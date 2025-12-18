Venom ICT Model Indicator MT5

Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is developed based on three fundamental market principles: Liquidity, Time, and Price, following the Venom strategy within the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) framework.

This advanced trading tool is designed to help traders identify liquidity grabs, false breakouts, and structural reversals, with a specific focus on the most active trading period of the day—the New York session.

 

New York Session Range Detection

The indicator automatically identifies the initial New York market range between 08:00 and 09:30 New York time and highlights it on the chart using a red box.
This range acts as a key reference zone for liquidity-based analysis.

After the official New York session open at 09:30, price often breaks above or below this range to collect liquidity. Once this process is completed, the indicator generates:

  • Green arrows indicating buy entry signals
  • Red arrows indicating sell entry signals

These signals appear only after liquidity absorption and confirmation of structural changes.

 

Venom ICT Model Indicator Specifications (MT5)

The main specifications of the Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 5 are summarized in the table below:

Feature

Description

Indicator Categories

Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators
Liquidity MT5 Indicators
Trading Assist MT5 Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Trading Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Breakout MT5 Indicators
Reversal MT5 Indicators

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Supported Markets

Forex
Cryptocurrency
Indices
Commodities
Stocks

 

 

Venom ICT Model Indicator Overview

The Venom ICT Model Indicator integrates several core ICT concepts to accurately detect false breakouts and define optimal trade entries, including:

  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • Change in State of Delivery (CISD)
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG)

By focusing on liquidity zones, this indicator distinguishes genuine market movements from misleading price actions caused by stop-hunting behavior.

 

Bullish Trend Example

In a bullish scenario—such as CAD/JPY on the 15-minute timeframe—the indicator identifies a false breakout below the liquidity range low.

Following this liquidity sweep:

  • Price reacts sharply to the upside
  • A Market Structure Shift (MSS) is confirmed
  • Price respects and reacts from a Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Once these conditions align, the indicator issues a buy entry signal, indicating a high-probability bullish setup.

 

Bearish Trend Example

In a bearish example—such as USD/CHF on the 15-minute timeframe—price initially makes a short corrective move before breaking above the range high.

Key confirmations include:

  • Absorption of buy-side liquidity
  • Formation of a Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • Rejection from a Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone

After these confirmations, the Venom ICT Model Indicator generates a sell entry signal, aligning with the bearish market structure.

 

Conclusion

The Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized ICT-based trading tool built around the concepts of liquidity, time, and price. Its primary purpose is to identify liquidity sweeps, false breakouts, and structural reversals with high accuracy.

By combining Liquidity Zones, MSS, CISD, and FVG, this indicator effectively filters out fake market moves and highlights high-quality trading opportunities.

Additionally, its focus on the initial New York session range makes it particularly suitable for day traders seeking precise entry and exit points during high-liquidity market conditions.

