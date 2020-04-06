RetraceX Scalper MT5

Overview
RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities.

Key Features
Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups.
Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize profitability.
Multi-Pair Compatibility: Works efficiently on any currency pair and XAU/USD (Gold).
Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Best suited for M5 & M15, but adaptable to other timeframes.
Automated Trade Execution & Alerts: Ensures real-time trading precision with smart automation.

Ideal for Scalpers: Designed for traders who capitalize on short-term pullbacks.

Why Choose RetraceX Scalper?
RetraceX Scalper is built for traders who seek high-precision entries with minimal risk. By leveraging Support & Resistance-based pullback detection, it provides scalpers with a strategic edge in volatile market conditions.

