XauusdInstitutionalAi
- Эксперты
-
Allan MabeleTrading systems Developer, Trader, Freelancer
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 21 июля 2026
- Активации: 20
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS
XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management.
The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules.
The EA can be used on XAUUSD and other Forex symbols, indices and commodities supported by the broker.Main Features
M1 Momentum Detection
The EA analyses short-term momentum using:
- Candle body size relative to ATR
- Candle direction
- Market volatility filters
Trades are considered only when the configured momentum conditions are satisfied.
Micro Trend Analysis
The EA continuously evaluates short-term market direction using:
- Fast EMA
- Slow EMA
- ATR-normalized trend strength
These measurements are used as part of the entry conditions.
Volume Confirmation
The EA compares current tick volume with recent market activity.
Available filters include:
- Tick volume analysis
- Relative volume comparison
- Configurable minimum volume ratio
These filters help avoid entries during periods of low market activity.
Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit
Stop-loss and take-profit levels are calculated according to current market volatility.
The calculations include:
- ATR-based Stop Loss
- ATR-based Take Profit
- Minimum and maximum stop distance
- Broker stop-level validation
Trade Management
When a position moves into profit, the EA can adjust the stop-loss according to the configured settings.
Available management features include:
- Trailing Stop
- Profit Lock
- Dynamic Stop Loss adjustment
- ATR-based trade management
Trend Reversal Handling
When an opposite signal is detected, the EA can:
- Close existing positions
- Prevent opposite positions from remaining open simultaneously
- Wait for the next valid trading signal
Risk Management
Available risk management options include:
- Fixed lot size
- Maximum spread filter
- Maximum number of open positions
- Daily profit limit
- Daily loss limit
- Trading session filter
- Margin verification
- Volume validation
- Maximum trades per candle
Trading Logic
Before opening a position, the EA evaluates several conditions including:
- Momentum
- Candle structure
- Micro-trend direction
- ATR volatility
- Tick volume
- Spread
- Trading session
- Money management settings
A trade is opened only when the configured entry conditions are satisfied.
Recommended Settings
Recommended timeframe
- M1
The EA is designed primarily for M1 trading and can also operate on other chart timeframes.
Supported Markets
- XAUUSD
- Forex pairs
- Indices
- Commodities
- CFDs supported by the broker
Money Management
The EA uses fixed lot sizing.
Users should configure lot size according to their account size and personal risk tolerance.
Recommended Trading Conditions
The following environment is recommended:
- Low-spread accounts
- ECN or Raw Spread brokers
- VPS hosting
- Active market sessions
Configurable Inputs
The EA includes configurable parameters such as:
- Lot Size
- EMA Periods
- ATR Period
- Stop Loss Multiplier
- Take Profit Multiplier
- Volume Filter
- Session Filter
- Maximum Spread
- Maximum Positions
- Daily Profit Limit
- Daily Loss Limit
- Magic Number
Additional Information
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
- Supports Strategy Tester.
- Does not require external indicators.
- Does not require DLLs.
- Supports both Netting and Hedging account types where available.
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.