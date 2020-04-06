OrderBlock EA

🔹 Description

Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic.
The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks, and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed.

The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques.
All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
✅ Trade entry based on confirmed OB signals
✅ Works on any timeframe (user-selectable)
One position per symbol for better risk control
✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit
✅ Built-in Trailing Stop
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
✅ Market-safe architecture, compliant with MQL5 Market rules
✅ Works with small deposits and different brokers


Рекомендуем также
The GridMaster
Van Nhan Nguyen
Эксперты
Overview The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions . It integrates: A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system An internal trend detection algorithm These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling . Unlike traditional grid systems, The  GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Эксперты
The Night Lottery EA - полностью автоматизированный советник, который торгует в ночное время и полагается на возврат цены. EA торгует с использованием рыночных ордеров и использует усреднение по времени для повышения производительности. Этот советник лучше всего работает на EURUSD с использованием таймфрейма M5. VPS рекомендуется при торговле этой системой. Проверьте комментарии для результатов обратного теста и оптимизированных настроек. Живой сигнал - https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/470226 Ос
Fusion MA MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Эксперты
Fusion MA MT5   — нет мартингейла, сеток и опасных методов! — только фиксированные Stop Loss и Take Profit и риск-менеджмент. Fusion MA MT5   — это мощный алгоритмический советник для MetaTrader 5, который торгует исключительно по сигналам модифицированных скользящих средних (MA). В отличие от стандартных MA, здесь используется уникальная гибридная формула, повышающая точность входов и минимизирующая ложные сигналы. Советник объединяет 8 проверенных торговых методик на основе MA. Fusion MA MT5
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Эксперты
Торговый Робот HUIAI ПРОВЕРЕНО В РЕАЛЬНЫХ УСЛОВИЯХ - Свяжитесь с нами для просмотра результатов торговли Следующая цена: 399$ Описание HUIAI - это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для анализа и торговли Nas100 на часовом таймфрейме. Технические характеристики Целевой рынок: Nas100 Таймфрейм: H1 (часовой) Рекомендуемый минимальный баланс: 100$ Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Основные возможности Система управления рисками Автоматический расчет размера лота Настройка трейлинг-стопа Анал
Deflection MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Эксперты
Deflection MT5 (MT4 версия  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63276 )   - торговый советник следования за трендом. В основе советника стратегия поиска точек входа в начальный момент тренда. Для определения сигналов используются 2 EMA. Deflection имеет адаптивную систему расчета целей по прибыли и убытку, зависящую от текущей волатильности. Управление рисками осуществляется путем установки соотношения TP/SL, а также выставлением риска на сделку в процентах от депозита. Цели по прибыли и убыт
GoldHunter EA
Marwane Ishaac Taki
Эксперты
GoldHunter EA – Precise Gold Trading with Fixed TP/SL GoldHunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specially designed to trade XAUUSD (gold). It uses a strategy based purely on price action—no indicators, no grid, no martingale. Each trade follows a strict risk management model with fixed levels of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for maximum consistency. GoldHunter was created by a young 17-year-old developer with no initial capital, driven by passion and precision. This EA aims to mak
IntelRabbit MT5 EA
Genetic Graphics, Inc.
Эксперты
IntelRabbit MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our reversal trading strategies that we have developed over the years. These strategies find the highest probability entries and set TakeProfit and StopLoss accordingly. IntelRabbit MT5 EA works on any pair and timeframe. The default settings are for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.   IntelRabbit MT5 EA settings and recommended ranges 1. Strategy Settings - Reversal Range: range of bars to calculate the reversal area. Th
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Эксперты
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
EA Safe Scalping
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Only 6 copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 199 USD Safe Scalping is a scalping trading strategy. The Expert Advisor analyzes historical data of a certain period and finds certain patterns. After the analysis is completed, it determines market entry points. For more conservative trading it is enough just to reduce the lot size. It's possible to start trading from 1 USD (cent accounts). Recommendations: - H1 EURUSD - Leverage 1:500 or higher - Minimum deposit 100 units of currency or 1 USD i
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Эксперты
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
LT Moving Average EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Увеличьте свою торговлю с нашим Экспертным советником на основе скользящей средней! Готовы ли вы взять свою торговлю на следующий уровень? Скользящая средняя - любимый инструмент трейдеров по всему миру, и теперь мы взяли это на себя! Наш EA (Экспертный советник) разработан для повышения эффективности вашей торговой стратегии путем интеграции трех наиболее популярных подходов к скользящей средней: Сигналы пересечения: Получайте оповещения, когда цена пересекает скользящую среднюю. Двойное пересе
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
5 (2)
Эксперты
Yukon Gold EA – Мультистратегический советник Yukon Gold EA – это современный мультистратегический советник, который объединяет два проверенных торговых подхода: развороты и пробои. В течение многих месяцев он тщательно разрабатывался, тестировался и оптимизировался для достижения стабильного баланса между ограничением риска и увеличением прибыли. Советник создан для того, чтобы последовательно ограничивать убытки и одновременно динамически наращивать позиции в прибыльные периоды. Это позволяет
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
Optimised Wilders Trend Following
Andreas Alois Aigner
Эксперты
# Оптимизированный Советник Эксперт Следования за Трендом Уайлдера с Автонастройкой и VIX-Контролем ## Обзор Оптимизированный Советник Эксперт Следования за Трендом Уайлдера с Автонастройкой и VIX-Контролем — это продвинутая торговая система для MetaTrader 5, реализующая сложную стратегию следования за трендом, основанную на концепциях Уэллса Уайлдера, дополненную современными методами управления рисками. Этот советник сочетает в себе несколько инновационных функций для адаптации к изменяющим
MySMASystem
Domenico Starnini
Эксперты
Trading signals are calculated using sma moving averages and last candle - the  H1  period. Options: Lots  - Lot size (if  useCalcLot is false   1 lot used); useCalcLot = true riskpercentage =5 shortSmaPeriods = 50 longSmaPeriods = 200 useStopLoss = true stopLossPips = 100 useTakeProfit = true takeProfitPips = 300 useTrailingStop = true trailingStopPips = 120 Recommended currency pairs  EURUSD - H1 period .
TamNguyen AOS EA
Duc Tam Nguyen
Эксперты
TamNguyen AOS EA — торговый эксперт нового поколения с мультивалютным интеллектом для EUR-пар Я — TamNguyen AOS EA, автоматизированная торговая система, созданная для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность, дисциплину и точность при работе с EURUSD, EURCAD и USDCAD. Я основан на сочетании индикатора Andean Oscillator, скользящих средних и продвинутого вероятностного рыночного фильтра, что позволяет мне адаптироваться к любым рыночным колебаниям — большим и малым. Я не гонюсь за рыночным шумом. Я
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
Эксперты
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Эксперты
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Эксперты
Автоматический советник, разработанный для рынка форекс. - Подходят любые типы счетов и с любым типом спреда. - Количество знаков в котировках определяется автоматически. - Таймфрейм на графике не имеет значения и может быть любым. Рабочий таймфрейм задается в настройках. - Советник всегда выставляет тейк-профит и таким образом менее чувствителен к скорости брокера. - В советник встроено два варианта трейлинг-стопа. Можно использовать любой на выбор. - Реализован фильтр спреда, который не позвол
Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Important Note: This Expert Advisor is Designed for Advanced Traders Who Love to Customize! Introducing the Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend Expert Advisor: Your Flexible Trading Companion Are you a trader who loves precision, adaptability, and intelligent trading strategies? This Expert Advisor is your next trading tool! Strategic Approach: This Expert Advisor utilizes a sophisticated grid trading mechanism combined with Average True Range (ATR) bands, creating a unique approach to market navigati
Modifiable MT5 Moving Average Cross EA
Graham Kaiya
Эксперты
Modifiable Moving Average Cross Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the cross of two moving averages ; i.e; “ Moving Average 1 ” and “ Moving Average 2 ”. “Moving Average 1” has to always be greater than “Moving Average 2”. (So that it logically makes sense; unless one is just trying out different stuff). If “Moving Average 2” crosses above “Moving Average 1”, the program will enter a BUY trade . If “Moving Average 2” crosses below “Moving Average 1”, the program will enter a
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
Эксперты
AI Quantum Trading  – Революция в алгоритмической торговле. Торговый советник нового поколения для JPY-инструментов 1 покупка = 2 версии! Купи AI Quantum Trading на MT5 — и получи MT4-версию бесплатно! Торгуй, как тебе удобно: две платформы, один советник, ноль переплат. Пиши в ЛС после покупки — и получай свой подарок! В современном мире финансовых технологий автоматическая торговля стала неотъемлемой частью успеха на рынке. AI Quantum Trading – это инновационный торговый советник , который исп
Noloss
Stefano Padovano
Эксперты
Vi Presento NOLOSS   un Ea complesso creato e testato su EURUSD (si puo' cmq usare su altre coppie forex basso spread). La sua caratterista è di equilibrare i lotti in base al capitale disponibile . time frame  M5 Coppia consigliata EURUSD CAPITLE MINIMO 500€  Consigliato Conto  ecn . ATTENZIONE PRIMA DI FARE IL TEST modificate questo dato : >Capitale incremento lotti<  se fate il test su 500$\€ mettete 500 $\€ lottagio iniziale consiglio 0.01 conservativo 0.02 Medio  0.03 spinto  A CHI LASCI
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Эксперты
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
WhiteRegr
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Простой эксперт  WhiteRegr , минимум параметров. Усовершеностованная разработка бота White . Принцип работы - следить за рынком используя два канала индикатора регрессии. Открывать ордера как можно чаще с заданным шагом с шагом. Таким образом позиция постоянно меняется в след за рынком. Чрезвычайно надежная стратегия, лидер всех созданный автором стратегий по надежности. По сравнения с предыдущей версией значительно лучше прогнозирование. Дает очень хорошие результаты при использовании в мультив
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
RSI FX Quebra Broker MT5
Guilherme Ferreira Santos
Эксперты
I present my new EA for investments based on one of the most famous indicators of all time, the RSI indicator. It identifies reversal opportunities in the market to take profits on fast and accurate price movements. With a win rate of 70% to 90% without using a martingale. Position size is always kept under control, minimizing the risk of significant losses. This EA is customizable, allowing you to tweak the parameters to suit your basic investment needs and objectives. Tips for other setups: h
ClassicTrader
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
ClassicTrader – универсальный полностью автоматический советник, разработанный специально для реальной торговли на рынке форекс, который не нуждается в каких-либо жестких условиях, или в конкретном брокере. Советник работает, начиная с депозита в 100$! Важным преимуществом является частая торговля крупными лотами, что позволяет получать дополнительные заработки в партнерках по спреду. Можно запускать робота на любых инструментах. Все параметры могут быть оптимизированы под любой стиль торговли.
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
StrategiaDayEA
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
StrategiaDayEA – The Silent Range Hunter Every single day the market draws you a perfect box. You set two traps: one above the high, one below the low. The second the bulls or bears make their brutal breakout move – SNAP! – one trap slams shut, the other vanishes. And then the real hunt begins. The Predator wakes up and starts calmly, cold-bloodedly adding positions against the panic move – each new order bigger, closer to the average price. It’s not reckless martingale. It’s surgical averaging.
Filinio
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
Торговий бот Filinio - Професійна автоматизація торгівлі на Форекс Відкрийте можливості автоматизованої торгівлі з торговим ботом Filinio , передовим експертним радником (EA) для MetaTrader 4. Створений для оптимізації торгових рішень, Filinio використовує складні технічні індикатори, такі як смуги Боллінджера та CCI, у поєднанні з надійним управлінням ризиками, щоб виконувати точні ордери на купівлю та продаж на ринку Форекс. Основні можливості: Динамічна торгова стратегія : Використовує смуги
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
StrategiaDay MT5
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
StrategiaDay MT5 – a clean, reliable, and fully Market-compliant breakout expert advisor. This EA implements a classic and proven breakout strategy: it places one BuyStop and one SellStop order above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, but any timeframe can be selected) with a customizable entry buffer. Only one position is ever open at a time – no grid, no martingale, no averaging. Specially optimized and hardened to pass the strictest MQL5 Market validation: Automatic blocking of
StrategiaDayGreat
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
StrategiaDayGreat + Smart Grid (Hedging)  Next-generation breakout expert advisor with optional intelligent grid system — fully compliant with the strictest MQL5 Market validation rules! Core strategy: clean breakout entry using BuyStop/SellStop orders above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, any timeframe supported). Once the first position is triggered, the EA can automatically activate a smart grid (only on hedging accounts): Two grid modes: Anti-trend (classic averaging) or Tr
Black Swan Sniper
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
Black Swan Sniper is an advanced expert advisor designed to detect high-probability market movements with maximum precision. The EA analyzes market structure and price imbalance zones to identify moments when the market is ready for a sharp directional move. It focuses on quality setups rather than quantity, filtering out low-probability trades and avoiding unnecessary market noise. Black Swan Sniper uses strict risk control, adaptive trade management, and smart market filters to ensure stable p
RSI Double Cross
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв