MACD Trend Fusion Pro

MACD Trend Fusion Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe MACD Trading System

MACD Trend Fusion Pro is a powerful multi-timeframe trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities by combining trend confirmation from higher timeframes with precise entry timing on lower timeframes.

Unlike traditional MACD crossover indicators that often generate delayed signals, MACD Trend Fusion Pro focuses on momentum acceleration and trend alignment across multiple timeframes, helping traders enter trades closer to the beginning of a new market impulse.

Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

✔ H3, H1, and M15 Trend Confirmation

✔ M5 / Current Timeframe Precision Entry Signals

✔ Momentum-Based MACD Logic

✔ Early Entry Detection

✔ Trend Following Strategy

✔ Non-Repainting Signals

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

How It Works

The system analyzes MACD momentum across five different timeframes.

Trend Filter

Higher timeframes are used to determine the dominant market direction:

  • H3 confirms the primary trend.

  • H1 confirms momentum continuation.

  • M15 validates trend strength and market readiness.

Only when all higher timeframes are aligned will the system look for trading opportunities.

Entry Trigger

The entry signal is generated on M5 or the current selected timeframe.

Instead of waiting for a traditional MACD crossover, the system detects momentum pullbacks followed by renewed acceleration in the direction of the dominant trend.

This approach allows traders to enter earlier while maintaining trend-following discipline.

Trading Philosophy

The core idea behind MACD Trend Fusion Pro is simple:

Trend Alignment + Momentum Pullback + Re-Acceleration Entry

By combining higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe momentum recovery, the system aims to filter out low-quality setups and focus only on trades that have strong directional support.

Suitable For

  • Trend Traders

  • Swing Traders

  • Intraday Traders

  • Scalpers using Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Advantages Over Traditional MACD Systems

  • Earlier entries than standard MACD crossovers

  • Better trend filtering

  • Reduced false signals during weak market conditions

  • Clear and objective trading rules

  • Easy integration into manual or automated trading strategies

Recommended Markets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US Indices

  • Major Cryptocurrencies

MACD Trend Fusion Pro is designed for traders who want a structured, objective, and professional approach to trend-following trading using the power of multi-timeframe MACD analysis.


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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Индикаторы
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Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator SMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
Concept : Sto Extreme  Entry order point  is a set of Stochastic oscillator (5,3,3) (customizable). There are 4 types of entry points: 1. Main line  cross above/below Signal line : Main line Intersect Signal Line (2 lines intersect) 2. Main line line or Signal line cross out OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross above OVB and cross below OVS 3. Main line line or Signal line cross in OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross below OVB and cross above OVS 4. Main line line or S
Williams Percent R Alert
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For This Indicator 'WL Percent R' This indicator is an upgrade of traditional Williams %R on MT4. 1. Up trend : indicator is above -50 and strong trend is above -20. 2. Down trend : indicator is below -50 and strong trend is below -80. How to use... 1. You can be customize color and level of indicator. 2. You can be customize alert and define alert on next bar or instant bar. Williams Percent R (Williams %R)  credit : https://www.investopedia.com/terms/w/williamsr.asp Williams %R, also know
OrderBlock
Santi Dankamjad
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OB = Order Block When it comes to trading, an order block is a price level where multiple market participants either want to buy or sell. An order block may indicate that a price is likely to fluctuate. This is because there is a lot of pressure either from buyers or sellers, whether it rises or falls depends on where that pressure is coming from. Highlights   1. Order blocks in forex are price levels where institutions attempt to buy or sell a foreign exchange pair without potentially having t
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
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OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Fair value gap
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Fair value gap (FVG) = Imbalance zone Fair value gap Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1
Universal trend boundary moving average
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Indicator MT4 : UTBMA (Universal trend boundary moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator UTBMA : 1. The standard value is SMA 20 and SMA 50, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a d
Dx MA
Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator MT4 : DXMA(Direction index moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator DXMA : 1. The standard value is EMA 12 and EMA 26, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a down trend. 3
Reversal High Low
Santi Dankamjad
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Inficator MT4 : HiLo Objective : Find Support and Resistance zone How to set up Indicator   HiLo : 1. Indicators type multi time frame are MN1 W1 D1 H4. 2. Customize for use MN1 only or W1 only or D1 only or H4 only or open all. 3. We use MN1 and W1 for set to Key level. 4. For Close price or Open price to high price set for  Resistance zone. 5. For  Close price or Open price to Low price set for  Support zone. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. Price bid hit the f
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