XAU Amnesia Protocol

XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI

Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.



XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken the moment market amnesia is detected. It deploys an advanced, directionless dynamic grid to sweep profits directly from the panic!



=== WHY XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI? ===

1. AMNESIA DETECTION CORE: Utilizes a heavily modified ADX engine to detect extreme volatility spikes, activating only when traditional technical analysis fails.

2. DYNAMIC ATR GRID: Unlike fixed-grid systems that blow accounts, the Amnesia Grid calculates spacing dynamically using real-time ATR, adapting to the severity of the market's panic.

3. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Features a strict Daily Drawdown limit to safeguard your capital. If the chaos exceeds mathematical boundaries, the shield activates and halts trading.

4. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A beautiful left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing your Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, Daily DD, and Active Logic state in real-time.

5. MANUAL OVERRIDE: Built-in on-chart FORCE BUY and FORCE SELL buttons, fully protected by the AI's risk management parameters.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Backtested on XAUUSD (GOLD) H1, using real MT5 tick data



Best Configuration: AGGRESSIVE STRIKE

- Initial Deposit: $1,000

- Net Profit: $+100,901.09

- Win Rate: 66.6%

- Max Drawdown: 22.5%



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)

For those who want to maximize the panic. Highly optimized for massive compounding during chaotic news events.

- Recommended Balance: $1,000+

- ADX Threshold: 25

- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x

- TP: 1.5x ATR



[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)

The perfect blend of safety and growth. Smooth equity curve while exploiting market amnesia.

- Recommended Balance: $500+

- ADX Threshold: 30

- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x

- TP: 1.5x ATR



[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Conservative Prop Firm)

For institutional-style capital preservation. Perfect for Prop Firms.

- Recommended Balance: $1,000+

- ADX Threshold: 35

- ATR Grid Step: 1.5x

- TP: 1.0x ATR



[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)

Got only $100? No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling and smaller balances.

- Recommended Balance: $100

- ADX Threshold: 28

- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x

- TP: 1.5x ATR



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset mode.

4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

5. Run on a VPS 24/5 for optimal performance.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

AI Logic & Risk:

- Base Lot Size: The starting lot size for the EA.

- ADX Period & Threshold: Controls the sensitivity of the Amnesia Detection (lower threshold = more trades).

- ATR Period & Multiplier for Grid Step: Controls the distance between recovery grid trades.

- ATR Multiplier for TP: Dynamic Take Profit based on market volatility.

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD: The drawdown percentage that triggers defensive halt protocol.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The premium on-chart HUD shows the current status of your selected preset and Daily DD Shield.

- Click the FORCE BUY/SELL buttons to enter manually while still utilizing the AI's ATR dynamic SL/TP.