  Entry Trigger:- Select your preferred logic.
-  Trend Filter:- Select your directional filter.
-  Exit Logic:- Select how to close the trade.
-  Enable VIX Crash Filter:- true

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (Strictly opens 1 trade at a time. No Grid, No Martingale).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points).
-  Trailing Stop Distance:- 200 (Points).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.
Рекомендуем также
Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Эксперты
HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide  Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA.  Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the  TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account.  also recommend to do it your self to change in settings tha
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
XAU Mammon Intelligence Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU MAMMON INTELLIGENCE ENGINE  Adaptive Multi-Phase AI (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Mammon Intelligence Engine  is a next-generation Expert Advisor that adapts to market conditions in real-time. Named after Mammon, the ancient deity of wealth and riches, this system uses ADX-based Phase Detection to automatically switch between Trend-Following and Mean-Reversion strategies — ensuring profitability whether the market is trending or ranging. Unlike single-strategy EAs that only work in one
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether y
Super Goldarix
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Эксперты
Super Goldarix Overview Super Goldarix is a specialized Expert Advisor designed to capture trading opportunities during the New York session overlap. The robot employs precise time-based trading strategies with built-in GMT time detection for consistent performance across all brokers. Trading Session The EA operates exclusively during optimal market hours: Start Time: 12:50 PM GMT End Time: 3:00 PM GMT Time Zone: GMT (automatically detected, no manual offset adjustment needed) ️ Importa
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Эксперты
Gladiator Gold Pro — Профессиональная система алгоритмической торговли золотом На современных финансовых рынках золото (XAU/USD) остается одним из самых волатильных и капиталоемких торговых инструментов. Gladiator Gold Pro был разработан исключительно для профессиональных трейдеров, работающих с золотом, которым необходима дисциплинированная алгоритмическая торговля, основанная на анализе импульса, движения капитала и строгом управлении рисками. В отличие от Grid-систем, стратегий Martingale и
Nexusmining Exploration Algo
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
NEXUSMINING EXPLORATION ALGO - Precision Drilling for the Oil Market Hello, traders! I am NEXUSMINING EXPLORATION ALGO. I don't try to trade everything. I drill into one market, and I drill deep. My specialty? CRUDE OIL (USOIL / WTI). My mission? Sharp, disciplined, intelligently optimized execution - with precision at the core of every single trade. IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the setup guide and my recommended settings. What makes me di
OnePunch Ryoku
Iago Otero Marino
Эксперты
# ONEPUNCH TRAIL BE — Страница для MQL5 Market (RU) - Версия продукта: 5.10 - Файл: [ ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU.mq5 ]( file:///c:/Users/iagoo/Desktop/NEW%20RYOKU%20BOT%20-%20SAFETRADE/ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU/ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU.mq5 ) ## Обзор - Советник с «сериями входов» и профессиональным управлением капиталом (equity), плюс денежное управление на уровне каждой позиции. - Режим разогрева (Warmup) снижает чувствительность к дате старта и рыночному режиму. - Блокировка прибыли по equity (Equity Trailing Lock) защи
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
FPX Prop Firm Pass
Maksim Molodkin
Эксперты
FPX Prop Firm Pass — Expert Advisor, заточенный под прохождение челленджей prop-firm (FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext Stellar 1-Step, 5%ERS Bootcamp 1-Step) на real-tick MetaTrader 5. Алгоритм с адаптивным, volatility-scaled управлением риском и детерминированной политикой выхода. Отличие — слой prop-firm защит поверх торговой логики. Три независимых guard'а в реальном времени мониторят счёт и останавливают торговлю в момент, когда какое-либо правило prop-firm **близко** к нарушению: 1. Trailing peak
Moriarti Hits Pro
Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
Эксперты
Название продукта: Moriarti Hits Pro: Институциональный ИИ-алгоритм для Золота Описание: Moriarti Hits Pro — это не простое пересечение скользящих средних; это количественная экосистема институционального уровня, разработанная исключительно для доминирования над волатильностью золота (XAUUSD). Управляемый нейрофрактальным ядром (Neuro-Fractal Engine), алгоритм не только анализирует прошлое, но и обучается в режиме реального времени путем адаптации весов (Online Learning), корректируя принятие ре
Royal Quant EA MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
3.4 (5)
Эксперты
Royal Quant EA Quantitative Trading System for XAUUSD Based on Neural Forecasting and Probabilistic Risk Control Верификация в реальном времени: Математическая эффективность системы подтверждена на реальном торговом счете (не центовом) у авторизованного брокера. Ознакомиться с операционной деятельностью и актуальной статистикой Royal Quant EA в режиме реального времени можно по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354869 Royal Quant EA представляет собой специализированный алгоритмический то
Deep Genesis AI
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Deep Genesis AI   is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed. Powered by the lightning-fast   DeepSeek V4 Flash AI   engine, this EA does not re
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
AItify Aegis Quant — это передовая количественная торговая система, использующая мультимодельный ансамблевый подход. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на единственный технический индикатор или базовую логику, она обрабатывает рыночные данные через тридцать различных математических алгоритмов. Это позволяет системе достигать высоконадёжного консенсуса перед принятием любых торговых решений, предлагая вашей архитектуре портфеля истинную институциональную надёжность. Преимущества и особенности Ансамб
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Эксперты
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры :) После 12 лет работы с пользователями продуктов A2SR MT4 и MT5, пришло время запустить флагманский советник: TRADER'S SAVIOR. Советник нового поколения для скальпинга золота. Разработан для точности, стабильности и стабильной работы при небольших капиталовложениях. Начальный капитал всего 300 долларов:   2026 ,   2025 ,   2020 - 2026 . годы. Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type :   RAW/Raw Sprea
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами, тщательно, на основе нескольких моих предыдущих стратегий ИИ. Mr Bitcoin AI основан на выполнении операций купли-продажи финансовых активов в очень короткие периоды времени, стремясь получить прибыль от небольших колебаний цен. Применительно к Bitcoin скальпер использует искусственный интеллект и алгоритмы машинного обучения для анализа больших объемов данных рынка криптовалют и принятия быстрых и точных торговых решений.
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Эксперты
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ilon Clustering - это усовершенствованный робот Ilon Classic , нужно читать описание к боту Ilon Classic и все утверждения будут справедливыми и для данного эксперта. В данном описании предоставляются общие положения и отличия от предыдущей разработки. Общие положения. Основная цель бота сохранить ваш депозит! Для работы бота рекомендуется депозит 10000$ и работа будет вестись с просадками не более нескольких процентов. При работе в будущее он может расти в несколько раз и составлять несколько
PipsBee Hive Ai
Rajeswari Murugesan Murugesan
Эксперты
PIPSBEE HIVE AI Professional MT5 Gold Level-Based Expert Advisor Smart SL-Filtered Automation for XAUUSD Traders PipsBee Hive Ai is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specially for Gold / XAUUSD trading. It is designed for traders and investors who want automated execution, strict Stop Loss protection, and disciplined long-term trade management in real market conditions. Gold is a fast-moving market. It requires patience, precision, risk control, and emotional discipline. Pip
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor
Alisten A
Эксперты
Ai Brain — Нейросетевой Советник на MetaTrader 5 Ai Brain — это не торговый индикатор. Это не система на основе правил. Это живой движок искусственного интеллекта, работающий непосредственно внутри MetaTrader 5 и принимающий автономные торговые решения через глубокие нейронные вычисления на каждом тике рынка. Двигатель нейронного интеллекта В основе Ai Brain лежит модель глубокого обучения на основе ONNX. ONNX — Open Neural Network Exchange — это промышленный стандарт развёртывания искусственног
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Эксперты
Slow and steady long-term EA. Great for beginners AND pros. Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'experiment' for you to try (backtest runs for 20 years - unheard of for a grid EA) Real money signal with deposit Reputation and sustainabili
Boom Killerr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended. Input Logic Trend fil
Market State Intelligence OBV
Ebrah Ssali
Эксперты
MSI-OBV: Market State Intelligence with On-Balance Volume Engine What is MSI-OBV? MSI-OBV is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor that combines the power of On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with a flexible execution engine. It detects market regime shifts, volume momentum, and trend changes to generate high-probability entry and exit signals. The EA works with the   OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator (embedded)   - a standalone indicator valued at $100 on the MQL5 Market. This indicator is included with
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 Ожидание окончено — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA теперь доступен для MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 — это советник, ориентированный на торговлю золотом, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужна быстрая краткосрочная автоматизация с контролируемым исполнением, интеллектуальной защитой и понятной визуальной панелью управления. Большинство быстрых торговых роботов делают акцент только на скорости. Но в реальных брокерских условиях скорость без к
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Эксперты
Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Другие продукты этого автора
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
Индикаторы
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв