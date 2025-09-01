Naked Bitcoin Scalper

5

[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT]

Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly.

Note: 
The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts.
If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings. 
Do NOT use nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set from the comment section. This is not valid anymore. 

Message me if you think that the default settings/parameters are not working for you. 

Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.

This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.

Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper

  • Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries

  • Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals

  • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety

  • Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right

  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups

  • 24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

  • Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping

  • Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)

  • Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

  • Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing

  • Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads

  • Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns

Ideal For

  • Traders who want a professional Bitcoin scalping system

  • Beginners looking for plug-and-play automation

  • Professionals who require risk control & VPS optimization

  • Price action traders who dislike indicators

Developer’s Note

Naked Bitcoin Scalper was built with one goal — to help traders capture consistent profits from BTC with precision and discipline.

This EA has tremendous potential, but like any professional tool, results depend on how you use and optimize it.
There’s no magical setup or one-size-fits-all configuration — every market condition requires adaptation.

Test, learn, and refine. The EA already has a strong foundation — you might be the one to find the best settings that unlock its full potential.

    BONUS: This robot can not only do Scalping but it can be used for either Day trading, Swing Trading and Position Trading as well. 

    Message me directly for more questions!

    Отзывы 1
    pieterpain
    30
    pieterpain 2025.10.17 21:01 
     

    So far this EA delivers promising results. After demo account use I have it running on my VPS live account for a week now. So far it is replicating the backtest results to a very high degree. This is promising. The support of the developer is outstanding I must admit! He is always just a message away and even implemented 2 feature ideas in a very short period of time. I'm looking forward how things will unfold in the next weeks.

    Рекомендуем также
    Advanced ORBS
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Эксперты
    Important: Do not use default , please refer to comments for recmmended settings ADVANCED ORBS EA - Professional Breakout Trading System specialized for GOLD & USDJPY USE M1 TIME FRAME ONLY,PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS FOR THE INSTRUCTIONS USE THE SAME SETTING AND TIME FRAME FOR GOLD AND USDJPY   Recomended Broker >   https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp ;                                            https://icmarkets.com/?camp=76649                                              THE NEXT G
    Advisor Flexi Trader
    Sabina Fik
    Эксперты
    FlexiTrade Bot: Торговля по Уму, Не по Интуиции Забудьте о догадках и бесконечных анализах графиков.   FlexiTrade Bot   — это не просто торговый алгоритм, а интеллектуальная система, созданная для тех, кто ценит   точность, адаптивность и скорость . Он анализирует рынок, распознаёт поведенческие шаблоны и моментально принимает решения — быстрее, чем это может сделать человек.   Что Делает FlexiTrade Bot Уникальным? Основа — Интеллектуальное Распознавание Структур Рынка FlexiTrade не полага
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Эксперты
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
    Tola Moses Hector
    Эксперты
    Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Умная Двусторонняя Сетка Продвинутый торговый советник, который автоматически определяет зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли (PP, R1, S1) и строит динамические сетки Buy/Sell. Включает трейлинг, защиту через блокировку капитала, заморозку прибыли и функцию «закрыть позиции после X торговых дней». На графике доступны кнопки BUY, SELL и CLOSE ALL для мгновенного ручного управления. --- Обзор Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — профессиональный эксперт на осн
    Bitcoin Trading MT5
    Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
    Эксперты
    Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
    AlphaBreak Pro
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Эксперты
    AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
    Stabilized dema cross robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Эксперты
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
    Unobot EA
    Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
    Эксперты
    UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Эксперты
    Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
    Gecko EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
    Apex Legend EA
    Sarfraz
    Эксперты
    Apex Legend EA is a sophisticated automated trading system engineered for high-frequency scalping on M30 and H1 timeframes. Designed for the discerning trader who demands agility without sacrificing security, this EA utilizes advanced algorithms to identify short-term market inefficiencies and execute trades with lightning-fast precision. Live Signal Apex Legend Ea Coming Soon >>>>>>> Unlike risky strategies that expose your account to indefinite drawdown, Apex Legend EA operates on a strict, pr
    Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
    Arvind Verma
    Эксперты
    Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
    SYO strategy EA
    Ivan Isern Puyuelo
    Эксперты
    A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
    Your Grox EA MT5
    Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
    Эксперты
    Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
    Amo AI
    Novin Ghasemi Nik
    Эксперты
    Обзор AMO AI — это продвинутый торговый советник (Expert Advisor), который использует 7-слойную архитектуру нейронной сети в сочетании с алгоритмами искусственного интеллекта для автоматического анализа рынка. Система обрабатывает рыночные данные через несколько аналитических уровней, чтобы выявлять потенциальные торговые возможности на основе технических паттернов и поведения рынка. Техническая архитектура Нейронная сеть: 7-слойная архитектура глубокого обучения AI-движок: система распознаван
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
    EA Gold Reaper MT5
    Amazing Traders
    Эксперты
    Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
    Rosaline
    Simone Peruggio
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
    Revivalist
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    Эксперты
    Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
    Scalper Marti 5
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    Эксперты
    S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
    WaterstriderFTMOGold
    Helgie Mogi
    Эксперты
    Этот советник разработан специально для FTMO со свинг-аккаунтом, чтобы пройти испытание фирмы. Этот советник использует максимум 3 сделки и максимум 2 входа за 1 день (откроется на следующий день, если баланс все еще отрицательный). использовать с таймфреймом XAUUSD M1. Отрегулируйте баланс в соответствии с вашими потребностями, обычно размер лота 0,1 для счета в 10 000 долларов. Пожалуйста, используйте на свой страх и риск, я не гарантирую потерю вашей учетной записи.
    Gold SWmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Эксперты
    Gold SWmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   5 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading th
    Gold SDmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Эксперты
    Gold SDmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   5 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading t
    Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5
    Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 — это советник, основанный на агрессивной стратегии скальпинга, направленной на поиск лучших точек входа с помощью технических индикаторов. Его эффективность доказана годами реальной торговли, а выходы оптимизированы благодаря использованию трейлинг-стопа. Внимание: QTS агрессивен на рынке. Внимательно прочитайте инструкцию перед использованием (см. описание продукта или раздел ниже на странице продажи). QTS — полностью автономный советник, который в реальном в
    Disruptor Gold EA
    Hanna Hryshchenko
    Эксперты
    Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
    PriceFlow Pro
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Эксперты
    PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System Overview PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets. Core Trading Methodology The EA operates on a multi-timeframe
    EA Forex Scalping
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    EA Forex Scalping — это советник, специально разработанный для трёх основных валютных пар: EURUSD, USDJPY и GBPUSD. Сигналы Осталась только 1 копия из 10 по этой цене. Следующая цена: $699.99 Доступен для MT4 и MT5 Не использует: сетку, мартингейл, ИИ, нейросети или арбитраж. Каждая сделка имеет установленный жесткий стоп-лосс (SL), различный для каждой валютной пары. Прибыль фиксируется с помощью трейлинг-стопа. Советник работает на реальных счетах уже более 6 месяцев Подходит для торговли на
    Gold Trend X
    Thang Chu
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
    Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    Эксперты
    GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
    Gold Heaven
    Hiroaki Mitsuta
    Эксперты
    *self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Эксперты
    Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.72 (36)
    Эксперты
    AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Эксперты
    РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Эксперты
    Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Эксперты
    Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Эксперты
    Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Эксперты
    Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Эксперты
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Эксперты
    Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Эксперты
    Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Эксперты
    BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Эксперты
    ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Эксперты
    PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Эксперты
    Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Эксперты
    Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Эксперты
    Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    Эксперты
    Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.67 (51)
    Эксперты
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Naked Gold Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    4.33 (9)
    Эксперты
    Naked Gold Scalper — полностью автоматический скальпирующий робот, разработанный специально для золота (XAUUSD) Он использует чистое ценовое движение вокруг ключевых экстремумов — без запаздывающих индикаторов , что делает его идеальным для высокоскоростной торговли на волатильных рынках, таких как золото. "Умная автоматизация по честной цене. Настоящее преимущество — без лишнего шума." ️ Основные особенности: Умное определение свингов : автоматически выявляет локальные максимумы и миниму
    Naked Gold Trend Hunter
    Jestoni Santiago
    Эксперты
    [ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
    Alpha Edge Pro
    Jestoni Santiago
    Индикаторы
    Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
    FREE
    Gold Sniper EA
    Jestoni Santiago
    Эксперты
    Gold Sniper EA — это высокоточный алгоритм скальпинга, разработанный для захвата высоко вероятных пробойных движений на золоте (XAUUSD). Создан для скорости и точности, он сочетает в себе техническое определение пробоя с управляемым риском исполнения — идеально подходит как для агрессивных скальперов, так и для стратегий с низким риском и эффектом сложного процента. «Умная автоматизация по честной цене. Настоящее преимущество — без лишнего шума.» Рекомендуемые настройки (для наилучшей п
    Фильтр:
    pieterpain
    30
    pieterpain 2025.10.17 21:01 
     

    So far this EA delivers promising results. After demo account use I have it running on my VPS live account for a week now. So far it is replicating the backtest results to a very high degree. This is promising. The support of the developer is outstanding I must admit! He is always just a message away and even implemented 2 feature ideas in a very short period of time. I'm looking forward how things will unfold in the next weeks.

    Jestoni Santiago
    901
    Ответ разработчика Jestoni Santiago 2025.10.18 16:22
    Thanks for the feedback. I'm glad that the bot is working well for you. This helps me motivate to deliver significant improvement. Really appreciate it bro!
    Ответ на отзыв