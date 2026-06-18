Pure Impulse Elastic Oscillator

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                      P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C
              See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade.
════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from
exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension
VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade.

It reads price like a weight pulling on an elastic band: how far the market
has stretched from its point of balance, in which direction, and — most
importantly — whether the move is still BUILDING force or quietly RUNNING
OUT of it. No clutter, no guesswork. Just a clean, living read of the

market's energy.

Complete and Detailed Guide to the Twin Indicator System.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771751

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ⚠️  A TWIN SYSTEM — BUILT TO WORK TOGETHER
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic comes in two parts:

   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — BAND        (sits on your price chart)
   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — OSCILLATOR  (sits in a window below)

Each is useful on its own — but they were designed as ONE system that reads
the market from two angles at the same time:

   ▸ The BAND shows you WHERE and HOW FAR the market is stretched.
   ▸ The OSCILLATOR shows you the FORCE behind the move and pinpoints the
     exact extreme and turning moments.

For the complete, intended experience, use BOTH together. They share the
same core read, so the chart and the window always agree — one signal,
seen two ways.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE FOUR MARKET STATES — your read at a glance
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The system distills the market into four clear, color-coded states, so you
always know its condition instantly:

   ◆  COMPRESSION  — the market is quiet and coiling. Energy is being
                     stored. Often comes before a move.
   ◆  EXPANSION    — an active directional move is underway (bullish or
                     bearish). The band is stretching with the trend.
   ◆  EXPLOSION    — an extreme, high-energy thrust. The move is at a
                     powerful peak and still pushing hard.
   ◆  EXHAUSTION   — the move is losing its force. A heads-up that the
                     stretch may be about to snap back.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE BAND  —  your live map on the chart
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A living elastic band that OPENS as impulse builds and CLOSES as the
     market calms down.
   ▸ A balance line marking the market's resting point.
   ▸ Directional fill and color-coded edges that update with every state.
   ▸ A compact PHYSICS DASHBOARD in the corner showing, at a glance:
        · the current STATE and DIRECTION
        · a VELOCITY read
        · an ENERGY read (is the move loading or releasing?)
        · a live STRETCH read
        · a CHARGE meter — how close the move is to an extreme
   ▸ An ELASTIC BAND MONITOR — a mini live view of the band "breathing,"
     so you can literally SEE the market stretch and contract in real time.
     Designed for maximum visual clarity and easy reading.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE OSCILLATOR  —  the force and the timing
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A smooth force histogram showing the DIRECTION and STRENGTH of the
     impulse, so momentum is obvious at a glance.
   ▸ A state-colored force line plus a signal line.
   ▸ Clean, unmistakable markers that flag EXPLOSION (extreme thrust) and
     EXHAUSTION (loss of force) the moment they happen — the key events
     stand out instead of getting lost in the noise.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ADAPTIVE BY DESIGN  —  one tool, every market
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic calibrates itself automatically to every instrument
and every timeframe. What counts as "extreme" is always measured against
that symbol's OWN character — so the readings stay meaningful whether you
trade indices, crypto, forex, metals or synthetics, on M1 or H4. No manual
threshold tuning. Load it, and it adapts.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  SMART ALERTS  —  including your phone  📲
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Never miss a key moment. Get notified on EXPLOSION and EXHAUSTION events
through:

   ●  On-screen pop-up
   ●  Sound
   ●  PUSH NOTIFICATION to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app — the signal reaches
      your phone wherever you are.

Alerts are limited to one per bar, so they stay clean and meaningful.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  HOW TO USE IT  (in practice)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   1.  Add BOTH indicators to the chart — the Band on price, the Oscillator
       in the window below.
   2.  Read the STATE first:
          Compression → wait / prepare      Explosion → an extreme is in play
          Expansion   → a move is running    Exhaustion → force is fading
   3.  Use the Band's dashboard for direction, stretch and charge; use the
       Oscillator to confirm the force and catch the precise Explosion /
       Exhaustion events.
   4.  Combine both reads for higher-confidence decisions, and always pair
       the system with your own risk management.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  BAND
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period      — responsiveness of the readings
                                   (lower = faster, higher = smoother)
     · Equilibrium / rest period — the balance reference the stretch is read against
     · Signal line period      — sensitivity of the turn / exhaustion detection
     · Bars to calculate       — how much history to process
  ▸ Elastic Band
     · Band width (multiplier) — visual width of the band
     · Show directional fill   — toggle the colored fill
  ▸ Physics Dashboard
     · Show panel / Corner / X & Y margins — placement of the dashboard
     · Show Elastic Band Monitor / Monitor bars — the breathing mini-view and its length
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on state change / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  OSCILLATOR
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period / Equilibrium-rest period / Bars to calculate — as above
  ▸ Display
     · Signal line period — signal line & turn sensitivity
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on explosion / Alert on exhaustion / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  GOOD TO KNOW
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ●  Let the indicator load enough history (a few hundred bars or more) so
      every reading is fully calibrated.
   ●  Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe.
   ●  For the COMPLETE system, install BOTH the Band and the Oscillator —
      they are two halves of one read.


════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — trade with a clearer read of where the energy
  really is: building, peaking, or fading.

  ▶  Get BOTH components for the full system.
════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
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Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
QuantFlow Engine
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
QuantFlow Engine  Adaptive Intelligence System - Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) 1. Overview QuantFlow Engine Adaptive Intelligence System is a multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single chart. (Easy Setup) The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument (each symbol is evaluated individually), while risk is managed through a centralized framework to reduce concentration risk comp
Master Gold Spike Hunter
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price The price will increase progressively with demand. 1. Overview Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. This version is engineered as a high-performance evolu
Gold Spike Hunter Pro
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
Gold Spike Hunter PRO – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real performance. Live Signal       https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price. The price will increase with every 5 purchases. 1. Overview Gold Spike Hunter PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 .  (Easy Setup) The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-prob
Pure Impulse Elastic Band
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Индикаторы
P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
Step Index Deriv MS
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Эксперты
Step Index Deriv MS OVERVIEW Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade. The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price serie
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