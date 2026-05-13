Omega Algo Forge AI
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.18
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
OMEGA ALGO FORGE AI — The No-Code Strategy Builder
"Stop buying rigid Expert Advisors. Start building your own."
> Omega Algo Forge AI is not just a trading robot. It is an "EA Builder" platform built directly into your MetaTrader 5 chart. It gives you the power to mix and match entry logic, trend filters, and exit strategies without writing a single line of code.
Why rely on someone else's strategy when the market is always changing? With the Omega Forge, you can instantly adapt. Want to trade MACD breakouts during a trend? Done. Want to trade RSI reversals with Trailing Stops during sideways markets? Done. You are the architect of your own elite trading system.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] THE INSTITUTIONAL TREND FOLLOWER (Best Overall / Default)
MACD crossover entry filtered by EMA 50 direction. Trailing stop rides the trend as far as possible.
- Entry:- MACD Trend / Filter:- EMA 50 / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 300 / TakeProfitPts:- 600 / TrailingPts:- 200
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
[SETUP 2] THE SIDEWAYS SNIPER (High Win-Rate)
RSI reversal at extreme levels. Perfect for ranging, late-night markets.
- Entry:- RSI Reversal / Filter:- NONE / Exit:- Fixed SL/TP
- StopLossPts:- 200 / TakeProfitPts:- 400
- RiskPercent:- 1.5% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
[SETUP 3] THE BREAKOUT BEAST (High Growth)
Donchian Channel breakout with ADX momentum confirmation. Holds until momentum dies.
- Entry:- Donchian Break / Filter:- ADX Momentum / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 400 / TakeProfitPts:- 800 / TrailingPts:- 250
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
The Forge Architecture (Customize Your EA)
Inside the EA's Input Parameters, you have total control over 4 core pillars:
1. Entry Trigger (How to enter the market):
- MACD Trend: Enters on MACD momentum crossovers.
- RSI Reversal: Fades the market when RSI becomes overbought/oversold.
- Stoch Scalp: Executes rapid scalp trades based on stochastic momentum.
- Donchian Break: Buys/Sells when price breaks the 20-period highest high or lowest low.
2. Trend Filter (When to trade):
- NONE: Takes all signals (Aggressive).
- EMA 50: Only takes buy signals above the 50 EMA, and sells below it.
- ADX Momentum: Only trades when the ADX shows a strong trending market (>25).
3. Volatility Filter (The Crash Guard):
- ATR Spike Filter: Automatically halts trading if a sudden VIX-style volatility spike occurs, saving your account from Flash Crashes.
4. Exit Strategy (How to take profit):
- Fixed SL/TP: Strictly respects your predefined Points.
- Trailing Stop: Locks in profit dynamically to ride massive trends.
- Opposite Signal: Holds the trade until a valid opposite signal is generated.
- The Forge HUD:- A futuristic, transparent on-chart dashboard displaying exactly which Custom Strategy is currently active.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all trades and halts.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, EURUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart for optimal indicator responsiveness.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).
2. Parameter Settings
=== THE FORGE: Strategy Builder ===
- Entry Trigger:- Select your preferred logic.
- Trend Filter:- Select your directional filter.
- Exit Logic:- Select how to close the trade.
- Enable VIX Crash Filter:- true
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (Strictly opens 1 trade at a time. No Grid, No Martingale).
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points).
- Trailing Stop Distance:- 200 (Points).
- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
- Stealth Mode:- true.
"Stop buying rigid Expert Advisors. Start building your own."
> Omega Algo Forge AI is not just a trading robot. It is an "EA Builder" platform built directly into your MetaTrader 5 chart. It gives you the power to mix and match entry logic, trend filters, and exit strategies without writing a single line of code.
Why rely on someone else's strategy when the market is always changing? With the Omega Forge, you can instantly adapt. Want to trade MACD breakouts during a trend? Done. Want to trade RSI reversals with Trailing Stops during sideways markets? Done. You are the architect of your own elite trading system.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] THE INSTITUTIONAL TREND FOLLOWER (Best Overall / Default)
MACD crossover entry filtered by EMA 50 direction. Trailing stop rides the trend as far as possible.
- Entry:- MACD Trend / Filter:- EMA 50 / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 300 / TakeProfitPts:- 600 / TrailingPts:- 200
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
[SETUP 2] THE SIDEWAYS SNIPER (High Win-Rate)
RSI reversal at extreme levels. Perfect for ranging, late-night markets.
- Entry:- RSI Reversal / Filter:- NONE / Exit:- Fixed SL/TP
- StopLossPts:- 200 / TakeProfitPts:- 400
- RiskPercent:- 1.5% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
[SETUP 3] THE BREAKOUT BEAST (High Growth)
Donchian Channel breakout with ADX momentum confirmation. Holds until momentum dies.
- Entry:- Donchian Break / Filter:- ADX Momentum / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 400 / TakeProfitPts:- 800 / TrailingPts:- 250
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON
The Forge Architecture (Customize Your EA)
Inside the EA's Input Parameters, you have total control over 4 core pillars:
1. Entry Trigger (How to enter the market):
- MACD Trend: Enters on MACD momentum crossovers.
- RSI Reversal: Fades the market when RSI becomes overbought/oversold.
- Stoch Scalp: Executes rapid scalp trades based on stochastic momentum.
- Donchian Break: Buys/Sells when price breaks the 20-period highest high or lowest low.
2. Trend Filter (When to trade):
- NONE: Takes all signals (Aggressive).
- EMA 50: Only takes buy signals above the 50 EMA, and sells below it.
- ADX Momentum: Only trades when the ADX shows a strong trending market (>25).
3. Volatility Filter (The Crash Guard):
- ATR Spike Filter: Automatically halts trading if a sudden VIX-style volatility spike occurs, saving your account from Flash Crashes.
4. Exit Strategy (How to take profit):
- Fixed SL/TP: Strictly respects your predefined Points.
- Trailing Stop: Locks in profit dynamically to ride massive trends.
- Opposite Signal: Holds the trade until a valid opposite signal is generated.
- The Forge HUD:- A futuristic, transparent on-chart dashboard displaying exactly which Custom Strategy is currently active.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all trades and halts.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, EURUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart for optimal indicator responsiveness.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).
2. Parameter Settings
=== THE FORGE: Strategy Builder ===
- Entry Trigger:- Select your preferred logic.
- Trend Filter:- Select your directional filter.
- Exit Logic:- Select how to close the trade.
- Enable VIX Crash Filter:- true
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (Strictly opens 1 trade at a time. No Grid, No Martingale).
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points).
- Trailing Stop Distance:- 200 (Points).
- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
- Stealth Mode:- true.