Naked Gold Trend Hunter
- Эксперты
- Jestoni Santiago
- Версия: 1.13
- Активации: 20
The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility. It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets.
Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis, the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportunities when momentum is confirmed.
Recommended Setup
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Also works on forex pairs, crypto, indices
Timeframe: M15 (you can use higher time frames until 1H)
Recommended Brokers: Any broker.
Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 preferred)
Starting Balance: $500+ recommended
VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer if you choose not to trade by sessions like London and New York.)
Multi-Layer Confirmation (Risk Filter)
-
Bullish setup: H4 trend up + M15 trend up + price above both MAs + Volatility
-
Bearish setup: H4 trend down + M15 trend down + price below both MAs Volatility
-
Momentum confirmation: minimum slope and strength required.
-
Market condition check: adapts for trending avoids ranging environments overall.
Result: Combines day trading patience, scalping speed, and multiple confirmations for professional risk management.
Professional Risk Management
-
Flexible Position Sizing: Percentage risk (1–2%), fixed lots, independent buy/sell settings, margin safety checks.
-
Advanced SL & TP: Pips-based or percentage-based, separate settings for scalping/day trading.
-
Intelligent Trailing Stops: Customizable trigger, trail distance, profit lock-in, per-trade trailing.
Intelligent Filtering Systems
-
Dual-Timeframe Trend Filter: H4 for day trading direction, M15 for scalping entries.
-
Market Condition Filter: Detects trending vs. ranging markets automatically.
-
Session Control System: Trades during optimal sessions (London/New York), auto-pauses outside selected sessions.
-
News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic releases.
-
Spread Guard Protection: Prevents poor execution during widening spreads. (Optional)
Key Features Summary
-
Hybrid Trading System: Day trading strategy + scalping execution, 3–10 trades/day.
-
Dual-Timeframe Trend Analysis: H4 + M15, multi-layer confirmation.
-
Precision Risk Management: Separate buy/sell risk, SL/TP, trailing stops.
-
Advanced Filtering Systems: Session, news, spread, and market condition filters.
-
Professional Order Management: Smart entries, position tracking, fast execution.
(More features can be found when you download and test the ea.)
-
Flexible Direction Settings
- Buy Only (for long-term gold bulls)
- Sell Only (for bearish periods)
- Both ( Buy and Sell )
Who Is This EA For?
Perfect For:
-
Day traders or even swing traders targeting intraday/swing Gold moves.
-
Scalpers (not high frequency) seeking trend confirmation and continuation.
-
Those preferring same-day position closes or for few days.
-
Traders valuing capital preservation and aggressive opportunity capture.
Not Suitable For:
-
Traders who don't want to ride the trend and for the impatient.
-
Short Term Mindset.
Quick Start Guide
-
Download & Install
-
Load the set file.
-
Enable Live Trading
-
Done.
The Naked Gold Trend Hunter gives you:
-
Day trader’s strategic vision (H4 trend analysis)
-
Sniper tactical execution (M15 precise entries)
-
Professional risk management (capital protection)
-
Session optimization (trade when it matters)
-
Institutional confirmation (trade WITH the big money)
Message me if you have questions. Have a great day.
BEWARE: I ONLY SELL MY EAs HERE IN MQL MARKETPLACE. TOO MANY SCAMMERS ONLINE. IF ONE OF MY EAs IS LISTED IN ONE WEBSITE, THAT'S SCAM. AVOID IT.