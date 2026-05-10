FastScalp Gold

5

FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork.

Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressively and trails in precise steps — so winning trades are protected while losses are cut clean.

KEY FEATUES

Smart Entry Engine Detects the most recent structural swing high and low and places pending stop orders at breakout levels with a buffer to filter false breaks. Orders auto-expire if not triggered within a defined window — no stale orders left floating in the market.

Smart Trailing Stop A three-stage trailing system activates the moment profit reaches the trigger threshold: it immediately locks in a portion of gains, then trails the stop in precise steps as price continues to move. Winning trades ride further; losing trades are cut clean.

Risk Management Choose between percentage-based risk (calculated per trade from SL distance) or fixed lot sizing. A built-in margin safety check prevents over-leveraging even during volatile Gold sessions.

Drawdown Protection Configurable daily drawdown and maximum drawdown limits halt trading automatically when thresholds are breached. All open orders can be closed automatically on breach. Built for prop firm compliance.

Daily P/L Alert Monitors your account's daily profit or loss as a percentage of opening balance. When the account moves up or down beyond your defined threshold in a single day, you receive an instant alert and push notification — so you know when to step back and protect your gains.

Broker Guard On startup, FastScalp Gold checks the connected broker against the developer-recommended broker. If a mismatch is detected, an alert and push notification are sent immediately — ensuring buyers always run the EA under tested and optimized conditions.

Session and Day Filter Trade only during the sessions that matter — Sydney, Asia, London, New York — or any combination. A day-of-week filter lets you exclude low-liquidity days entirely. All times are GMT-based for consistency across brokers.

News Filter Built-in economic calendar integration pauses trading automatically before and after high-impact events. Define the keywords and currencies to monitor — the EA does the rest.

Spread Control An optional spread filter blocks new entries when the spread exceeds your defined maximum. A trigger-level spread check also cancels pending orders if the spread spikes at the moment they are about to fill — protecting you from broker manipulation during volatility.

Protection Suite (Always Active) FastScalp Gold runs three passive protection layers at all times, regardless of settings:

  • Anti-Slip — slippage control on every order execution
  • Anti-Broker Manipulation — monitors order conditions at the trigger level
  • Spread Guard — real-time spread monitoring integrated into the order lifecycle

Live Dashboard / Trading Panel  A clean, solid black HUD displays all critical information in real time — live bid/ask price, spread, active timeframe, trade direction, session status, filter states, open positions, pending orders, account balance, equity, and daily P/L. An animated progress bar shows your day's profit or drawdown at a glance — green when you're up, red when you're down. The dashboard also shows your connected broker name and runs a live scanning animation so you always know the EA is active. Toggle the dashboard on or off from the inputs panel.

WHAT IS NOT IN THIS EA?

No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No hedging. One trade per direction at a time. FastScalp Gold is a clean, rule-based system — every entry and exit follows a defined logic with no random elements.

RECOMMENDED SETUP(I will provide set files)

Parameter Value
Symbol:  XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Risk Per Trade:  1.0%
Drawdown Protection:  Optional
Broker:  IC Markets

 Starting Balance:         $150-200 and above

Note:

- Use a VPS as much as possible for uninterrupted 24/5 trading. The VPS must have a low latency. 
- It is mandatory to use an ECN broker with tight spreads. 
- The EA was tuned and tested in IC Markets broker so far. 
- Please reach out to the developer before running FastScalp Gold on a live account. Broker conditions, symbol specifications, and account types vary — a quick setup check ensures you get the best possible results from day one.

SUPPORT

For questions or guiadance, contact the developer directly. 
- MQL5 profile: jestoni11
- Telegram: t.me/jestrades

DISCLAIMER

Trading gold and financial instruments carries significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 

Отзывы 1
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.05.20 08:25 
 

非常不错的策略。已经用了大半个月，胜率很高。

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Фильтр:
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.05.20 08:25 
 

非常不错的策略。已经用了大半个月，胜率很高。

Jestoni Santiago
2000
Ответ разработчика Jestoni Santiago 2026.06.20 17:24
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Ответ на отзыв