A Simple and Practical Order Entry Panel

This Order Risk Control Panel is designed with the core concept of "Simple, Efficient and Accurate Risk Control". Tailor-made for all types of traders, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals, it allows for quick mastery and realization of refined risk management in every trade. The panel deeply integrates risk control logic into the entire order placement process, fundamentally addressing the pain points of "cumbersome risk control settings and delayed operations" in traditional trading, and endows each trade with a built-in safety barrier.

In terms of core risk control functions, the panel supports simultaneous presetting of take-profit and stop-loss parameters during the order placement process, eliminating the need for additional navigation operations. Traders can accurately set the points based on market fluctuation rules and their own risk tolerance. When the trading instrument reaches the preset conditions, the system will automatically execute the take-profit or stop-loss order. This not only prevents profit loss caused by fatigue from manual market monitoring but also effectively avoids significant losses due to sudden market changes, making it particularly suitable for trading scenarios with sharp fluctuations.