DynamicSR Utility

DynamicSR Utility— A State-Aware Zone Defense Matrix for Advanced Market Structure Analysis

Hello Traders,

Welcome to DynamicSR Utility, a state-aware support and resistance intelligence system engineered for traders who want to move beyond static retail levels and analyze zones through a more structured, data-driven approach.

If you have followed my technical article series published on the official MQL5 platform, you have already seen the foundation behind this framework: zone scoring, lifecycle management, interaction tracking, and defensive state modeling.

The articles explain the architecture and mathematical concepts behind the system. DynamicSR  takes that same documented framework and transforms it into a complete commercial-grade trading utility designed for real-time market analysis.

This is not a simple indicator that draws rectangles and waits for price to touch them.

DynamicSR Utility treats support and resistance zones as evolving market structures with memory, history, and behavioral states.

The Architecture Behind DynamicSR Utility

Traditional support and resistance tools usually operate with a binary mindset:

  • Price touches a level → reaction expected

  • Level breaks → level removed

Real markets are not that simple.

DynamicSR  is built around a Zone Defense Framework, where zones are treated as active entities that accumulate evidence over time.

Instead of immediately invalidating a zone because of temporary price movement, the engine monitors:

  • defensive reactions

  • structural pressure

  • volatility-adjusted movement

  • breakout confirmation

  • retest behavior

The system remains locked into the current interaction state until the market provides a meaningful structural decision.

Core Features

Advanced Quantitative Zone Scoring Matrix

Built directly from the documented MQL5 architecture, DynamicSR  Utility evaluates zones using a structured scoring model.

Zones evolve based on factors including:

  • historical defensive strength

  • reaction quality

  • volume characteristics

  • price departure velocity

  • interaction history

Each zone maintains its own intelligence, evolving from its initial birth score toward stronger or weaker states as market evidence develops.

Hybrid Automated + Manual Zone Intelligence

DynamicSR  does not force traders into a single workflow.

Users can combine:

  • automatically generated quantitative zones

  • manually drawn chart rectangles

Manual zones are automatically integrated into the same zone management system with a controlled baseline score and tracked through the same lifecycle engine.

Your own analysis and the system's quantitative evaluation work together. Also, it's worth mentioning the zones you create are dynamically categorized as support or resistance, so your work is just drawing a rectangle and that's it!!

ATR-Normalized Structural Validation

Market noise is one of the biggest problems with traditional support and resistance tools.

DynamicSR Utility uses volatility-aware filtering to avoid reacting to insignificant price movement.

Zone interactions are validated through:

  • ATR-adjusted distance calculations

  • closing persistence requirements

  • structural confirmation rules

This helps separate genuine market decisions from random consolidation movements.

Ghost Zone & Resurrection Tracking

A broken zone is not always meaningless. In dynamicSR Utility broken levels are represented by hollow rectangles boxes so you get a clean visual of a zones that has been ghosted by the current price as Many levels continue influencing price after being violated.

Instead of simply deleting historical zones, DynamicSR Pro transitions them into Ghost States, allowing the engine to monitor:

  • future retests

  • hidden liquidity areas

  • potential institutional interest zones

If market behavior validates the level again, the zone can be restored into an active state.

Intelligent Notification Gateway

DynamicSR Utility includes a filtered notification system designed for practical trading environments.

Receive alerts through:

  • MetaTrader desktop notifications

  • mobile push notifications

  • email alerts

Notifications are generated only when zones meet your configured validation conditions and quality thresholds.

No unnecessary alerts during every minor price movement.

Professional Management Panel

The integrated interface provides real-time visibility into:

  • active zones

  • zone strength

  • lifecycle states

  • interaction progress

  • tracking status

Everything important is available directly from your trading workspace.

Research-Ready Data Logging & Market Intelligence Export

DynamicSR Utiltiy is designed not only for real-time analysis but also for traders who want to study, measure, and improve their decision-making process.

Every major zone event can be captured through structured CSV logs, allowing users to build their own historical database of market behavior.

Exported data can include important zone intelligence such as:

  • zone creation events

  • initial and current zone scores

  • zone strength evolution

  • first-touch reactions

  • rejection behavior

  • breakout confirmations

  • zone lifecycle transitions

  • ghost state activity

  • resurrection events

  • ATR-normalized movement data

  • market context during interactions

These datasets allow advanced users to perform their own analysis, create performance reports, evaluate trading ideas, and study how different market conditions affect zone behavior.

DynamicSR Utiltiy is built with transparency in mind. Instead of hiding the internal decision process behind a black box, the system gives traders access to structured information they can analyze and learn from over time.

Whether you are manually reviewing historical behavior, building custom analytics, or developing future research models, the exported data provides a foundation for deeper market structure analysis.

Built From Documented Research Into a Production Tool

DynamicSR Utility was not created as a black-box indicator.

The development process, architectural decisions, and underlying concepts have been publicly documented through the MQL5 technical article series and the supporting code architecture.

This commercial utility represents the next step: transforming that research framework into a polished, optimized tool designed for everyday traders.

No unnecessary complexity.

No repaint-style behavior.

No random alerts from simple price touches.

Just a structured approach to understanding where meaningful market interest exists.

Whether you followed the development journey through the articles or are discovering DynamicSR Utiity for the first time, this tool provides a professional framework for analyzing support and resistance as evolving market structures.

Read the series hear👇👇

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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator Мгновенное профессиональное исполнение между TradingView и MetaTrader 5 Автоматизируйте свою торговую стратегию с помощью самого надежного моста связи между алертами TradingView и реальным исполнением в MT5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуются скорость, гибкость и безупречное управление рисками, этот советник (Expert Advisor) превращает любое сообщение с алертом в точный рыночный или лимитный ордер. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И СИЛЬНЫЕ СТОРОНЫ Универсальный д
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Echelon
Francis Nyoike Thumbi
Эксперты
ECHELON Structure Is Law. Precision Is Habit. Greetings, traders. I am Echelon. I do not chase candles. I do not react to noise. I operate on reason. Every move I make is earned. I don’t treat the market as chaos. I read structure. But here’s the difference — I don’t force my areas of interest onto your chart. You can define yours. You draw it. You adjust it. You delete it. The moment you mark that area; I analyze it with internal structural logic and decisively classify it: Supply. Or demand. N
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