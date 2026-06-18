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P U R E I M P U L S E E L A S T I C

See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade.

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Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from

exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension

VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade.





It reads price like a weight pulling on an elastic band: how far the market

has stretched from its point of balance, in which direction, and — most

importantly — whether the move is still BUILDING force or quietly RUNNING

OUT of it. No clutter, no guesswork. Just a clean, living read of the

market's energy.

Complete and Detailed Guide to the Twin Indicator System. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771751

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⚠️ A TWIN SYSTEM — BUILT TO WORK TOGETHER

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Pure Impulse Elastic comes in two parts:





● PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — BAND (sits on your price chart)

● PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — OSCILLATOR (sits in a window below)





Each is useful on its own — but they were designed as ONE system that reads

the market from two angles at the same time:





▸ The BAND shows you WHERE and HOW FAR the market is stretched.

▸ The OSCILLATOR shows you the FORCE behind the move and pinpoints the

exact extreme and turning moments.





For the complete, intended experience, use BOTH together. They share the

same core read, so the chart and the window always agree — one signal,

seen two ways.









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THE FOUR MARKET STATES — your read at a glance

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The system distills the market into four clear, color-coded states, so you

always know its condition instantly:





◆ COMPRESSION — the market is quiet and coiling. Energy is being

stored. Often comes before a move.

◆ EXPANSION — an active directional move is underway (bullish or

bearish). The band is stretching with the trend.

◆ EXPLOSION — an extreme, high-energy thrust. The move is at a

powerful peak and still pushing hard.

◆ EXHAUSTION — the move is losing its force. A heads-up that the

stretch may be about to snap back.









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THE BAND — your live map on the chart

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▸ A living elastic band that OPENS as impulse builds and CLOSES as the

market calms down.

▸ A balance line marking the market's resting point.

▸ Directional fill and color-coded edges that update with every state.

▸ A compact PHYSICS DASHBOARD in the corner showing, at a glance:

· the current STATE and DIRECTION

· a VELOCITY read

· an ENERGY read (is the move loading or releasing?)

· a live STRETCH read

· a CHARGE meter — how close the move is to an extreme

▸ An ELASTIC BAND MONITOR — a mini live view of the band "breathing,"

so you can literally SEE the market stretch and contract in real time.

Designed for maximum visual clarity and easy reading.









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THE OSCILLATOR — the force and the timing

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▸ A smooth force histogram showing the DIRECTION and STRENGTH of the

impulse, so momentum is obvious at a glance.

▸ A state-colored force line plus a signal line.

▸ Clean, unmistakable markers that flag EXPLOSION (extreme thrust) and

EXHAUSTION (loss of force) the moment they happen — the key events

stand out instead of getting lost in the noise.









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ADAPTIVE BY DESIGN — one tool, every market

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Pure Impulse Elastic calibrates itself automatically to every instrument

and every timeframe. What counts as "extreme" is always measured against

that symbol's OWN character — so the readings stay meaningful whether you

trade indices, crypto, forex, metals or synthetics, on M1 or H4. No manual

threshold tuning. Load it, and it adapts.









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SMART ALERTS — including your phone 📲

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Never miss a key moment. Get notified on EXPLOSION and EXHAUSTION events

through:





● On-screen pop-up

● Sound

● PUSH NOTIFICATION to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app — the signal reaches

your phone wherever you are.





Alerts are limited to one per bar, so they stay clean and meaningful.









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HOW TO USE IT (in practice)

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1. Add BOTH indicators to the chart — the Band on price, the Oscillator

in the window below.

2. Read the STATE first:

Compression → wait / prepare Explosion → an extreme is in play

Expansion → a move is running Exhaustion → force is fading

3. Use the Band's dashboard for direction, stretch and charge; use the

Oscillator to confirm the force and catch the precise Explosion /

Exhaustion events.

4. Combine both reads for higher-confidence decisions, and always pair

the system with your own risk management.









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INPUTS — BAND

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▸ Physics Engine

· Calculation period — responsiveness of the readings

(lower = faster, higher = smoother)

· Equilibrium / rest period — the balance reference the stretch is read against

· Signal line period — sensitivity of the turn / exhaustion detection

· Bars to calculate — how much history to process

▸ Elastic Band

· Band width (multiplier) — visual width of the band

· Show directional fill — toggle the colored fill

▸ Physics Dashboard

· Show panel / Corner / X & Y margins — placement of the dashboard

· Show Elastic Band Monitor / Monitor bars — the breathing mini-view and its length

▸ Alerts

· Alert on state change / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile









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INPUTS — OSCILLATOR

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▸ Physics Engine

· Calculation period / Equilibrium-rest period / Bars to calculate — as above

▸ Display

· Signal line period — signal line & turn sensitivity

▸ Alerts

· Alert on explosion / Alert on exhaustion / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile









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GOOD TO KNOW

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● Let the indicator load enough history (a few hundred bars or more) so

every reading is fully calibrated.

● Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe.

● For the COMPLETE system, install BOTH the Band and the Oscillator —

they are two halves of one read.









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PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — trade with a clearer read of where the energy

really is: building, peaking, or fading.





▶ Get BOTH components for the full system.