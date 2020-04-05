AI Mean Reversion

AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines

The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean.

Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It consults real AI language models — OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek — to analyze market conditions, validate trade signals, and dynamically manage open positions. The built-in neural network learns from every closed trade, continuously improving its prediction accuracy over time.

Parameter Value
Symbols AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Timeframe M15
Broker Any ECN broker with raw spreads
Recommended Brokers IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Vantage, FP Markets
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Starting Balance $200 minimum — $1,000+ recommended
VPS Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
Settings Default, or use the provided set files

Key Features

Multi-AI Signal Consensus — Queries up to four AI providers simultaneously and combines their signals using First, Majority, or Unanimous consensus modes for higher-quality trade decisions.

Self-Learning Neural Network — An 8-input, 6-hidden-node neural network trains on historical price data and updates itself after every closed trade through online learning. It gets smarter the longer it runs.

True Mean Reversion Logic — Targets correlated Commonwealth pairs that historically revert to equilibrium after extreme deviations. Every entry requires RSI exhaustion, EMA deviation, and AI or NN confirmation.

AI Position Management (APM) — Optionally lets AI monitor and adjust open positions in real time — tightening take-profits, widening stop losses, or flagging early exits as market conditions change.

Sacred Phi Position Management — A Fibonacci-based partial-close system that locks in profits at 38.2%, 61.8%, and 100% of the target distance, with automatic breakeven activation.

Intelligent Filters — ATR-percentile volatility filter, live economic-calendar news filter, session and rollover filters, spread guard, and directional currency-exposure limits work together to keep only the cleanest setups.

Gain Staging and Safety Controls — Daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit targets automatically pause trading once reached. A master stop loss with a configurable drawdown threshold protects your account at all times.

Fully Transparent Dashboard — A real-time panel showing per-symbol AI signals, neural network predictions, API connection status, news blocks, spread, drawdown, win rate, floating P/L, and trading session status.

The AI Providers

OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini) An industry-leading language model with optional web-search grounding for real-time market awareness. Queries the latest price data and returns structured BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals with confidence scores.

Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-4-6) An advanced reasoning model known for careful, nuanced analysis. Provides an independent second opinion on every trade setup, helping reduce false signals.

Google Gemini (gemini-2.0-flash) A fast, efficient model from Google. Lightweight queries with strong analytical output — ideal for high-frequency signal updates without excessive API costs.

DeepSeek A cost-effective provider with strong quantitative reasoning. A good option for traders who want AI signal confirmation at a lower API cost.

All four providers can run simultaneously. You choose how many to enable and what consensus level is required before a trade is placed.

The Neural Network

The built-in neural network uses 8 market inputs — including RSI, EMA deviation, ATR, spread, and price momentum — to generate an independent BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signal. It trains automatically on startup using 200 bars of historical data and retrains monthly. After every closed trade, it performs an online weight update to learn from real outcomes. Weights are saved to file and persist across EA restarts.

Sacred Phi — Fibonacci Position Management

Sacred Phi is a structured partial-close system based on Fibonacci ratios. When a position reaches 38.2% of its target distance, a configurable portion is closed and breakeven is activated. At 61.8%, a second partial close locks in more profit. The remaining position runs to full target or is trailed. An optional recovery mechanism can open a scaled-down position when a trade moves significantly against the primary entry, limited by a configurable maximum recovery count.

Key Features

Multi-AI Architecture — Connect up to four AI providers simultaneously. Configure consensus mode — First Signal, Majority Vote, or Unanimous — to control how strictly signals are filtered before execution.

Neural Network Engine — Self-initializing, self-training, and self-updating. Runs in parallel with AI signals, and can operate independently when no AI keys are configured — so the EA is fully functional even without any API subscriptions.

Professional Risk Management — Fixed lot, percentage-based risk, or dynamic balance-scaled lot sizing. Sacred Phi partial closes with breakeven. Configurable master stop loss with close-all or pause-trading modes. Margin-level protection. Gain-staging targets at daily, weekly, monthly, and total levels.

Intelligent Market Filters — Live economic-calendar news filter with configurable lead and lag times. ATR calm-percentile filter to avoid high-volatility conditions. Session and rollover time controls. Spread guard. Directional currency-exposure limiter to prevent overexposure in any single currency direction.

AI Position Management — When enabled, APM periodically queries your chosen AI provider to review open positions and recommend hold, tighten TP, widen SL, or close — giving your positions intelligent, adaptive management.

Modern Real-Time Dashboard — Full-panel overlay showing mode status, leverage, balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, win rate, open positions, neural network status, news filter status, all API connection states, and per-symbol AI signals, NN signals, spread, ATR percentile, and news events.

Performance and Reliability — Lightweight and VPS-ready. Dashboard auto-disables during strategy-tester optimization for maximum backtest speed. Full MT5 journal logging. Compatible with all MT5 brokers. WebRequest URL whitelist guidance provided on startup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to pay for AI API keys? A: Each AI provider has its own pricing. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and DeepSeek all offer pay-as-you-go billing. API costs for this EA's usage pattern are typically low — a few dollars per month at most. The EA also works fully without any AI keys, using the neural network alone.

Q: What symbols does this EA trade? A: It's optimized for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on M15. These three pairs are correlated Commonwealth currencies that exhibit strong mean-reversion characteristics. You can adjust the symbol list to add or remove pairs.

Q: Can I run it without AI API keys? A: Yes. The neural network operates completely independently and provides its own BUY, SELL, and NEUTRAL signals. If no AI keys are configured, the EA falls back to its built-in technical logic using RSI and EMA deviation.

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging? A: No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss. The optional recovery feature opens a single scaled-down position and is strictly limited by the maximum recovery count you configure.

Q: What account balance do I need? A: $500 minimum. $1,000+ is recommended for comfortable risk management at 0.2% risk per trade. The dynamic lot-sizing option automatically scales position size with your balance.

Q: What's the recommended risk per trade? A: 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade. These are correlated pairs, and multiple positions can be open simultaneously, so conservative sizing is strongly recommended.

Q: MT4 or MT5? A: MT5 only. WebRequest functionality is required for AI API calls.

Q: Are updates included? A: Yes — lifetime updates included. Click the Update button on the MQL5 product page.

Q: How many accounts can I use it on? A: Up to 20 activations across multiple accounts.

Q: Do you provide support? A: Yes. Full support is included — setup assistance, API key configuration help, optimization guidance, and remote sessions via Zoom, AnyDesk, or TeamViewer.

Q: What makes this EA unique? A: This is one of the few EAs on the MQL5 Market that genuinely integrates live AI language model APIs into its trading decisions — not just as a marketing claim, but as a real, configurable, multi-provider system with consensus voting, confidence thresholds, and AI-driven position management. Combined with a self-learning neural network, this EA improves the longer it trades.

Important Reminders

  • Add the following URLs to your MT5 WebRequest allowed list before running: api.openai.com , api.anthropic.com , generativelanguage.googleapis.com , api.deepseek.com , nfs.faireconomy.media
  • Risk 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade
  • Enable "Use Fixed Lot" at 0.01 for initial testing on demo or prop accounts
  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live
  • Monthly neural network retraining is enabled by default — keep the EA running continuously for best results
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Forward testing on a demo account is always the best first step

Risk Disclosure

Trading results vary between users due to factors beyond the EA's control, including internet speed, latency, AI API response times, broker execution quality, server location, spread, slippage, and market conditions. AI signals are probabilistic and do not guarantee profitable outcomes. The neural network's performance depends on the quality and quantity of historical data available through your broker's feed.

All settings provided are based on personal testing and experience only and are not a guarantee of consistent profits or future returns. Market behavior is dynamic, and what performs well in one phase may differ in another. You're encouraged to backtest, forward-test, and optimize settings to match your broker, risk tolerance, and trading style.

This EA is built on a strong technical foundation — robust AI integration, risk-aware mechanics, and sound mean-reversion principles. It's designed to supplement your trading, not replace proper risk management, discipline, or continuous learning. Used responsibly and with realistic expectations, it can serve as a valuable long-term trading tool.

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and isn't suitable for all investors. Past performance — including backtest results, forward-test results, or live trading history — doesn't indicate future results and doesn't guarantee any specific outcome.

Automated trading systems, including this Expert Advisor, can suffer unexpected losses due to market gaps, broker execution issues, slippage, AI API failures or delays, connectivity issues, or sudden changes in market conditions outside the parameters the system was designed for. AI-generated signals aren't financial advice and carry no guarantee of accuracy.

Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live, and always apply risk settings appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance. The developer isn't a licensed financial advisor, and nothing here constitutes financial advice or a recommendation to trade any specific instrument. You're solely responsible for your own trading decisions and financial outcomes.

Always trade responsibly. Protect your capital.

Questions? Message me directly here on MQL5 or via Telegram — I respond to every message.

Рекомендуем также
Aurum Scalper Pro
Nicolae Carp
Эксперты
AURUM SCALPER PRO — Where Precision Meets Gold Not every market deserves your capital. Aurum Scalper Pro knows the difference. Built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, this Expert Advisor combines a multi-layer trend detection engine with an intelligent range filter — so it trades when the market is moving, and steps aside when it isn't. ️ HOW IT WORKS Aurum Scalper Pro uses a 6-EMA ribbon (EMA 8 through 89) to identify
FREE
FVG Trend Expert by Moroz
Aleksey Moroz
Эксперты
FVG Trend Expert by Moroz — торговый советник для MetaTrader 5. Разработан для трендовой торговли по структуре рынка: зоны дисбаланса (FVG) на младших таймфреймах после взаимодействия цены с опорными уровнями на старших периодах. Основной сценарий — XAUUSD и другие инструменты с выраженным трендом. Советник рассчитан на счёт с режимом хеджирования. О чём этот советник FVG Trend Expert не ищет «сигнал на каждой свече». Он ждёт согласованную картину: якорная зона на старшем таймфрейме, подтвержден
ApexVol Grid EA
TECHAURORA - FZCO
5 (1)
Эксперты
ATTENTION This is NOT a normal Grid / Martingale EA. Here are the setfiles: https://mega.nz/folder/fQF0hbRR#oIvhJcOVZXGRZMLYHr9_vw ApexVol Grid EA is a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5. It is built on a volatility-filtered grid trading system and operates using dynamic moving average channels. The EA is designed to detect optimal entry zones during stable market conditions and execute trades in both directions based on predefined grid levels. The first 5 copies are availa
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Эксперты
«Pound Pulse» — это робот, который я разработал для торговли парой GBP/USD на 30-минутном графике. Это «реальная» стратегия, которая действительно имеет преимущество на рынке. Стратегия сочетает чистое ценовое действие с сигналами от индикаторов RSI и MACD. Этот робот идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильную прибыль, не рискуя потерять счет. НИКАКОГО мартингейла НИКАКОГО добавления к убыточным сделкам Только надежная торговля Коэффициент прибыли составляет 1.91, а коэфф
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Эксперты
track record of myfxbook : Сделайте бэктест на счёте с raw-spread, и вы увидите впечатляющие результаты. Обзор торгового советника (EA): Этот экспертный советник специально оптимизирован для торговли на XAUUSD (золото против доллара США) , с наилучшими результатами на таймфрейме H1 , а также на H4 как надёжной альтернативе. Его производительность точно настроена под уникальную волатильность и структуру рынка золота. Мы не продаём вам мечту о быстром обогащении. Мы предлагаем вам мощный и
True Spikes EA
Gloria Sarpong
Эксперты
TRUE SPIKES EA  NB: Join the channel for more setfiles and more update on products. Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/automated_TLabs   True Spikes EA is an automated MT5 trading robot built to capture high-probability spike moves on synthetic volatility markets.   It is optimized for:   - Boom indices   - Crash indices   - Weltrade indices (broker symbol availability/naming may vary) To purchase source code of this expert advisor contact:  Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com Telegram Channel: 
FREE
Gold XIII
Malik Korrich
Эксперты
Gold XIII EA is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system. Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum w
Art of Scalper
Rene Taborete Repunte
Эксперты
Art of Scalper — это полностью автоматический советник, который торгует точно и полагается на разворот цены. Советник торгует с использованием рыночных ордеров и использует усреднение по времени для повышения производительности. Этот советник лучше всего работает на XAUUSD, GOLD, а также будет работать на AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF и, вероятно, на многих других. VPS рекомендуется при торговле по этой системе и совместим с любым брокером. Проверьте результаты тестирования и оптимизир
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Эксперты
Советник Ace Scalper работает на парах GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF. Рабочий таймфрейм М5. В основе стратегии поиск ценовых флуктуаций в спокойный период азиатской сессии. В это период, как правило, нет сильных непредсказуемых ценовых движений, что позволяет вести относительно безопасный скальпинг, при этом средняя продолжительность сделки составляет 1 час. Используется близкий Stop Loss, который обеспечивает защиту депозита в случае неблагоприятного развития ситуации на рынке. Советник не исп
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Эксперты
MultiWay EA — это умная и эффективная автоматическая торговая система, основанная на мощной стратегии возврата к среднему. Благодаря широкой диверсификации по девяти коррелированным (и даже некоторым обычно «трендовым») валютным парам — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP и GBPCAD — советник фиксирует возвраты цены к среднему после сильных  направленных импульсов. После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить полные инструкции по установке.
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
Эксперты
NEXUS FLOW X — Эксперт-советник для скальпинга XAUUSD (MT5) NEXUS FLOW X — это специализированный скальпирующий EA для золота (XAUUSD), созданный для захвата краткосрочных импульсных движений по чётким, правил-ориентированным условиям. Он сочетает фильтрацию тренда с таймированными импульсными триггерами и предлагает гибкие варианты управления капиталом, чтобы трейдер мог тестировать различные профили риска в Strategy Tester. Рекомендуемый брокер: IC Markets — Raw Spread Основная торговая логика
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Раскройте весь потенциал своих инвестиций на Форекс с помощью советника Finvesting, вашего надежного союзника в мире торговли валютой. Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для увеличения ваших инвестиций в Форекс и поможет вам с уверенностью достичь своих финансовых целей. Живое выступление: Finvesting EA имеет успешный опыт стабильной торговли. Реальный счет Живое выступление MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1715664 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Откройте для себя по
Aurum Prime EA MT5
Riza Shazreen Bin Baharin
Эксперты
AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control. Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management. Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, con
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Cleetah EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированная трендовая торговая система, разработанная специально для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M15. Это полный торговый цикл: автоматическое определение потенциального тренда, расчёт позиции, вход в сделку, выход из сделки и надёжный контроль рисков. По завершении каждой волны тренда кривая доходности плавно переходит на новую ступень. Разумеется, высота ступени зависит от силы тренда. Требования и рекомендации Инструмент: XAUUSD (Gold) Таймфрейм: M15 (
Circinus MT5
Kulanan Chavalparit
Эксперты
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for   EURUSD   pair. Backtesting showed more than   220% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 100 USD   and   initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than   130% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 1,000 USD   and   initial Lot 0.1   (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  130% profits  in 12 months for    initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0   (TP_money =100) C
OracleTrading
Ilia Makar
Эксперты
Oracle Trading — профессиональная мульти-стратегическая торговая система для MetaTrader 5 Oracle Trading — это мощная торговая система, построенная на принципе confluence . Вместо того чтобы генерировать сигналы по одному индикатору или паттерну, система одновременно анализирует рынок по нескольким независимым методикам и показывает только те setups, где наблюдается высокая степень согласованности сигналов. Это позволяет трейдеру получать не просто точки входа, а качественные, высоко-вероятностн
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Эксперты
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
Patient Monarch
Jasper Lagasca
Эксперты
PATIENT MONARCH EA v2.10 — Smart Grid Trading with Multi-Layer Protection by Jasper Clark Lagasca OVERVIEW Patient Monarch is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary mean-reversion entry system combined with 10 built-in drawdown protection layers. Unlike aggressive grid EAs that blow accounts, Patient Monarch is designed with patience at its core — it waits for high-pr
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
Эксперты
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Gold OmniNexus AI
Robert Ciechonski
Эксперты
Gold OmniNexus AI (SMC & Multi-Strategy Portfolio with Embedded ML) Gold OmniNexus AI is the next-generation evolution of the proven Gold OmniNexus system — a fully automated, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that now integrates built-in machine learning models directly into its trading logic. All three strategy engines are enhanced by dedicated LightGBM-powered AI filters trained on proprietary historical trading data. These models evaluate every signal in real time, rejecting lo
QRC SuperTrend EA
Bero Abdullah Skaf
Эксперты
QRC SuperTrend EA — Micro Account Optimised | Quantum Rise Capital The QRC SuperTrend EA is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built for traders who demand institutional-grade risk control on micro and standard accounts alike. Developed by Quantum Rise Capital, it combines a native SuperTrend engine with ATR-adaptive position management, multi-layer drawdown protection, and an intelligent equity tier scaling system ,all in a single, plug-and-play Expert Advisor. How It Works The E
FREE
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Эксперты
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
Leviatan XRP
Jose Lopez Garcia Munoz
Эксперты
LEVIATAN XRP - Advanced Trading Expert Advisor   PRODUCT DESCRIPTION LEVIATAN XRP   is a next-generation algorithmic trading system   developed with artificial intelligence , specifically designed for strategic sell operations based on the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator. This EA represents the   evolution of automated trading , combining precise technical analysis with intelligent risk management.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Technology Developed with AI   for parameter opt
Go it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend — это Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, основанный на подтверждении тренда Heiken Ashi на старшем таймфрейме и триггерной логике M15 с использованием объема. EA использует направление Heiken Ashi на H4 как основной фильтр тренда, а на M15 проверяет OBV, активность объема, структуру свечи, ATR, ADX, спред и торговое время. Советник предназначен для входа только тогда, когда направление старшего таймфрейма и условия триггера на младшем таймфрейме совпадают. Обзор
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Эксперты
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Другие продукты этого автора
Straddle AI MT5
Jestoni Santiago
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
FastScalp Gold
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Эксперты
FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork. Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressiv
M1 Legendary Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Индикаторы
M1 Legendary Scalper is a precision momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for scalpers and short-term traders who need fast, clear, and reliable signals without second-guessing the chart. It pinpoints high-probability reversal points at overbought and oversold extremes and delivers every signal directly on the price chart — as an arrow on the candle itself — so you always know exactly when and where to act. Every signal fires in two places simultaneously: a buy or sell arrow on the price ch
FREE
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
FREE
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Эксперты
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
AI Gold Neuron
Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
AI Gold Neuron | Autonomous Gold Trading Intelligence | XAUUSD AI Gold Neuron is a fully autonomous trading system built exclusively for gold. It analyzes the market, decides when to trade, manages every position from open to close, and protects your account during difficult conditions — all without you needing to do a thing. No complicated settings. No constant monitoring. No emotional decisions.  Setting Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M10 Lot Size 0.02 (adjust to your account) Minimum Balance
PowerHours
Jestoni Santiago
Эксперты
Built for consistency: PowerHours trades the London/New York overlap only, with the discipline to stay out the rest of the day. Power Hours is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens -- and you need to be there at the one time of day the move is most likely to be real. While other systems trade around the clock, hoping for the best hours to line up, Pow
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв