AI Mean Reversion

  • Experts
  • Jestoni Santiago
    Jestoni Santiago

    Jestoni Santiago

    3.8 (22)
    🔹 Trader & Developer | 12+ Years in Forex & AI EAs
    I build fully customizable trading systems and AI-powered EAs that work for real traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced. Every tool I release is designed to give you control, flexibility, and results you can trust.
    📊 What I Offer:
    9 products 1 signal 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.19
  • Activations: 11

AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines

The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean.

Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It consults real AI language models — OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and DeepSeek — to analyze market conditions, validate trade signals, and dynamically manage open positions. The built-in neural network learns from every closed trade, continuously improving its prediction accuracy over time.

Parameter Value
Symbols AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Timeframe M15
Broker Any ECN broker with raw spreads
Recommended Brokers IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Vantage, FP Markets
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Starting Balance $200 minimum — $1,000+ recommended
VPS Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
Settings Default, or use the provided set files

Key Features

Multi-AI Signal Consensus — Queries up to four AI providers simultaneously and combines their signals using First, Majority, or Unanimous consensus modes for higher-quality trade decisions.

Self-Learning Neural Network — An 8-input, 6-hidden-node neural network trains on historical price data and updates itself after every closed trade through online learning. It gets smarter the longer it runs.

True Mean Reversion Logic — Targets correlated Commonwealth pairs that historically revert to equilibrium after extreme deviations. Every entry requires RSI exhaustion, EMA deviation, and AI or NN confirmation.

AI Position Management (APM) — Optionally lets AI monitor and adjust open positions in real time — tightening take-profits, widening stop losses, or flagging early exits as market conditions change.

Sacred Phi Position Management — A Fibonacci-based partial-close system that locks in profits at 38.2%, 61.8%, and 100% of the target distance, with automatic breakeven activation.

Intelligent Filters — ATR-percentile volatility filter, live economic-calendar news filter, session and rollover filters, spread guard, and directional currency-exposure limits work together to keep only the cleanest setups.

Gain Staging and Safety Controls — Daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit targets automatically pause trading once reached. A master stop loss with a configurable drawdown threshold protects your account at all times.

Fully Transparent Dashboard — A real-time panel showing per-symbol AI signals, neural network predictions, API connection status, news blocks, spread, drawdown, win rate, floating P/L, and trading session status.

The AI Providers

OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini) An industry-leading language model with optional web-search grounding for real-time market awareness. Queries the latest price data and returns structured BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals with confidence scores.

Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-4-6) An advanced reasoning model known for careful, nuanced analysis. Provides an independent second opinion on every trade setup, helping reduce false signals.

Google Gemini (gemini-2.0-flash) A fast, efficient model from Google. Lightweight queries with strong analytical output — ideal for high-frequency signal updates without excessive API costs.

DeepSeek A cost-effective provider with strong quantitative reasoning. A good option for traders who want AI signal confirmation at a lower API cost.

All four providers can run simultaneously. You choose how many to enable and what consensus level is required before a trade is placed.

The Neural Network

The built-in neural network uses 8 market inputs — including RSI, EMA deviation, ATR, spread, and price momentum — to generate an independent BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signal. It trains automatically on startup using 200 bars of historical data and retrains monthly. After every closed trade, it performs an online weight update to learn from real outcomes. Weights are saved to file and persist across EA restarts.

Sacred Phi — Fibonacci Position Management

Sacred Phi is a structured partial-close system based on Fibonacci ratios. When a position reaches 38.2% of its target distance, a configurable portion is closed and breakeven is activated. At 61.8%, a second partial close locks in more profit. The remaining position runs to full target or is trailed. An optional recovery mechanism can open a scaled-down position when a trade moves significantly against the primary entry, limited by a configurable maximum recovery count.

Key Features

Multi-AI Architecture — Connect up to four AI providers simultaneously. Configure consensus mode — First Signal, Majority Vote, or Unanimous — to control how strictly signals are filtered before execution.

Neural Network Engine — Self-initializing, self-training, and self-updating. Runs in parallel with AI signals, and can operate independently when no AI keys are configured — so the EA is fully functional even without any API subscriptions.

Professional Risk Management — Fixed lot, percentage-based risk, or dynamic balance-scaled lot sizing. Sacred Phi partial closes with breakeven. Configurable master stop loss with close-all or pause-trading modes. Margin-level protection. Gain-staging targets at daily, weekly, monthly, and total levels.

Intelligent Market Filters — Live economic-calendar news filter with configurable lead and lag times. ATR calm-percentile filter to avoid high-volatility conditions. Session and rollover time controls. Spread guard. Directional currency-exposure limiter to prevent overexposure in any single currency direction.

AI Position Management — When enabled, APM periodically queries your chosen AI provider to review open positions and recommend hold, tighten TP, widen SL, or close — giving your positions intelligent, adaptive management.

Modern Real-Time Dashboard — Full-panel overlay showing mode status, leverage, balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, win rate, open positions, neural network status, news filter status, all API connection states, and per-symbol AI signals, NN signals, spread, ATR percentile, and news events.

Performance and Reliability — Lightweight and VPS-ready. Dashboard auto-disables during strategy-tester optimization for maximum backtest speed. Full MT5 journal logging. Compatible with all MT5 brokers. WebRequest URL whitelist guidance provided on startup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to pay for AI API keys? A: Each AI provider has its own pricing. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and DeepSeek all offer pay-as-you-go billing. API costs for this EA's usage pattern are typically low — a few dollars per month at most. The EA also works fully without any AI keys, using the neural network alone.

Q: What symbols does this EA trade? A: It's optimized for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on M15. These three pairs are correlated Commonwealth currencies that exhibit strong mean-reversion characteristics. You can adjust the symbol list to add or remove pairs.

Q: Can I run it without AI API keys? A: Yes. The neural network operates completely independently and provides its own BUY, SELL, and NEUTRAL signals. If no AI keys are configured, the EA falls back to its built-in technical logic using RSI and EMA deviation.

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging? A: No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss. The optional recovery feature opens a single scaled-down position and is strictly limited by the maximum recovery count you configure.

Q: What account balance do I need? A: $500 minimum. $1,000+ is recommended for comfortable risk management at 0.2% risk per trade. The dynamic lot-sizing option automatically scales position size with your balance.

Q: What's the recommended risk per trade? A: 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade. These are correlated pairs, and multiple positions can be open simultaneously, so conservative sizing is strongly recommended.

Q: MT4 or MT5? A: MT5 only. WebRequest functionality is required for AI API calls.

Q: Are updates included? A: Yes — lifetime updates included. Click the Update button on the MQL5 product page.

Q: How many accounts can I use it on? A: Up to 20 activations across multiple accounts.

Q: Do you provide support? A: Yes. Full support is included — setup assistance, API key configuration help, optimization guidance, and remote sessions via Zoom, AnyDesk, or TeamViewer.

Q: What makes this EA unique? A: This is one of the few EAs on the MQL5 Market that genuinely integrates live AI language model APIs into its trading decisions — not just as a marketing claim, but as a real, configurable, multi-provider system with consensus voting, confidence thresholds, and AI-driven position management. Combined with a self-learning neural network, this EA improves the longer it trades.

Important Reminders

  • Add the following URLs to your MT5 WebRequest allowed list before running: api.openai.com , api.anthropic.com , generativelanguage.googleapis.com , api.deepseek.com , nfs.faireconomy.media
  • Risk 0.2% to 0.5% maximum per trade
  • Enable "Use Fixed Lot" at 0.01 for initial testing on demo or prop accounts
  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live
  • Monthly neural network retraining is enabled by default — keep the EA running continuously for best results
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Forward testing on a demo account is always the best first step

Risk Disclosure

Trading results vary between users due to factors beyond the EA's control, including internet speed, latency, AI API response times, broker execution quality, server location, spread, slippage, and market conditions. AI signals are probabilistic and do not guarantee profitable outcomes. The neural network's performance depends on the quality and quantity of historical data available through your broker's feed.

All settings provided are based on personal testing and experience only and are not a guarantee of consistent profits or future returns. Market behavior is dynamic, and what performs well in one phase may differ in another. You're encouraged to backtest, forward-test, and optimize settings to match your broker, risk tolerance, and trading style.

This EA is built on a strong technical foundation — robust AI integration, risk-aware mechanics, and sound mean-reversion principles. It's designed to supplement your trading, not replace proper risk management, discipline, or continuous learning. Used responsibly and with realistic expectations, it can serve as a valuable long-term trading tool.

Trading forex and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and isn't suitable for all investors. Past performance — including backtest results, forward-test results, or live trading history — doesn't indicate future results and doesn't guarantee any specific outcome.

Automated trading systems, including this Expert Advisor, can suffer unexpected losses due to market gaps, broker execution issues, slippage, AI API failures or delays, connectivity issues, or sudden changes in market conditions outside the parameters the system was designed for. AI-generated signals aren't financial advice and carry no guarantee of accuracy.

Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live, and always apply risk settings appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance. The developer isn't a licensed financial advisor, and nothing here constitutes financial advice or a recommendation to trade any specific instrument. You're solely responsible for your own trading decisions and financial outcomes.

Always trade responsibly. Protect your capital.

Questions? Message me directly here on MQL5 or via Telegram — I respond to every message.

Recommended products
Aurum Scalper Pro
Nicolae Carp
Experts
AURUM SCALPER PRO — Where Precision Meets Gold Not every market deserves your capital. Aurum Scalper Pro knows the difference. Built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, this Expert Advisor combines a multi-layer trend detection engine with an intelligent range filter — so it trades when the market is moving, and steps aside when it isn't. ️ HOW IT WORKS Aurum Scalper Pro uses a 6-EMA ribbon (EMA 8 through 89) to identify
FREE
FVG Trend Expert by Moroz
Aleksey Moroz
Experts
FVG Trend Expert by Moroz is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for trend trading using market structure: Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones on lower timeframes after price interacts with anchor levels on higher timeframes. The primary use case is XAUUSD and other symbols with a clear trend. The EA is designed for hedging accounts. What this EA does FVG Trend Expert does not fire random entries on every candle. It waits for alignment: an anchor zone on a higher timeframe, EMA trend confirmation, and an
ApexVol Grid EA
TECHAURORA - FZCO
5 (1)
Experts
ATTENTION This is NOT a normal Grid / Martingale EA. Here are the setfiles: https://mega.nz/folder/fQF0hbRR#oIvhJcOVZXGRZMLYHr9_vw ApexVol Grid EA is a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5. It is built on a volatility-filtered grid trading system and operates using dynamic moving average channels. The EA is designed to detect optimal entry zones during stable market conditions and execute trades in both directions based on predefined grid levels. The first 5 copies are availa
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experts
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Experts
Do the backtest on a raw spread account and you’ll see impressive results. track record of myfxbook (add dots..) :   www myfxbook com/members/goldexter/goldexter/11786364 Expert Advisor (EA) Overview: This EA is primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, with H4 as a strong secondary option. Performance has been fine-tuned for the unique volatility and structure of the gold market. We are not selling you a get-rich-quick dream. We are offering you a powerful and effective
True Spikes EA
Gloria Sarpong
Experts
TRUE SPIKES EA  NB: Join the channel for more setfiles and more update on products. Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/automated_TLabs   True Spikes EA is an automated MT5 trading robot built to capture high-probability spike moves on synthetic volatility markets.   It is optimized for:   - Boom indices   - Crash indices   - Weltrade indices (broker symbol availability/naming may vary) To purchase source code of this expert advisor contact:  Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com Telegram Channel: 
FREE
Gold XIII
Malik Korrich
Experts
Gold XIII EA is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system. Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum w
Art of Scalper
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
9 copies left - next price $1,999 .  The price will be increased until it reaches the final price. Art of Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades accurately and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on XAUUSD, GOLD and will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and compatible to use to any broker. Check back tes
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
Experts
NEXUS FLOW X — XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor (MT5) NEXUS FLOW X is a focused Gold (XAUUSD) scalping EA designed to capture short-term momentum swings with a clean, rule-based approach. It combines trend filtering with timed momentum triggers and provides flexible money-management options so traders can test different risk profiles in the Strategy Tester. ( Recommend Broker : IC Markets : Raw Spread ) INPUTS SETTING : FROM PICTURE BELOW Core Trading Logic (High-Level Overview) NEXUS FLOW X u
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Aurum Prime EA MT5
Riza Shazreen Bin Baharin
Experts
AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control. Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management. Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, con
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
Experts
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Cleetah EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is a complete trading loop – automatically identifying potential trends, calculating position sizes, entering trades, exiting trades, and providing excellent risk control. As each trending move ends, the equity curve rises steadily to a new level. Of course, the size of the step depends on the magnitude of the trend. Requirements & Recommendations Trading instrum
Circinus MT5
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for   EURUSD   pair. Backtesting showed more than   220% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 100 USD   and   initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than   130% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 1,000 USD   and   initial Lot 0.1   (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  130% profits  in 12 months for    initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0   (TP_money =100) C
OracleTrading
Ilia Makar
Experts
Oracle Trading v1.0 Final — Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Oracle Trading is a powerful high-confluence trading system that combines the most effective classical and modern methods of market analysis into one intelligent framework. Instead of relying on a single indicator or pattern, the system evaluates multiple independent factors simultaneously and only highlights setups where strong confluence occurs. This is not just another indicator or simple expert advisor. I
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
Patient Monarch
Jasper Lagasca
Experts
PATIENT MONARCH EA v2.10 — Smart Grid Trading with Multi-Layer Protection by Jasper Clark Lagasca OVERVIEW Patient Monarch is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary mean-reversion entry system combined with 10 built-in drawdown protection layers. Unlike aggressive grid EAs that blow accounts, Patient Monarch is designed with patience at its core — it waits for high-pr
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
Experts
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Gold OmniNexus AI
Robert Ciechonski
Experts
Gold OmniNexus AI (SMC & Multi-Strategy Portfolio with Embedded ML) Gold OmniNexus AI is the next-generation evolution of the proven Gold OmniNexus system — a fully automated, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that now integrates built-in machine learning models directly into its trading logic. All three strategy engines are enhanced by dedicated LightGBM-powered AI filters trained on proprietary historical trading data. These models evaluate every signal in real time, rejecting lo
QRC SuperTrend EA
Bero Abdullah Skaf
Experts
QRC SuperTrend EA — Micro Account Optimised | Quantum Rise Capital The QRC SuperTrend EA is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built for traders who demand institutional-grade risk control on micro and standard accounts alike. Developed by Quantum Rise Capital, it combines a native SuperTrend engine with ATR-adaptive position management, multi-layer drawdown protection, and an intelligent equity tier scaling system ,all in a single, plug-and-play Expert Advisor. How It Works The E
FREE
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Experts
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
Leviatan XRP
Jose Lopez Garcia Munoz
Experts
LEVIATAN XRP - Advanced Trading Expert Advisor   PRODUCT DESCRIPTION LEVIATAN XRP   is a next-generation algorithmic trading system   developed with artificial intelligence , specifically designed for strategic sell operations based on the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator. This EA represents the   evolution of automated trading , combining precise technical analysis with intelligent risk management.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Technology Developed with AI   for parameter opt
Go it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on higher-timeframe Heiken Ashi trend confirmation and M15 volume-based trigger logic. The EA checks the H4 Heiken Ashi direction as the main trend filter and uses M15 OBV, volume activity, candle structure, ATR, ADX, spread, and trading time filters to evaluate entry conditions. It is designed to trade only when the higher-timeframe direction and lower-timeframe trigger conditions are aligned. Strategy Overview This Expe
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
More from author
Straddle AI MT5
Jestoni Santiago
2.33 (3)
Experts
Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
FastScalp Gold
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Experts
FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork. Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressiv
M1 Legendary Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Indicators
M1 Legendary Scalper is a precision momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for scalpers and short-term traders who need fast, clear, and reliable signals without second-guessing the chart. It pinpoints high-probability reversal points at overbought and oversold extremes and delivers every signal directly on the price chart — as an arrow on the candle itself — so you always know exactly when and where to act. Every signal fires in two places simultaneously: a buy or sell arrow on the price ch
FREE
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
5 (2)
Indicators
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
FREE
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Experts
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
AI Gold Neuron
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
AI Gold Neuron | Autonomous Gold Trading Intelligence | XAUUSD AI Gold Neuron is a fully autonomous trading system built exclusively for gold. It analyzes the market, decides when to trade, manages every position from open to close, and protects your account during difficult conditions — all without you needing to do a thing. No complicated settings. No constant monitoring. No emotional decisions.  Setting Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M10 Lot Size 0.02 (adjust to your account) Minimum Balance
PowerHours
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
Built for consistency: PowerHours trades the London/New York overlap only, with the discipline to stay out the rest of the day. Power Hours is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens -- and you need to be there at the one time of day the move is most likely to be real. While other systems trade around the clock, hoping for the best hours to line up, Pow
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review