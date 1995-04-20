Draw On Liquidity MT4

Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones

Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error.

The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.

Key Features

  • Automatic PDHL & PWHL Plotting – Instantly displays the previous day’s and week’s highs/lows with precision.

  • Liquidity Zone Visualization – Clearly see where liquidity pools are likely to be targeted by price.

  • Session Kill Zones – Mark the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with customizable times to focus on the most active trading hours.

  • Fully Customizable – Adjust colors, line styles, thickness, and labels to match your preferred chart setup.

  • Clean & User-Friendly – All inputs are logically grouped for quick setup without chart clutter.

How It Helps You

  • Save time by removing the need for manual line drawing.

  • Anticipate price movements around key liquidity levels.

  • Focus on the most relevant sessions for trading opportunities.

  • Maintain a professional and structured chart layout.

Input Parameters

  • Show/Hide Previous Daily & Weekly High/Low

  • Adjustable line styles, widths, and colors

  • Customizable text labels (color & size)

  • Session markers with start/end times (Tokyo, London, New York)

  • Days to display past sessions


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146619


    Рекомендуем также
    King Binary Magnet Indicator
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    Индикаторы
    This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
    Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
    Samil Bozuyuk
    Индикаторы
    The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Индикаторы
    Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
    TrendMaster MT4
    Giacomo Donati
    Индикаторы
    How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
    ACB Breakout Arrows
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.15 (34)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
    Nice Stable Arrow
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Индикаторы
    Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
    Limitless MT4
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Индикаторы
    Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Индикаторы
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
    Wartono
    Индикаторы
    SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
    Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
    Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
    Индикаторы
    Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
    True Magic Oscillator
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Индикаторы
    The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
    BB Reversal Arrows
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Индикаторы
    Техническая торговая система "BB Reversal Arrows" разработана с целью прогнозирования реверсных точек для принятия торговых решений. Текущая рыночная ситуация анализируется индикатором и структурируется под несколько критериев:  Ожидание разворотных моментов, потенциальные разворотные точки, сигналы покупки и продажи. Индикатор не содержит лишнюю информацию, имеет визуальный понятный интерфейс, позволяя трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения. Все стрелки появляются по закрытию свечи, без пере
    Binary Scanner PRO
    Roman Kucher
    Индикаторы
    Новейший индикатор для бинарных опционов. Индикатор ищет крупные рыночные развороты и дает готовые сигналы на несколько свечей вперед. Индикатор также работает на Forex, но изначально был разработан для бинарных опционов. После появления стрелки вы получаете уведомление по электронной почте, уведомление PUSH на телефон или алерт на терминале. Сигналы появляются в начале нового бара. Таймфрейм 1 час. Срок экспирации 2 свечи. Более 75% сигналов закрыты в плюс. Индикатор не перерисовывается, и стре
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    «Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Индикаторы
    Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
    Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
    Mykola Khandus
    Индикаторы
    Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
    Alpha Trend Spotter PA
    Andy Ismail
    Индикаторы
    Это дополнение к индикатору Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS): https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/8590 Индикатор анализирует ценовое действие. Используйте его каждый день для поиска сильнейшего тренда, когда индикатор ATS показывает четкий бычий или медвежий тренд. Работает на таймфреймах: M5, H1, H4, D1. Подходит также для работы на бинарных опционах, выдает 5-минутные сигналы. Как использовать: Красная стрелка - сигнал на продажу. Зеленая стрелка - сигнал на покупку.
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Индекс силы с динамическими зонами перепроданности/перекупленности" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индекс силы - один из лучших индикаторов, объединяющий данные о цене и объеме в одно значение. - Он отлично подходит для сделок на продажу из динамической зоны перекупленности и сделок на покупку из динамической зоны перепроданности. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для торговли по импульсу в направлении тренда. - Динамическая зона перекупленности - выше желтой линии. - Дина
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend PA для определения тренда использует  Price Action  и собственный алгоритм фильтрации. Такой подход помогает точно определять точки входа и текущий тренд на любом таймфрейме. Индикатор использует собственный алгоритм анализа изменения цены и Price Action. Что дает Вам преимущество без задержек распознать новый зарождающийся тренд с меньшим количеством ложных срабатываний. Условия фильтрации тренда можно подобрать в настройках индивидуально под Ваш стиль торговли. Индикатор отмеча
    HC ARROW
    Cuong Pham
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор показывает сигналы на покупку/продажу и не перерисовывается. Продукт работает на всех парах. Наиболее подходящие – GBPUSD, XAUUSD и EURUSD. Самые оптимальные таймфреймы – H1 и H4. Вы можете менять параметры на вкладке входных параметров для получения лучших сигналов и торговых результатов на каждой паре. Вы можете включать/отключать алерты при появлении сигналов. Индикатор прост в использовании. Параметры barstrip & Sensitive: количество баров для поиска ценовых максимумов и минимумов
    Swing Master Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
    Rattling Signal Point
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Индикаторы
    This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
    Wolfe Wave Scanner
    Jalitha K Johny
    4.5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
    King of Forex Trend Cloud
    Elias Mtwenge
    Индикаторы
    The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор был создан для агрессивного скальпинга и быстрых входов в бинарных опционах , генерируя сигналы на каждой свече , чтобы вы всегда точно знали, что происходит. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Happy Scalping: MQL5 Не перерисовывается : сигнал на текущей свече формируется в РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ , то есть он может изменяться, пока свеча ещё формируется, в зависимости от того, растет ли цена или падает по сравнению с закрытием предыдущей свечи. Но как только свеча закрывается , цвет сигнала фик
    Happy Trend Arrow
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Индикаторы
    This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
    MovingFlatBreakout
    Stanislav Korotky
    Индикаторы
    Данный индикатор следит за рынком в поисках состояния флета и последующего его прорыва. Флет определяется как заданное количество последовательных баров, на которых цена колеблется в небольшом диапазоне. Если один из следующих баров закрывается вне диапазона, индикатор сигнализирует прорыв. Индикатор выводит 3 линии: синяя - верхняя граница диапазона флета И последующая зона контроля прорыва; красная - нижняя граница диапазона флета И последующая зона контроля прорыва; желтая - центр диапазона ф
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
    Super Trend Double Pro
    Pierce Vallieres
    Индикаторы
    Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
    Chart Patterns Analyser
    Sami Chebbi
    5 (4)
    Индикаторы
    Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    Индикаторы
    Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Индикаторы
    Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Индикаторы
    M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Индикаторы
    FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Индикаторы
    В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Индикаторы
    Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    Индикаторы
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Индикаторы
    Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
    Market Structure Patterns MT4
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (17)
    Индикаторы
    Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Индикаторы
    RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (29)
    Индикаторы
    PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.62 (37)
    Индикаторы
    FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Индикаторы
    Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Индикаторы
    Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (34)
    Индикаторы
    Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
    Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
    LEE SAMSON
    Индикаторы
    Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
    WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
    Другие продукты этого автора
    CandleTimer Countdown MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
    FREE
    Change In State Delivery MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
    HTF Candle Plus MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
    CandleTimer Countdown MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
    FREE
    Custom Candle Mt5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
    FREE
    Change In State Delivery MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
    ICT Time Cycle
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional
    Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
    Order Block Plus MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
    Order Block Plus FVG MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
    Custom Candle
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
    FREE
    External Range Liquidity MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
    External Range Liquidity MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
    Classic Support Resistance
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
    Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
    ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
    Draw On Liquidity MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
    Classic Support Resistance MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
    ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
    HTF Candle Plus MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Индикаторы
    HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв