XAU Amnesia Protocol

XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI 
   Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis. 
 
XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken the moment market amnesia is detected. It deploys an advanced, directionless dynamic grid to sweep profits directly from the panic!

=== WHY XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI? ===
1. AMNESIA DETECTION CORE: Utilizes a heavily modified ADX engine to detect extreme volatility spikes, activating only when traditional technical analysis fails.
2. DYNAMIC ATR GRID: Unlike fixed-grid systems that blow accounts, the Amnesia Grid calculates spacing dynamically using real-time ATR, adapting to the severity of the market's panic.
3. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Features a strict Daily Drawdown limit to safeguard your capital. If the chaos exceeds mathematical boundaries, the shield activates and halts trading.
4. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A beautiful left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing your Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, Daily DD, and Active Logic state in real-time.
5. MANUAL OVERRIDE: Built-in on-chart FORCE BUY and FORCE SELL buttons, fully protected by the AI's risk management parameters.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Backtested on XAUUSD (GOLD) H1, using real MT5 tick data

Best Configuration: AGGRESSIVE STRIKE
- Initial Deposit: $1,000
- Net Profit: $+100,901.09
- Win Rate: 66.6%
- Max Drawdown: 22.5%

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)
For those who want to maximize the panic. Highly optimized for massive compounding during chaotic news events.
- Recommended Balance: $1,000+
- ADX Threshold: 25
- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x
- TP: 1.5x ATR

[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)
The perfect blend of safety and growth. Smooth equity curve while exploiting market amnesia.
- Recommended Balance: $500+
- ADX Threshold: 30
- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x
- TP: 1.5x ATR

[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Conservative Prop Firm)
For institutional-style capital preservation. Perfect for Prop Firms.
- Recommended Balance: $1,000+
- ADX Threshold: 35
- ATR Grid Step: 1.5x
- TP: 1.0x ATR

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)
Got only $100? No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling and smaller balances.
- Recommended Balance: $100
- ADX Threshold: 28
- ATR Grid Step: 1.0x
- TP: 1.5x ATR

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset mode.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. Run on a VPS 24/5 for optimal performance.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
AI Logic & Risk:
- Base Lot Size: The starting lot size for the EA.
- ADX Period & Threshold: Controls the sensitivity of the Amnesia Detection (lower threshold = more trades).
- ATR Period & Multiplier for Grid Step: Controls the distance between recovery grid trades.
- ATR Multiplier for TP: Dynamic Take Profit based on market volatility.
- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD: The drawdown percentage that triggers defensive halt protocol.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The premium on-chart HUD shows the current status of your selected preset and Daily DD Shield.
- Click the FORCE BUY/SELL buttons to enter manually while still utilizing the AI's ATR dynamic SL/TP.
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TS Trade
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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