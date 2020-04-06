Mnaika

Manika is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30, optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows).

Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for buy opportunities, placing pending orders (Stop Orders) to catch strong market movements.

To ensure trade quality, the EA incorporates advanced volatility filters using ADX and ATR, ensuring trades are only taken during strong momentum phases, avoiding ranging or flat markets.

Key Features

  • No Martingale / No Dangerous Grid: Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Smart Money Management: The EA automatically calculates safe lot sizes based on your free margin and limits the maximum number of open positions to protect your account.

  • Dynamic Trailing & Breakeven: Secures profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

  • Volatility Protection: Uses ADX and ATR Range filters to avoid trading in low-volatility noise.

  • Emergency Exit System: A built-in safety mechanism that closes positions if equity drawdown exceeds a predefined safety limit.

  • Broker Protection: Includes advanced checks for Spread, Stops Level, and Freeze Level to prevent execution errors on ECN accounts.

Trading Strategy Logic

  1. Pattern Recognition: Scans multiple timeframes (M1, M3, M5, M15, M30) for specific NDS price action structures.

  2. Breakout Confirmation: Places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at key breakout levels defined by the pattern.

  3. Risk Management: Stop Loss is calculated dynamically using ATR to adapt to current market volatility.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30.

  • Timeframe: M1, M3, M5, M15 (You can enable/disable specific timeframes in settings).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Zero spread accounts are highly recommended for best execution.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is recommended for stable 24/7 operation.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1000+ for lower risk).

Parameters

  • LotSize: Base lot size for trades (if margin allows).

  • MaxOpenPositions: Maximum number of concurrent trades allowed (to prevent over-leveraging).

  • EnableBuy/EnableSell: Toggle trading directions.

  • Enable_M1 to M30: Select which timeframes to trade on.

  • UseEmergencyExit: Enable/Disable the hard equity stop loss.

  • EmergencyLossPercent: The percentage of risk at which the EA will force close a losing trade.

  • UseBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price after a certain profit.

  • UseTrailing: Activates trailing stop to lock in profits.

  • ADX_Min: Minimum ADX value required to confirm a trend.


