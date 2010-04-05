Ping Monitor

Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again!
Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls
This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates.
Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active.

It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp.
Then, on a regular interval (every second by default), it checks how much time has passed since the last tick.

If the difference exceeds a set threshold (for example, 5 seconds), the EA assumes the chart is frozen or the data feed has stalled.
When this happens, it immediately alerts you with a popup message, a print to the journal, and a sound notification.

This allows you to take action — like pausing your EA, reconnecting, or switching servers — even when MT5 doesn’t detect a disconnect.
In short, the utility acts as an independent watchdog that monitors the flow of market data so your trading strategies aren’t silently impacted by frozen charts or soft disconnects.

Key Features:
Real-Time Tick Monitoring: Tracks the timestamp of the last tick and detects stalled charts immediately.
Instant Alerts: Popup messages, sound notifications, and journal prints warn you before your trading EA makes mistakes.
Lightweight and Efficient: Minimal CPU usage, runs seamlessly alongside your trading strategies.
Works on Any Chart: Simply attach to a chart, and it starts monitoring automatically.

Why You Don’t Hear MT5 Disconnect Sounds
MT5 only triggers the disconnect alert when the entire network connection drops. 
In many cases, charts freeze due to data feed stalls while the TCP connection remains open.
Ping monitor solves that gap by monitoring tick flow independently, so you’re never caught off guard.

Usefulness:
Ideal for automated traders who rely on continuous market data.
Detects broker/server issues in real time.
Protects your strategies from executing on frozen or outdated data.

Limitations
Alerts only; it does not automatically reconnect or restart your EA (can be added in custom versions).
Needs one instance per chart if you monitor multiple symbols.
Alerts may occur during very low liquidity or extremely volatile periods.

Features:
Functionality: — Tracks frozen charts effectively
Usefulness: — Essential for automated trading
Ease of Use: — Simple setup and intuitive alerts

Summary
The Ping-Monitor is a must-have tool for any serious trader.
Never trade on frozen charts again and get instant alerts whenever your data feed stalls.
Attach it to your chart and gain peace of mind knowing your EAs have some protection.

