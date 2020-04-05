AI Mean Reversion

  • 专家
  • Jestoni Santiago
    Jestoni Santiago

    Jestoni Santiago

    • Fulltime Trader - Manual and Automated 在  Manila
    • 菲律宾
    • 2013
    3.8 (22)
    🔹 Trader & Developer | 12+ Years in Forex & AI EAs
    I build fully customizable trading systems and AI-powered EAs that work for real traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced. Every tool I release is designed to give you control, flexibility, and results you can trust.
    📊 What I Offer:
    8 产品 1 信号 1 主题 2 评论
  • 版本: 1.19
  • 激活: 11

AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines

The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean.

Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It consults real AI language models — OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek — to analyze market conditions, validate trade signals, and dynamically manage open positions. The built-in neural network learns from every closed trade, continuously improving its prediction accuracy over time.

Parameter Value
Symbols AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Timeframe M15
Broker Any ECN broker with raw spreads
Recommended Brokers IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Vantage, FP Markets
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Starting Balance $200 minimum — $1,000+ recommended
VPS Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
Settings Default, or use the provided set files

Key Features

Multi-AI Signal Consensus — Queries up to four AI providers simultaneously and combines their signals using First, Majority, or Unanimous consensus modes for higher-quality trade decisions.

Self-Learning Neural Network — An 8-input, 6-hidden-node neural network trains on historical price data and updates itself after every closed trade through online learning. It gets smarter the longer it runs.

True Mean Reversion Logic — Targets correlated Commonwealth pairs that historically revert to equilibrium after extreme deviations. Every entry requires RSI exhaustion, EMA deviation, and AI or NN confirmation.

AI Position Management (APM) — Optionally lets AI monitor and adjust open positions in real time — tightening take-profits, widening stop losses, or flagging early exits as market conditions change.

Sacred Phi Position Management — A Fibonacci-based partial-close system that locks in profits at 38.2%, 61.8%, and 100% of the target distance, with automatic breakeven activation.

Intelligent Filters — ATR-percentile volatility filter, live economic-calendar news filter, session and rollover filters, spread guard, and directional currency-exposure limits work together to keep only the cleanest setups.

Gain Staging and Safety Controls — Daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit targets automatically pause trading once reached. A master stop loss with a configurable drawdown threshold protects your account at all times.

Fully Transparent Dashboard — A real-time panel showing per-symbol AI signals, neural network predictions, API connection status, news blocks, spread, drawdown, win rate, floating P/L, and trading session status.

The AI Providers

OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini) An industry-leading language model with optional web-search grounding for real-time market awareness. Queries the latest price data and returns structured BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals with confidence scores.

Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-4-6) An advanced reasoning model known for careful, nuanced analysis. Provides an independent second opinion on every trade setup, helping reduce false signals.

Google Gemini (gemini-2.0-flash) A fast, efficient model from Google. Lightweight queries with strong analytical output — ideal for high-frequency signal updates without excessive API costs.

DeepSeek A cost-effective provider with strong quantitative reasoning. A good option for traders who want AI signal confirmation at a lower API cost.

All four providers can run simultaneously. You choose how many to enable and what consensus level is required before a trade is placed.

The Neural Network

The built-in neural network uses 8 market inputs — including RSI, EMA deviation, ATR, spread, and price momentum — to generate an independent BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signal. It trains automatically on startup using 200 bars of historical data and retrains monthly. After every closed trade, it performs an online weight update to learn from real outcomes. Weights are saved to file and persist across EA restarts.

Sacred Phi — Fibonacci Position Management

Sacred Phi is a structured partial-close system based on Fibonacci ratios. When a position reaches 38.2% of its target distance, a configurable portion is closed and breakeven is activated. At 61.8%, a second partial close locks in more profit. The remaining position runs to full target or is trailed. An optional recovery mechanism can open a scaled-down position when a trade moves significantly against the primary entry, limited by a configurable maximum recovery count.

Key Features

Multi-AI Architecture — Connect up to four AI providers simultaneously. Configure consensus mode — First Signal, Majority Vote, or Unanimous — to control how strictly signals are filtered before execution.

Neural Network Engine — Self-initializing, self-training, and self-updating. Runs in parallel with AI signals, and can operate independently when no AI keys are configured — so the EA is fully functional even without any API subscriptions.

Professional Risk Management — Fixed lot, percentage-based risk, or dynamic balance-scaled lot sizing. Sacred Phi partial closes with breakeven. Configurable master stop loss with close-all or pause-trading modes. Margin-level protection. Gain-staging targets at daily, weekly, monthly, and total levels.

Intelligent Market Filters — Live economic-calendar news filter with configurable lead and lag times. ATR calm-percentile filter to avoid high-volatility conditions. Session and rollover time controls. Spread guard. Directional currency-exposure limiter to prevent overexposure in any single currency direction.

AI Position Management — When enabled, APM periodically queries your chosen AI provider to review open positions and recommend hold, tighten TP, widen SL, or close — giving your positions intelligent, adaptive management.

Modern Real-Time Dashboard — Full-panel overlay showing mode status, leverage, balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, win rate, open positions, neural network status, news filter status, all API connection states, and per-symbol AI signals, NN signals, spread, ATR percentile, and news events.

Performance and Reliability — Lightweight and VPS-ready. Dashboard auto-disables during strategy-tester optimization for maximum backtest speed. Full MT5 journal logging. Compatible with all MT5 brokers. WebRequest URL whitelist guidance provided on startup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to pay for AI API keys? A: Each AI provider has its own pricing. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and DeepSeek all offer pay-as-you-go billing. API costs for this EA's usage pattern are typically low — a few dollars per month at most. The EA also works fully without any AI keys, using the neural network alone.

Q: What symbols does this EA trade? A: It's optimized for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on M15. These three pairs are correlated Commonwealth currencies that exhibit strong mean-reversion characteristics. You can adjust the symbol list to add or remove pairs.

Q: Can I run it without AI API keys? A: Yes. The neural network operates completely independently and provides its own BUY, SELL, and NEUTRAL signals. If no AI keys are configured, the EA falls back to its built-in technical logic using RSI and EMA deviation.

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging? A: No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss. The optional recovery feature opens a single scaled-down position and is strictly limited by the maximum recovery count you configure.

Q: What account balance do I need? A: $500 minimum. $1,000+ is recommended for comfortable risk management at 0.2% risk per trade. The dynamic lot-sizing option automatically scales position size with your balance.

Q: What's the recommended risk per trade? A: 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade. These are correlated pairs, and multiple positions can be open simultaneously, so conservative sizing is strongly recommended.

Q: MT4 or MT5? A: MT5 only. WebRequest functionality is required for AI API calls.

Q: Are updates included? A: Yes — lifetime updates included. Click the Update button on the MQL5 product page.

Q: How many accounts can I use it on? A: Up to 20 activations across multiple accounts.

Q: Do you provide support? A: Yes. Full support is included — setup assistance, API key configuration help, optimization guidance, and remote sessions via Zoom, AnyDesk, or TeamViewer.

Q: What makes this EA unique? A: This is one of the few EAs on the MQL5 Market that genuinely integrates live AI language model APIs into its trading decisions — not just as a marketing claim, but as a real, configurable, multi-provider system with consensus voting, confidence thresholds, and AI-driven position management. Combined with a self-learning neural network, this EA improves the longer it trades.

Important Reminders

  • Add the following URLs to your MT5 WebRequest allowed list before running: api.openai.com , api.anthropic.com , generativelanguage.googleapis.com , api.deepseek.com , nfs.faireconomy.media
  • Risk 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade
  • Enable "Use Fixed Lot" at 0.01 for initial testing on demo or prop accounts
  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live
  • Monthly neural network retraining is enabled by default — keep the EA running continuously for best results
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Forward testing on a demo account is always the best first step

Risk Disclosure

Trading results vary between users due to factors beyond the EA's control, including internet speed, latency, AI API response times, broker execution quality, server location, spread, slippage, and market conditions. AI signals are probabilistic and do not guarantee profitable outcomes. The neural network's performance depends on the quality and quantity of historical data available through your broker's feed.

All settings provided are based on personal testing and experience only and are not a guarantee of consistent profits or future returns. Market behavior is dynamic, and what performs well in one phase may differ in another. You're encouraged to backtest, forward-test, and optimize settings to match your broker, risk tolerance, and trading style.

This EA is built on a strong technical foundation — robust AI integration, risk-aware mechanics, and sound mean-reversion principles. It's designed to supplement your trading, not replace proper risk management, discipline, or continuous learning. Used responsibly and with realistic expectations, it can serve as a valuable long-term trading tool.

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and isn't suitable for all investors. Past performance — including backtest results, forward-test results, or live trading history — doesn't indicate future results and doesn't guarantee any specific outcome.

Automated trading systems, including this Expert Advisor, can suffer unexpected losses due to market gaps, broker execution issues, slippage, AI API failures or delays, connectivity issues, or sudden changes in market conditions outside the parameters the system was designed for. AI-generated signals aren't financial advice and carry no guarantee of accuracy.

Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live, and always apply risk settings appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance. The developer isn't a licensed financial advisor, and nothing here constitutes financial advice or a recommendation to trade any specific instrument. You're solely responsible for your own trading decisions and financial outcomes.

Always trade responsibly. Protect your capital.

Questions? Message me directly here on MQL5 or via Telegram — I respond to every message.

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Marta Gonzalez
专家
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Jasper Lagasca
专家
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专家
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Hidenori Tanaka
专家
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5 (1)
专家
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
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NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
专家
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专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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FastScalp Gold
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
专家
FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork. Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressiv
M1 Legendary Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
指标
M1 Legendary Scalper is a precision momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for scalpers and short-term traders who need fast, clear, and reliable signals without second-guessing the chart. It pinpoints high-probability reversal points at overbought and oversold extremes and delivers every signal directly on the price chart — as an arrow on the candle itself — so you always know exactly when and where to act. Every signal fires in two places simultaneously: a buy or sell arrow on the price ch
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Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
5 (2)
指标
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
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Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
专家
Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
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Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
专家
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
Straddle AI MT5
Jestoni Santiago
2.33 (3)
专家
Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
Straddle Engine
Jestoni Santiago
专家
Straddle Engine — Intelligent Straddle Scalper for XAUUSD Built to Survive What Kills Most EAs: Greed, Grids, and Doubling Down. The market always tips its hand — eventually. Straddle Engine waits at both edges of price, one order for the breakout, one for the reversal, and lets the market itself decide which side wins. Built for the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), and just as at home on any instrument that moves with conviction. Nothing hidden. Nothing complicated. What you see in the settings is
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