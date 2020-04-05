Breakout scalp PRO

Automated breakout trading system with advanced execution filters and built-in risk management. Designed to operate during selected market conditions, combining session control, spread and slippage filtering, and dynamic trade management.

Safety First Approach: This EA does not use grid systems, martingale strategies or other high-risk unlimited recovery strategy. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The strategy is designed to maintain controlled exposure and disciplined execution under varying market conditions.

Live signal: CLICK HERE

Official channel : CLICK HERE

Key Features

  • Session-based trading
  • Spread and slippage control
  • Break-even and trailing stop
  • Daily profit and loss limits
  • Configurable risk management

Example configurations may be provided in the screenshots. 

¡ VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE !. The price will increase progressively after future updates, reviews, and performance validation.

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk.


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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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Эксперты
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Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Утилиты
This trading bot automates order execution based on areas of interest drawn on the chart, such as supply and demand zones identified through order flow and institutional trading strategies. It’s a multi-chart bot, meaning you only need to drag it onto one of your open charts—it will monitor all of them simultaneously. How does it work? Open the charts you want to trade. Drag the bot onto just one of the open charts. Set your preferences for Risk, Stop Loss Ratio, or Take Profit Ratio. Enable an
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Эксперты
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optional
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Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Эксперты
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Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Эксперты
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