Trend Commander

Title: Trend Fortress v2.3: Specialized Trend-Following & Defense EA

Description: Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market trends while employing institutional-grade money management logic.

🔥 Key Features of Trend Fortress v2.3

🚀 1. Stability Meets Growth Capital preservation is our top priority. The EA defaults to "Stability Mode" to ensure low drawdown and adhere to strict validation standards.

  • Safety First: Default settings are tuned for low-risk, stable operation.

  • Unlock Potential: Seeking more aggressive growth potential? You can adjust the InpRiskPerTrade parameter to align with your risk appetite.

  • Full Control: Whether you prefer steady growth or aggressive compounding, the choice is yours.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Control: Fortress-Like Protection The core philosophy of v2.3 is "Survival before Profit." We have introduced a multi-layered defense system:

  • Smart Auto-Lot: Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your account balance for proper money management.

  • Daily Loss Limit: Stops trading immediately if the daily loss cap is reached, protecting your capital from extreme volatility or emotional trading.

  • Profit Lock: Smart Trailing Stop automatically locks in secured profits as the trend develops.

🧠 Smart Filtering Logic Only trades when the probability is high.

  • Volatility Filter: Combines ADX and ATR indicators to filter out directionless ranging markets (Choppy Markets).

  • Friday Exit Module: Built-in logic to close trades before the weekend to avoid Monday gap risks.

  • Adaptive Trend Detection: Uses a Dual-EMA system to precisely identify trend inception points.

📊 Verified Performance (v2.3 Data)

  • Total Net Profit: $2,549

  • Return: +255.0%

  • Profit Factor: 1.46 (High Stability)

  • Max Drawdown: 20.9% (Controlled Risk)

⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only

Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.

In the reality of professional trading, losing days, weeks, or even months are an inevitable part of the profitability equation. If you cannot tolerate short-term drawdowns, or if you are seeking a system EA EAing aing EAing

The market is flooded with Martingale and Grid strategies. They may offer the fleeting thrill of a "100% win rate," but the hidden cost is often a total account wipeout over. We strictly refuse to is often a total account wipeout over. We strictly refuse to is often a total counts wipeout over. We strictly refuse to is often of total to counts strictly scount stricttrich is. wipeout over. We strictly refuse to is often of total to countpipes. wipeout over. We strictly refuse to is often of the sucount methods.

We choose survival first. Only by accepting that losses are a necessary business cost can you possess a system with genuine long-term growth potential. The sooner you embrace this reality, the mores able and succel.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Investor Profile Statement

Trend Fortress v2.3 employs a highly aggressive trend-following logic. Before deploying this EA, you must fully comprehend its operational characteristics and inherent risks.

We s？

1. The Consolidation Cost (Whipsaw Risk)

This strategy thrives on momentum. When the market lacks direction ( ADX < 20 ) or enters a wide consolidation range, the moving average system will generate frequent false signals (whipsaws). Historical backtests indicate a maximum consecutive loss streak of 11 trades . CRITICAL: If you cannot psychologically withstand a short-term equity drawdown of 15% ~ 20% , this strategy is NOT aligned with your risk tolerance.

2. Latency & Profit Retracement

To confirm a valid trend formation, the EA will never buy at the absolute bottom; to confirm a trend reversal, it will never sell at the absolute top. Sharp V-shaped reversals may result in signsignalant getratemive out V-shaped reversals may result in sign”alant getratem out mot. early.

3. The Reality of a Low Win Rate

This strategy maintains a win rate of approximately 42 % . This implies that the majority of trades will end in small losses. Our profitability relies entirely on outliers—a few signant winquning sperect thesperkpaper sperperlepaper lepaper paperperpaperk 這 成功 或 a "smooth daily income" should NOT purchase this product.

4. Slippage & Liquidity Risk

Despite the built-in News/Spread Filter, extreme market events (eg, geopolitical conflicts, surprise central bank announcements) can cause price gaps that bypass Stop Loss levels (Slippage). We strongly endm. levels appor orstor 片）. We strong-dmend levelers lewor lewor 片). We strong） high-impact events.


Рекомендуем также
The Tree
Mr Navee Koonlert
Эксперты
This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Stratos Bora mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (130)
Эксперты
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Price Impulse Reversal
Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
Эксперты
Price Impulse Reversal EA   — это автоматизированная торговая система, работающая на ценовом действии без индикаторов. Разработана для автоматической торговли. Особенности: Стратегия на основе ценового действия Автоматизированная система 24/5 Управление рисками с Stop Loss и Take Profit Фильтр спреда для определенных условий Разработана для 4 валютных пар Настраиваемые параметры: Размер лота Максимально допустимый спред Идентификационный номер Совместимые пары: EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY Пр
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Эксперты
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Здравствуйте, трейдеры, я тщательно разработал этот инструмент, дающий реальные результаты, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях. Сет, бог-защитник бога РА, бросающий вызов божественности золота. Полный алгоритм, структурированный искусственным интеллектом и узлами, анализирующими модели золота. Инновационная стратегия, основанная на движении золота, основанная на искусственном интеллекте и машинном обучении. На рынке, таком же нестабильном, как золото, это важно име
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
Sweet Apple Pro Max
Dang Quoc An
Эксперты
Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit Please read before using:  Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly. Therefore, I am here to tell you these things We can not make profit con
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Эксперты
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Pips Architects
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Pips Architect — интеллектуальный торговый советник для MetaTrader 4/5 Описание Pips Architect — это полностью автоматизированный алгоритмический советник, разработанный для платформ MetaTrader. Он применяет анализ временных рядов и динамическое моделирование без использования внешних индикаторов, что позволяет ему самостоятельно адаптироваться к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Советник подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся к системной и стабильной торговле с
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Использовать на EURUSD; Использовать на М5 Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов: Ichimoku и Alligator  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Эксперты
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Эксперты
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
DYJ RiseTrading MACDAndStochastic
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Эксперты
The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at any broker with
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Solace Bitcoin
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Solace Bitcoin Видео 1: https://youtu.be/4UVdgwNLF4I Используйте этот EA в трендовом рынке . Подходит как долгосрочная стратегия . Если рынок в боковике (консолидации): Включайте Trailing Stop (трейлинг-стоп) Видео 2: https://youtu.be/5V6uYDTMa-0 SET-файл для Bitcoin показан на моём скриншоте. Установите настройки перед тестированием. Что такое Solace Bitcoin? Solace Bitcoin — это быстрый скальпинговый торговый робот (EA) , созданный специально для BTCUSD и других волатильных криптова
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Эксперты
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
HMA Crossover EA HMA Crossover EA — это точный трендовый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для выявления торговых возможностей с помощью динамичного и отзывчивого индикатора Hull Moving Average (HMA). Комбинируя быстро реагирующую HMA с более медленной HMA, советник сканирует рынок на предмет потенциальных смен тренда, помогая трейдерам использовать возможные направленные движения при сохранении надёжного риск-менеджмента. Основные функции: Обнаружение пересечения HMA: Советник отслежива
Gold Trend Rider EA
Omais Ali
Эксперты
The Gold Trend Rider EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system specifically designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management features to identify and execute trading opportunities while protecting capital. Key Components 1. Technical Analysis Framework Moving Average System: Uses three EMAs (8, 21, and 50 periods) to identify trend direction RSI Indicator: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions (40/60 levels) ADX Filter: O
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
FREE
BTC AutoTrader
Moreno Dainese
5 (2)
Эксперты
BTC AutoTrader [ SIGNAL ] BTC AutoTrader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for BTCUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. This automated system employs advanced breakout detection algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the Bitcoin market. Core Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor utilizes dynamic support and resistance zone analysis to detect potential breakout scenarios in real-time. NEW in Version 3.9: The system now implements intelligent zone-based
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Эксперты
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
Индикаторы
Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sen mobile push nothiations not sat 面紙 面 面 面面 筆/內托are detected. 【Key Features】 Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels. Automatic Swing Identification: Automatically calculates highs and lows based on the Lookback period, eliminating t
FREE
Flow Monitor
Chen Fu Huang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Summary: Tick Delta Flow is a professional order flow analysis tool designed for Scalpers and Day Traders . Unlike standard volume indicators, it decomposes every price tick to reveal the actual aggressive buying and selling pressure (Delta) inside each candlestick. It provides a real-time "X-Ray" view of the market microstructure. Key Features: Candle-by-Candle Analysis (Main Chart): Displays real-time Buy Tick Count , Sell Tick Count , and Net Delta above/below each candle. Helps identify exha
FREE
Gold Trend Fortress
Chen Fu Huang
Эксперты
Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .           In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing sto
Universal Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
Индикаторы
Product Name Suggestion: Universal Smart Fib Monitor (Recommended) / Universal Price Action Pro Short Description: An advanced technical analysis system combining Fibonacci Retracements and Price Action . It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382/0.618 levels, and detects reversalattert on any Indisypr. 【Overview】 Say goodbye to manual charting! This indicator is designed for professional traders who need precision. Unlike basic indicators, the Universal Smart Monitor adapts to
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв