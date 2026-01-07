Triple Timeframe 15 Pairs Scanner
- Утилиты
- George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
- Версия: 4.34
- Обновлено: 7 января 2026
- Активации: 5
Product Name: Pro Scanner Elite Execution Terminal
Short Description
A professional 11-column multi-timeframe scanner and one-click execution terminal designed for high-probability M15 trend trading with built-in Break-Even management.
Detailed Description
The Pro-Scanner Elite is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading workstation. It eliminates "analysis paralysis" by monitoring up to 15 currency pairs simultaneously and filtering them through a sophisticated triple-timeframe logic.
The Strategy (Triple-Filter Logic)
The scanner only generates a BUY or SELL signal when three layers of the market align:
-
The Big Picture (D1): Price must be on the correct side of the 50 EMA.
-
The Trend (H4): Medium-term momentum must match the Daily direction.
-
The Entry (M15): An RSI "Hook" identifies the perfect exhaustion point for high-precision entries.
Key Features
-
One-Click Execution: No more manual entry. Click the "TRADE" button to instantly open a position with auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit.
-
Dynamic Break-Even (BE): The "SET BE" button turns Green when your trade is in safe profit. One click moves your Stop Loss to the entry price + spread.
-
Strength Meter: Uses ADX filtering to label signals as MID or STRONG, ensuring you only trade when the market is moving.
-
Emergency Close All: A dedicated safety button to flatten all positions across all symbols in a single millisecond.
-
Clean UI Architecture: Optimized 11-column layout with zero overlap, designed for professional 4K and HD displays.
Technical Specifications
-
Timeframe Focus: Optimized for M15 Entries.
-
Asset Class: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
-
Account Type: Hedging and Netting compatible.
User Guide (The PDF Manual Content)
How to Start
-
Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart (it will monitor all pairs in the background).
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked in your terminal.
-
Set your Default Lot Size in the Input settings.
Trading Rules
-
High Probability: Look for BUY (E) or BUY (M) signals where the STR is STRONG and D1 is UP.
-
Trade Management: Once the BE PRICE column turns Green, click SET BE to lock in a risk-free trade.