MySNR Support and Resistance MT5

MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action Indicator

Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone?

Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones, MySNR & OCL Combined is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective Malaysia Support and Resistance technique, this indicator brings unparalleled precision to your Breakout & Retest strategies.

Discounted Price $50 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Projection: See the bigger picture without switching charts. Easily project major Higher Timeframe (HTF) support and resistance lines directly onto your lower timeframe execution charts for high-probability setups.

  • Pinpoint SNR & Role Reversal Detection: Automatically identifies major market structure shifts. The indicator plots exact single-price lines and dynamically labels crucial Resistance Becomes Support (RBS) and Support Becomes Resistance (SBR) zones.

  • OCL & OCL Break Mastery: Take the guesswork out of candlestick logic. The tool instantly detects Open Close Line (OCL) Buy/Sell zones and features a strict 3-candle filter to isolate highly probable OCL Break setups.

  • Auto Quasimodo (QM) Tracker: Finding valid QM structures manually can be tricky. This indicator automatically tracks price breaks (maximum 2 body breaks) and highlights potential QM Levels, preparing you for sniper reversal entries.

  • Exclusive "Fresh Levels" Filter: Want to focus only on the highest-probability setups? The indicator tracks market touches, drawing solid lines for fresh zones and dotted lines for mitigated/taken zones. Turn on the Show Only Fresh parameter to instantly clean your chart of exhausted levels.

  • Highly Customizable Display: Keep your charts professional. Personalize colors, adjust line width, and extend lines into the future (chart shift) for perfect visual planning.

Advantages of Using MySNR & OCL Combined:

  • Laser-Focused Execution: Replace wide, confusing zones with single-price precision for exact entry and stop-loss placement.

  • Clutter-Free Charting: Automate your technical analysis so you can focus entirely on price action execution and risk management.

  • Save Time & Reduce Emotion: Systematically identify exact important price levels without second-guessing yourself or manually redrawing charts every day.

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: Highly effective across all timeframes. Use Daily/H4/H1 to filter major structural levels, and project them onto M15/M5 for exact entry triggers.

  • Instruments: Works flawlessly on Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MetaTrader 5.

  • Strategies: Perfect for Malaysia SNR logic, Breakout & Retest, QM reversals, and precision Supply/Demand mapping.

Upgrade your charting precision today. Let MySNR do the hard work so you can focus on pulling the trigger at the exact right price.


ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175064


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


Рекомендуем также
Smart ATR Grid Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SMART ATR GRID PRO++ – Adaptive Grid Intelligence Suite is a next-generation, institutional-grade grid trading indicator engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and comprehensive market structure analysis. By seamlessly integrating   Adaptive Volatility Grid System ,   KAMA Candle Trend Filtering ,   Multi-Factor Trend Detection (ADX + EMA20/50) ,   Dynamic Heatmap Zone Engine , and   Real-Time Market Regime Classification , this indicator delivers a complete decision-making
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance
Mohamed Emad
Индикаторы
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed for traders who want to trade lower timeframes with higher timeframe accuracy. When your mouse cursor is on a line you can easily see fractal describtion and index of fractal candle  and timeframe of that fractal candle.  This indicator automatically detects H1 and D1 fractal levels and draws clean horizontal support and resistance lines on any lower timeframe chart (M1, M5, M15, M30). Now you can see where the
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор DYJ BoS автоматически определяет и отмечает основные элементы изменений структуры рынка, включая: Прорыв структуры (BoS): обнаруживается, когда цена совершает значительное движение, прорывая предыдущую точку структуры. Он отмечает возможные линии восходящего тренда и линии нисходящего тренда (UP & DN, то есть непрерывные новые максимумы и новые минимумы), и как только цена пробивает эти линии, он отмечает красные (МЕДВЕДЬ) и зеленые (БЫЧЬИ) стрелки. BoS обычно происходит, когда цен
Adaptive Trend Lines
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.76 (25)
Индикаторы
This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market.  It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th
FREE
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Точный моментный трейдинг для BTCUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — BTC Trend Scalper MT5, интеллектуальный советник для торговли Биткоином, созданный для захвата импульсных движений с дисциплинированным управлением рисками. Я   не   мартингейл. Я   не   сеточная система. Я   не   робот-игроман. Я — скальпер, следующий за трендом, созданный специально для трейдеров, которые понимают, что сохранение капитала важнее погони за каждым ценовым движением. Моя сп
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Индикаторы
Russian Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator — это мульти-таймфрейм инструмент технического анализа для MetaTrader 5. Индикатор использует анализ рыночной структуры на основе EMA совместно с мониторингом импульса, инструментами выравнивания тренда и настраиваемыми функциями фильтрации. Система разработана для помощи в анализе графиков на нескольких таймфреймах. Функции Анализ тренда EMA Индикатор использует EMA-расчёты для отображения структуры тренда и направления движения
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
Market Shift Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Market Shift Levels This indicator detects trend shifts and visualizes key market structure turning points using Hull Moving Average logic. It highlights potential areas of support and resistance where price is likely to react, empowering traders to spot early trend transitions. Market Shift Levels   are horizontal zones that mark the moment of a directional change in market behavior. These shifts are based on crossovers between two smoothed Hull Moving Averages (HMA), allowing the indicator
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Концепция спроса и предложения с возвратом к среднему значению Концепция торговли по спросу и предложению полагается на несовпадение объемов покупок и продаж на финансовых рынках. Для обычных трейдеров зоны спроса и предложения служат точками разворота. При рассмотрении первоначальной концепции было обнаружено, что первоначальная торговля по спросу и предложению может выполняться лучше на периоде возврата к среднему значению, а не на периоде тренда. Для демонстрации этой концепции, чтобы какая-л
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Support & Resistance - это модификация стандартного индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Индикатор работает на любых временных интервалах. Он отображает на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления и позволяет установить уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (их точные числовые значения вы можете узнать, наведя на уровни указатель мышки). Синие пунктирные линии - уровни поддержки. Красные пунктирные линии - уровни сопротивления. По желанию вы можете изменить вид и цвет этих линий. Если цена п
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Fibonacci Trend Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBONACCI TREND Pro Smart Market Structure + Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Dashboard The   FiboSuper   indicator is an advanced trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that blends three core methodologies of technical analysis:   Trend Following (EMA & SuperTrend) ,   Market Structure (ZigZag & Auto-Fibonacci) , and   Multi-Timeframe Confluence (Live Dashboard) . 1. On-Chart Components SuperTrend Line (Blue / Orange Dots): Blue Dots (Up Trend):   Indicates a   Bullish   market environment. Focus s
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Гармонические паттерны - это характерные движения цены в соответствии с уровнями Фибоначчи, которые статистически предшествуют разворотам цены. Данный индикатор распознает 26 классических и неклассических гармонических паттернов : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab Anti Deep Crab Anti Shark Anti Altern
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
Initial Balance Breakout
Shavkat Ilxomov
Индикаторы
**Initial Balance Breakout** Профессиональный индикатор для отображения зон Initial Balance (IB) трёх основных торговых сессий: Азиатской, Лондонской и Американской. Индикатор автоматически рисует: - High и Low Initial Balance для каждой сессии - Опциональную заливку зоны IB - Линии продления сессии (до начала следующей) - Уровни Фибоначчи (100%, 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, 361.8%, 423.6%) - Уровень 50% от диапазона IB (часто используется как Stop Loss) **Возможности:** - Чёткая визуализация зон Init
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Индикаторы
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
Другие продукты этого автора
VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
Эксперты
Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA
Robby Suhendrawan
Эксперты
EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine) Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $250,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $500. WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginnin
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Утилиты
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Quasimodo Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker Discounted   Price   $35  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps. How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this
Фильтр:
pete080368
1184
pete080368 2026.07.22 11:52 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Robby Suhendrawan
10879
Ответ разработчика Robby Suhendrawan 2026.07.22 12:52
Wow, congratulations on finding what you were looking for. Best of luck with your trading, and thank you for providing a review and feedback.
Ответ на отзыв