AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines

The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean.

Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It consults real AI language models — OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek — to analyze market conditions, validate trade signals, and dynamically manage open positions. The built-in neural network learns from every closed trade, continuously improving its prediction accuracy over time.

Parameter Value Symbols AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Timeframe M15 Broker Any ECN broker with raw spreads Recommended Brokers IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Vantage, FP Markets Leverage 1:100 or higher Starting Balance $200 minimum — $1,000+ recommended VPS Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Settings Default, or use the provided set files

Key Features

Multi-AI Signal Consensus — Queries up to four AI providers simultaneously and combines their signals using First, Majority, or Unanimous consensus modes for higher-quality trade decisions.

Self-Learning Neural Network — An 8-input, 6-hidden-node neural network trains on historical price data and updates itself after every closed trade through online learning. It gets smarter the longer it runs.

True Mean Reversion Logic — Targets correlated Commonwealth pairs that historically revert to equilibrium after extreme deviations. Every entry requires RSI exhaustion, EMA deviation, and AI or NN confirmation.

AI Position Management (APM) — Optionally lets AI monitor and adjust open positions in real time — tightening take-profits, widening stop losses, or flagging early exits as market conditions change.

Sacred Phi Position Management — A Fibonacci-based partial-close system that locks in profits at 38.2%, 61.8%, and 100% of the target distance, with automatic breakeven activation.

Intelligent Filters — ATR-percentile volatility filter, live economic-calendar news filter, session and rollover filters, spread guard, and directional currency-exposure limits work together to keep only the cleanest setups.

Gain Staging and Safety Controls — Daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit targets automatically pause trading once reached. A master stop loss with a configurable drawdown threshold protects your account at all times.

Fully Transparent Dashboard — A real-time panel showing per-symbol AI signals, neural network predictions, API connection status, news blocks, spread, drawdown, win rate, floating P/L, and trading session status.

The AI Providers

OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini) An industry-leading language model with optional web-search grounding for real-time market awareness. Queries the latest price data and returns structured BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals with confidence scores.

Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-4-6) An advanced reasoning model known for careful, nuanced analysis. Provides an independent second opinion on every trade setup, helping reduce false signals.

Google Gemini (gemini-2.0-flash) A fast, efficient model from Google. Lightweight queries with strong analytical output — ideal for high-frequency signal updates without excessive API costs.

DeepSeek A cost-effective provider with strong quantitative reasoning. A good option for traders who want AI signal confirmation at a lower API cost.

All four providers can run simultaneously. You choose how many to enable and what consensus level is required before a trade is placed.

The Neural Network

The built-in neural network uses 8 market inputs — including RSI, EMA deviation, ATR, spread, and price momentum — to generate an independent BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signal. It trains automatically on startup using 200 bars of historical data and retrains monthly. After every closed trade, it performs an online weight update to learn from real outcomes. Weights are saved to file and persist across EA restarts.

Sacred Phi — Fibonacci Position Management

Sacred Phi is a structured partial-close system based on Fibonacci ratios. When a position reaches 38.2% of its target distance, a configurable portion is closed and breakeven is activated. At 61.8%, a second partial close locks in more profit. The remaining position runs to full target or is trailed. An optional recovery mechanism can open a scaled-down position when a trade moves significantly against the primary entry, limited by a configurable maximum recovery count.

Key Features

Multi-AI Architecture — Connect up to four AI providers simultaneously. Configure consensus mode — First Signal, Majority Vote, or Unanimous — to control how strictly signals are filtered before execution.

Neural Network Engine — Self-initializing, self-training, and self-updating. Runs in parallel with AI signals, and can operate independently when no AI keys are configured — so the EA is fully functional even without any API subscriptions.

Professional Risk Management — Fixed lot, percentage-based risk, or dynamic balance-scaled lot sizing. Sacred Phi partial closes with breakeven. Configurable master stop loss with close-all or pause-trading modes. Margin-level protection. Gain-staging targets at daily, weekly, monthly, and total levels.

Intelligent Market Filters — Live economic-calendar news filter with configurable lead and lag times. ATR calm-percentile filter to avoid high-volatility conditions. Session and rollover time controls. Spread guard. Directional currency-exposure limiter to prevent overexposure in any single currency direction.

AI Position Management — When enabled, APM periodically queries your chosen AI provider to review open positions and recommend hold, tighten TP, widen SL, or close — giving your positions intelligent, adaptive management.

Modern Real-Time Dashboard — Full-panel overlay showing mode status, leverage, balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, win rate, open positions, neural network status, news filter status, all API connection states, and per-symbol AI signals, NN signals, spread, ATR percentile, and news events.

Performance and Reliability — Lightweight and VPS-ready. Dashboard auto-disables during strategy-tester optimization for maximum backtest speed. Full MT5 journal logging. Compatible with all MT5 brokers. WebRequest URL whitelist guidance provided on startup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to pay for AI API keys? A: Each AI provider has its own pricing. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and DeepSeek all offer pay-as-you-go billing. API costs for this EA's usage pattern are typically low — a few dollars per month at most. The EA also works fully without any AI keys, using the neural network alone.

Q: What symbols does this EA trade? A: It's optimized for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on M15. These three pairs are correlated Commonwealth currencies that exhibit strong mean-reversion characteristics. You can adjust the symbol list to add or remove pairs.

Q: Can I run it without AI API keys? A: Yes. The neural network operates completely independently and provides its own BUY, SELL, and NEUTRAL signals. If no AI keys are configured, the EA falls back to its built-in technical logic using RSI and EMA deviation.

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging? A: No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss. The optional recovery feature opens a single scaled-down position and is strictly limited by the maximum recovery count you configure.

Q: What account balance do I need? A: $500 minimum. $1,000+ is recommended for comfortable risk management at 0.2% risk per trade. The dynamic lot-sizing option automatically scales position size with your balance.

Q: What's the recommended risk per trade? A: 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade. These are correlated pairs, and multiple positions can be open simultaneously, so conservative sizing is strongly recommended.

Q: MT4 or MT5? A: MT5 only. WebRequest functionality is required for AI API calls.

Q: Are updates included? A: Yes — lifetime updates included. Click the Update button on the MQL5 product page.

Q: How many accounts can I use it on? A: Up to 20 activations across multiple accounts.

Q: Do you provide support? A: Yes. Full support is included — setup assistance, API key configuration help, optimization guidance, and remote sessions via Zoom, AnyDesk, or TeamViewer.

Q: What makes this EA unique? A: This is one of the few EAs on the MQL5 Market that genuinely integrates live AI language model APIs into its trading decisions — not just as a marketing claim, but as a real, configurable, multi-provider system with consensus voting, confidence thresholds, and AI-driven position management. Combined with a self-learning neural network, this EA improves the longer it trades.

Important Reminders

Add the following URLs to your MT5 WebRequest allowed list before running: api.openai.com , api.anthropic.com , generativelanguage.googleapis.com , api.deepseek.com , nfs.faireconomy.media

Risk 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade

Enable "Use Fixed Lot" at 0.01 for initial testing on demo or prop accounts

Test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live

Monthly neural network retraining is enabled by default — keep the EA running continuously for best results

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Forward testing on a demo account is always the best first step