External Range Liquidity MT5

External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper

Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders.

The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clear visual map to read the trend, identify profit targets, and find potential liquidity sweep zones with high precision.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Automated Market Structure Mapping: Eliminate doubt in your analysis. This indicator intelligently labels every price movement as a High (H), Low (L), Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL). This helps you to objectively confirm the market trend (uptrend/downtrend).

  • Identify External Range Liquidity Targets: Every plotted Swing High and Swing Low represents an area of External Range Liquidity, which often acts as a price magnet. Use these levels as logical reference points for setting your Take Profit.

  • Analyze Potential Sweeps & Reversals: By knowing where liquidity resides, you can easily identify when price is likely to perform a liquidity sweep (stop hunt) above a previous high or below a previous low—often an early signal for a reversal.

  • Objectivity in Analysis: Remove bias and emotion from your trading. This indicator uses consistent algorithmic logic to define market structure, giving you a clear and unambiguous view of the market.

  • Full Customization: Tailor the indicator's appearance to fit your trading style. Change the colors and label sizes for each structure type (Uptrend, Downtrend, Neutral) for maximum visibility.

--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146635


    Рекомендуем также
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Индикаторы
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments? Buy Sell Arrow Swing   MT5  is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity. This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) , allowing traders to visualize market structure, tr
    Magic Simulator
    Md Zamiul Karim
    Утилиты
    Product Name: Magic Simulator “ Find your own 'Signature Setup ” Version: 1.0 From 'I Missed It' to 'I Took It' Transform those frustrating near misses into consistent winners. Practice each setup until your reaction becomes automatic and hesitation-free. Full Product Description: Become a Confident, Disciplined Trader – Risk-Free Have you ever felt the sting of a bad trade and wished you could rewind time? Do you struggle with fear, greed, or hesitation? Ever spotted the perfect setup but mi
    Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
    Deviation Trend Profile MT5 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    Индикаторы
    Специальное предложение : ALL TOOLS , всего по $35 за каждый! Новые инструменты   будут стоить   $30   в течение   первой недели   или за   первые 3 покупки !  Канал Trading Tools на MQL5 : Присоединяйтесь к моему каналу MQL5, чтобы получать последние новости Deviation Trend Profile Scanner (DTPS) — индикатор, который определяет направление тренда, измеряет волатильность и собирает данные по нескольким символам/таймфреймам в одной таблице. Он использует настраиваемую скользящую среднюю, адаптив
    Trend Rendezvous
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend Rendezvous ищет и отображает на графике цены точки разворота. Целью, которая преследовалась при его создании, является получение сигналов которые будут давать меньше шума и быстрее реагировать на изменение цены. Индикатор Trend Rendezvous является трендовым индикатором, который используется для поиска разворотов при пробое его границ. Индикатор является его сигнальный и обладает одной интересными свойствами. Нужно принять во внимание что данный индикатор отражает экстремумы и ег
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.63 (67)
    Эксперты
    Представляю вам экспертного советника, собранного на базе моей мануальной торговой системы Algo Pumping . Я конкретно прокачал эту страту, закинул туда важные плюшки, фильтры и фишки, и теперь вывожу на рынок торгового бота, который: Лупит по продвинутому алгоритму Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Ставит ордера Stop Loss для защиты депо, Идеально подходит как для "Prop Firm Trading", так и для "Personal Trading", Работает без мартингейла и без лютого усреднения, Катает на таймфрейме М15 (позже закач
    Multi Pivot Free
    Mario
    Индикаторы
    One of the simplest Pivot Point indicator, easy to operate, and most complete for a single chart in determining    Resistance   and   Support  level lines. In single chart,  it will show R&S Level Line with 5 popular types of Pivot Point, Highest&Lowest of closing price Include the Trend and up to 3 Time Frames. Five   types   (Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark, & Fibonacci)   of popular   Pivot Points   in determining   Resistance   and   Support   levels. With just using simple button on the
    FREE
    Nova KC Trader
    Anita Monus
    Эксперты
    Nova KC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Keltner Channel — a volatility-based tool that defines dynamic upper, middle, and lower price levels to identify trend, breakout, and reversal opportunities. This EA interprets price action relative to the channel, executing trades only when movement confirms a meaningful interaction with the boundaries. Instead of reacting to every minor fluctuation, Nova KC Trader waits for structured setups: trades are taken when price respects or breaks the c
    Advanced MT5 swing Highs and Lows with extention
    Prabhu Jaishankar
    Индикаторы
    Indicator Description (MQL5 Market) Swing Structure Levels – Support & Resistance Line Indicator The Swing Structure Levels indicator automatically detects swing highs and swing lows and projects them as dynamic support and resistance lines on your chart. These levels remain extended untill we need, making it easy to identify key breakout and reversal zones. Key Features Detects swing highs and lows using candle-based logic. Draws horizontal support (green) and resistance (red) lines automa
    Sentiment Liner
    Zoltan Nemet
    Индикаторы
    Sentiment Liner This is a steroidised Daily-Weakly-Monthly high-low and open, must have indicator. With this stuff user can determine the average of (daily-weakly-montly) open levels. 4 example: if you in day mode switch the average to 5, you get the 5 day sentiment. In weakly mode turn the average to 4, than you get the 4 weak sentiment,...so on. Naturally one can us as a simple day-week-month high and low indikator. S1: high S2: low Pivot: open, Average: averager
    PrimeTrend bot
    Andrei Moldovan
    Эксперты
    PrimeTrend EURUSD EA: Intelligence at the Service of Your Trading! Have you ever wanted a trading system capable of working 24/5, making precise decisions, and minimizing risk? PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is the solution you've been searching for! Designed to dominate the EUR/USD market with advanced trend-based strategies and technical analysis, this Expert Advisor is here to revolutionize the way you trade. Why Choose PrimeTrend EURUSD EA? 1. Excellent Performance Based on a proven strategy that le
    Rule Plotter Expert
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Этот советник был разработан для тестирования и выполнения ваших стратегий, созданных внутри индикатора Rule Plotter . Как использовать: Бесплатно скачайте индикатор Rule Plotter - инструмент для создания торговых систем без знания программирования . Затем разработайте свои стратегии с помощью индикатора Rule Plotter. Наконец, выполните ваши созданные стратегии с помощью этого советника. Параметры: Strategy : Ваша торговая система, созданная внутри индикатора Rule Plotter. Lot: Торговый объем; е
    FREE
    Amazing Harmonic Pattern Mt5
    Davoud Moghaddam
    Индикаторы
    This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “GBPCHF” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Harmonic Pattern Harmonic patterns are used in technical analysis that traders use to find trend reversals. They are considered one of the most accurate technical analysis tools, as they allow traders to predict the future price movement direction and the potential trend targets. Also, unlike many other technical tools, the number of false signals
    Auto TPSL MT5
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Утилиты
    Buy 1 Get 1 Free Key Benefits of Using Auto TPSL (Take Profit / Stop Loss) "Auto TPSL" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically manage Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for your orders in MetaTrader. This offers significant advantages for traders: Saves Time and Reduces Workload: You don't need to manually set TP/SL for every order. The EA will handle it automatically as soon as an order is opened. Consistency in Risk Management: Helps you maintain discipline in setting profit tar
    FREE
    Ai Prediction MT5
    Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
    Библиотеки
    A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
    Easy Breakout MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.6 (5)
    Индикаторы
    After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
    VWAP indicator for MT5
    Renaud Herve Francois Candel
    Индикаторы
    Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
    Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
    Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
    Индикаторы
    Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
    WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
    MarketMagnet
    Kelly Adediran Raymond
    Индикаторы
    Готовы ли вы выйти на новый уровень в своем торговом путешествии? Не ищите ничего, кроме MarketMagnet, этого новаторского индикатора, разработанного, чтобы стимулировать ваш торговый успех с волнением и точностью. Основанный на слиянии Momentum и CCI (индекс товарного канала), MarketMagnet предоставляет трейдерам окончательный инструмент для определения направления и цен входа для широкого спектра рекомендуемых валютных пар и инструментов. Если вы новичок, трейдер среднего уровня, у которого ес
    TrendMaestro5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Индикаторы
    note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
    Keltner Channels Modern
    Thiago Pereira Pinho
    Индикаторы
    The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing. Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Opt
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    Индикаторы
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.87 (15)
    Эксперты
    Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
    FREE
    StrikeZone ATR
    Park Geonwoo
    Индикаторы
    StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading. It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones. Key Features TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels) Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones Color-coded b
    FREE
    Key Levels of Support and Resistance MT5
    Pavel Verveyko
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор отображает на графике ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Важность уровней заключается в том, что при их прохождении цена может развернуться или усилить движение; так как уровни формируются в следствии естественной реакции участников рынка на движение цены, в зависимости от того, какие позиции они заняли или не успели занять. Психология возникновения уровней: всегда есть те, кто купил, продал, не решился войти или рано вышел. Если цена отбивается от уровня поддержки и идёт вверх
    Trade AST Pro
    Pablo Luis Prieto Navarro
    Утилиты
    Boost Your Trading with the Trade AST PRO Imagine having a   personal trading assistant   that transforms how you trade. With our EA, success is just one click away:   Drag & Drop Smart Setup Place entry, SL and TP by simply dragging lines on the chart Automatic real-time risk and volume calculations Instant adaptation to every market move   Lightning-Fast Execution Direct BUY/SELL buttons on the chart MARKET mode for instant entry PENDING mode for planned trades   Auto Mobile Mirror Co
    FREE
    Dynamic AI Trend Analyzer
    Jung Hun Lee
    Индикаторы
    Promotion is over.  Price is $30n after 5 purchase price will be $49. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY HOW TO USE IT Dynamic AI Trend Analyzer is Key Changer for your trading! Automatically Capture Multi-time Frame Trend Shows the Market Regime/Bias with confluence % Recognize current trend strength Advanced S/R and BB with Volume Profile Combined as 1 Channel Indicator itself keep improving through advanced learning system The indicator is non-repainting What is Adaptive Learning? Collect Real-time Dat
    HTF Vision
    Nindita Giwangkara
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Mult
    FREE
    Visual Trend Reversals
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Индикаторы
    Visual Trend Reversals — профессиональный индикатор разворотов тренда для MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals — это современный и эффективный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для своевременного выявления точек разворота тренда и анализа рыночной ситуации на любом инструменте: форекс, криптовалюта, акции, индексы и товарные рынки. Индикатор оптимизирован для повышения качества входа в сделку, минимизации ложных сигналов и максимальной наглядности для трейдеров любого уровня по
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Индикаторы
    Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Индикаторы
    Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Индикаторы
    АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (32)
    Индикаторы
    Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Индикаторы
    ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Индикаторы
    Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Индикаторы
    FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.31 (26)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    Индикаторы
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Индикаторы
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Индикаторы
    IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Индикаторы
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.82 (22)
    Индикаторы
    Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Индикаторы
    FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
    Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
    Franck Martin
    4.69 (13)
    Индикаторы
    Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Индикаторы
    TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (17)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
    Другие продукты этого автора
    CandleTimer Countdown MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
    FREE
    Change In State Delivery MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
    HTF Candle Plus MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
    CandleTimer Countdown MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
    FREE
    Custom Candle Mt5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
    FREE
    Change In State Delivery MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
    ICT Time Cycle
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional
    Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
    Order Block Plus MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
    Order Block Plus FVG MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
    Custom Candle
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
    FREE
    Draw On Liquidity MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
    External Range Liquidity MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
    Classic Support Resistance
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
    Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
    ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
    Draw On Liquidity MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
    Classic Support Resistance MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
    ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
    HTF Candle Plus MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв