Breakout scalp PRO

Automated breakout trading system with advanced execution filters and built-in risk management. Designed to operate during selected market conditions, combining session control, spread and slippage filtering, and dynamic trade management.

Safety First Approach: This EA does not use grid systems, martingale strategies or other high-risk unlimited recovery strategy. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The strategy is designed to maintain controlled exposure and disciplined execution under varying market conditions.

Live signal: CLICK HERE

Official channel : CLICK HERE Key Features Session-based trading

Spread and slippage control

Break-even and trailing stop

Daily profit and loss limits

Configurable risk management

Example configurations may be provided in the screenshots.

¡ VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE !. The price will increase progressively after future updates, reviews, and performance validation.