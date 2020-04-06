HFT Ghoul

HFT Ghoul
HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions.

Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the trend.

Tested to pass

* Capalantis 1 phase (hft) type

* Nova Forex

* Funded Folks

* 8figuretrader

* Paid to Trade

* We Fund

* Irizone Fx

You can monitor the performance

id = 7370642

password = 5XS7cC*2025

server = FPMarketsLLC-Demo


Key Features
Pending Order Execution: The Expert Advisor places calculated pending buy or sell orders when volatility is detected. If the price reverses before the order is triggered, the pending order is managed or deleted to avoid false breakouts.

High-Speed ​​Management: Optimized for the fast-action environments often required by private brokers.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Includes a responsive trailing stop-loss system to ensure variable profits as the market moves in the trade's favor.

Capital Protection: Includes a built-in risk management tool that automatically closes all trades if the floating loss reaches a specified percentage of the account balance (e.g., 1%).

Target Profit Stop: The AI ​​advisor can automatically stop trading when a predefined profit target (default 10%) is reached for the session.

Recommendations and Requirements
Symbol: Optimized for the Dow Jones US30. Highly recommended.

Can also be tested on the XAUUSD gold pair and the Nasdaq 100. Not recommended.

Timeframe: 1 minute (depending on the selected setting).

Settings: Default

Trading Session: Best performance is typically observed during the US market opening, when liquidity and volatility are at their highest.

Broker Requirements: Requires a broker with low spreads and low latency. Higher-than-usual spreads may negatively impact performance, especially if you are using the recommended US30.

Supports over 14 private brokers offering high-frequency trading for one- or two-step challenges.

Virtual Private Server (VPS): A high-performance, low-latency VPS is highly recommended for optimal execution speed. The expert can work on your home device if you have a fiber optic internet connection.

Standards
Target Profit Percentage: The percentage of profit at which the automated trading program will stop trading.

Maximum Loss Percentage: The maximum allowable loss per trade.

Drag Stop Settings: The ability to adjust the step and distance of the dynamic drag stop.

Upon receiving a warning email from the company, trading can be stopped for that day and resumed the following day.

⚠️ Important Notice - Please Read Before Purchasing
1. For High-Frequency Trading Challenges Only: This product is specifically designed for the evaluation phase of High-Frequency Trading Challenges Phase 1 and 2. It is not recommended for use on live or funded accounts. Real market conditions often impose slippage, delays, and wider spreads, which can render high-frequency trading strategies ineffective.

2. Buyer's Responsibility: Do not purchase this software if you are unfamiliar with High-Frequency Trading Challenges or if you do not fully understand the mechanism described above.

3. Company Availability: Before purchasing, please ensure that the trading company you intend to use accepts clients from your country of residence.

4. Supported Companies: The list of supported trading companies is subject to change. Companies may modify their policies or discontinue support for high-frequency trading strategies at any time. The author is not responsible for any changes in the policies of third-party trading companies.

5. Refund Policy: By purchasing this product, you agree to the MQL5 Marketplace rules. As the seller, I do not have the authority to process refunds or cancel purchases. You are responsible for canceling any purchase yourself before activation if you change your mind.

Risk Warning: If you are not familiar with the risks associated with forex trading and trading companies, please do not purchase this software. Trading involves significant risk.

 🎁🎁Don't worry after overcoming the challenges; we won't leave you halfway. We have a special and generous offer: buy HFT Ghoul and you'll get the🎁  TurboGain  🎁 EA trading expert for free. This expert trading tool works on funded accounts and includes protection systems such as daily and total loss limits, a total profit target, and other unique features for working on funded accounts.🎁🎁

Рекомендуем также
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Эксперты
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.88 (17)
Эксперты
MultiWay EA — это умная и эффективная автоматическая торговая система, основанная на мощной стратегии возврата к среднему. Благодаря широкой диверсификации по девяти коррелированным (и даже некоторым обычно «трендовым») валютным парам — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP и GBPCAD — советник фиксирует возвраты цены к среднему после сильных  направленных импульсов. После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить полные инструкции по установке.
DemsFx Trend Rider EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Эксперты
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable breakout trading strategy with a touch of Price Action pattern that is highly effective with over 80% accurate entry on Scalping and Trend following trading pattern. 2. The EA created a good money management system with a low draw down and options for Number of Trades, Auto SL and  Auto trade trailing.... 3. The EA has option to select trade direction (BUY ONLY, SELL ONLY OR BUY & SELL). 4. The EA has option to set TP in Pips or Mone
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
Эксперты
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Эксперты
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
Deriv Volatility Bot
Israel Pelumi Abioye
Эксперты
Deriv Volatility Bot — это мощный и простой в использовании торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный для активов Volatility Index на платформе Deriv. После тщательного тестирования на исторических данных и реальном рынке этот советник был оптимизирован для работы с уникальными характеристиками синтетических индексов. Хотя он лучше всего работает с Volatility Index на Deriv, его также можно использовать для других инструментов, таких как валютные пары и золото. Однако из-за его специализирован
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Эксперты
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 7/10 копий по стартовой цене $85! Философия — «Строить только тогда, когда рынок говорит "да".» Большинство сеток просто расставляют уровни и надеются. MAM White сначала спрашивает разрешение — у тренда, у волатильности и у вашего брокера. Она строит одностороннюю LIMIT-сетку только тогда, когда быстрая EMA совпадает с сильным медленным EMA-трендом, а цена находится на правильном расстоянии от центра. Нет тренда? Нет построения. Новый разворот? Период охлаждения. Слишком шир
FREE
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для пары   USDJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его основная стратегия основана на определении потенциальных разворотных точек рынка и использовании сдвигов в моментуме. Советник предназначен для работы по контртрендовой методике, стремясь входить в сделки, когда текущее направление рынка показывает признаки ослабления. Анализируя комбинацию классических технических индикаторов, советник находит то
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Эксперты
Автоматизированный мультивалютный советник с неограниченным количеством валютных пар. При этом можно на каждую отдельную валютную пару указать, как советник будет с ней работать. Можно добавлять ордера вручную. В эксперте не заложена определенная стратегия. Каждый сам выбирает какие функции он будет использовать. И по каким индикаторам и на каких ТФ с ними работать. Реальный счет, который полностью ведет эксперт. Используются MACD и Envelopes . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (670)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff mt5 - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f mt5 , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Для советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета  Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!  Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и ман
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Swing Zone Trader Официальное руководство пользователя (Русский) 1. Обзор NEXA Swing Zone Trader — это низкочастотный, высокоточный торговый советник для свинг-трейдинга , который открывает сделки только при совпадении тренда, импульса и рыночной структуры . Советник не занимается частыми сделками. Его цель — качественные входы и стабильность , а не количество. 2. Основная торговая логика Определение трендовой зоны EMA (период 150) на таймфрейме H1 Цена выше EMA → бычья зона Цена ниже
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
Gold Strike EA – Precision Engine for Gold Markets Gold Strike EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD, engineered to operate with discipline and precision in high-volatility environments. It applies a refined breakout logic around key price levels, combined with intelligent risk and capital management, to engage the market only when conditions align. The system operates within optimized trading windows, avoiding market noise while protecting profits through dy
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Эксперты
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
Bears Graph
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2 (1)
Эксперты
Bears Graph  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD, time frame M30 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD M30 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.   Default lot is 0.1 points. Trade smarter and safer with Bears graph! Our revolutionary trading EA has a smart algorithm which detect the trend, filter out market noise and make the most accurate decisions. Enjoy maximum capital
FREE
Ultra Grid Hedge Trader
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
Эксперты
Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities. Key Safety Features: Mandatory Start Sequence : Press "START EA" to begin trading Safe Editing : Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL" Protected Workflow : Prevents accidental changes during live trading Trading Advantages:
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Ict Trend Hunter EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Эксперты
Trend Hunter EA: Stop Guessing, Start Trend Following Are you tired of entering trades that look perfect, only to have the market reverse strongly against you? The most common reason for this is trading against the dominant, underlying trend. The Trend Hunter EA is meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem by ensuring you are always trading in harmony with the market's primary direction. The Professional Strategy: Power on the High Frame, Precision on the Low Frame The Trend Hunter EA
FREE
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
GoldSenTelegram
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Эксперты
This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.). Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility. Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops. Plus: Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID). Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for
Smart Robot AI
Ramiz Mavludov
Эксперты
Этот советник сочетает в себе 2 интересных элемента: это отсутствие подгонки под историю и встроенные «мозги», независимые друг от друга в режиме MTF, обученные находить важные сигналы; всегда есть стоплосс. Это не простой набор обычных данных, а динамический паттерн, который сложно описать в двух словах. При тестах вы сможете наблюдать, как эксперт показывает и положительные сделки, и отрицательные, как и рост или падение; упор сделан на минимальный риск и долгосрочную торговлю. Так же вы должн
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Эксперты
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077. Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 Экспертный советник (EA) «KingKong» — это сложный торговый алгоритм, разработанный для рынка Форекс и использующий стратегию прорыва, которая активируется в периоды повышенной ликвидности рынка. Этот советник создан для извлечения выгоды из значительных движений цен, которые происходят при резком росте объема торгов, гарантируя, что сделки выполняются в оптимальные моменты рын
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Эксперты
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Эксперты
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Другие продукты этого автора
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (2)
Эксперты
TurboGain EA  //////////// Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.////////// Real  Performance   OLD PRICE 1400$  Christmas promo price 300$ Advanced Automated Expert Advisor Powered by Artificial Intelligence Fully Automated Trading – Smart – Reliable Performance report on a real account with     FTMO             Real  Performance                                           Demo Performance  Overview: TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on
Zeus FX
Sabrina Hellal
Эксперты
ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) 2 copies are priced at 150$, the next price is 250$. ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly. The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movement
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв