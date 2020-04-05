VORTEX GOLD LIQUIDITY HUNTER — The Ultra-Fast Institutional Scalper



"Strike where the banks strike. Exit before they do."



> Engineered to detect Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — the footprints of institutional order flow — and scalp them for lightning-fast profits on XAUUSD.



Most retail traders get stopped out because they enter where the crowd enters. Vortex Gold Liquidity Hunter- does the opposite. It identifies Fair Value Gaps- — price imbalances created when massive institutional orders blast through multiple price levels — then enters when the market "pulls back" to fill those gaps. Average trade duration: minutes, not hours.



The Vortex Liquidity Engine (How It Works)



Step 1: Fair Value Gap Detection

The EA continuously scans M5 candles for price imbalances:

- Bullish FVG:- A massive green candle creates a gap between the high of candle[2] and the low of candle[0]. This gap means institutional buyers dominated that zone.

- Bearish FVG:- A massive red candle creates a gap between the low of candle[2] and the high of candle[0]. This gap means institutional sellers dominated.



Step 2: Pullback Entry

Price always tends to return and "fill" these gaps. When price pulls back into the FVG zone, the EA enters immediately — this is where the institutions placed their limit orders.



Step 3: Lightning Exit

With a tight Take Profit (300-400 points) and Auto-Breakeven, the EA locks in profit within minutes.



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3 Risk Profiles (Choose Your Style)



Select your risk appetite directly from the EA parameters:



| Profile | Risk Per Trade | Style | Best For |

| AGGRESSIVE- | 10% | Maximum firepower | Live accounts with high tolerance |

| MODERATE- | 2% | Balanced approach | Standard trading (Recommended) |

| SECURE- | 1% | Capital preservation | Prop Firm challenges |



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- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- Hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set to 4% for Prop Firms.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Scalping makes brokers nervous. Ghost hides your SL/TP from their servers, preventing slippage manipulation on short-duration trades.

- News Shield:- Blocks trading during high-impact US news hours. Scalping during NFP/FOMC is suicide.

- Auto-Breakeven:- Once profit reaches 150 points, locks in 20 points ensured.

- Max Spread Filter:- Scalpers live and die by spread. Blocks entries when spread exceeds 30 points.

- ATR Volatility Gate:- Won't trade when the market is dead (ATR too low).

- Strictly NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. NO RECOVERY.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart.

- Minimum Deposit:- $500 (Aggressive), $1000 (Moderate/Secure).

- Broker:- ECN/RAW spread broker is MANDATORY for scalping.



2. Parameter Settings



=== Vortex Liquidity Engine ===

- Risk Profile:- Select from Aggressive / Moderate / Secure.

- Min FVG Size (Points):- 200 (Larger = fewer but higher quality gaps).

- ATR Period:- 14 (Standard).

- Trend Direction EMA:- 50 (Ensures scalps align with the H1 trend).



=== News Shield ===

- Enable News Shield:- true.

- Avoid Hours:- 13-15 (Server time, covers US news).



=== Risk Management ===

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 400 (Tight scalping targets).

- Stealth Mode:- true (Essential for scalping).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD:- 4.0%.

- Max Spread:- 30 points (Strict for scalping quality).

- Auto-Breakeven:- 150pts trigger / 20pts lock.